The Rootbeer Stande

Dogs

Short Dog

$3.59

Foot Long

$5.59

Nathan’s Beef Dog

$4.99

Monster Dog

$7.99

Add On Short

$1.99

National Hot Dog Day

$4.00

2 For $10

$10.00

Foot No Bun

$2.00

Short No Bun

$1.00

14th anniversary dogs

$6.53

National Chili Dog Day

$8.00

Classic Burgers

Triple Burger

$6.29

Super Burger

$5.29

Double Burger

$4.69

Bacon Supreme

$5.69

Bacon Burger

$4.99

Lady Burger

$2.99

Sharables

French Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$5.29

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.09

Sm Fried Mushrooms

$4.69

Lg Fried Mushrooms

$6.69

Sm Fried Cauliflower

$4.69

Lg Fried Cauliflower

$6.69

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.79

Teezers

$5.29

Pretzel Bites

$5.49

Sriracha Cheese Curds

$5.79

Fried Cheddar Cheese

$5.79

Fried Ravioli

$5.79

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.79

Jalapeño Poppers

$5.79

Chips

$1.25

Poppin’ Pepper Jack Bites

$5.59

Loaded Fries

$5.89

Tots

$4.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$4.99

Pickle Fries

$5.29

Mac and Cheese Bites

$5.79

DYT Bites

$5.49

Hank's Hearty Burgers

Hank’s Cheeseburger

$7.89

The Eastender

$7.89

The All American Bleu

$7.89

The Fire Alarm

$7.89

Mushroom Swiss

$7.89

The Rodeo

$7.89

Chili Cheese

$7.89

Black and Bleu

$7.89

The Lori Burgler

$7.89

Belly Buster

$11.99

Double Belly Buster

$15.99

Burger Day $6

$6.00

Triple Belly Buster

$20.99

Burger Week

$6.00

Hanky Panky Burger

$9.99

Burger Day

$6.89

Hank's Hot Dog Hut

Windy City Dog

$6.79

Uptown Dog

$6.79

Hound Dog

$6.79

El Diablo

$6.79

Uncle Reuben

$6.79

Carolina Gold

$6.79

'Merica Dog

$6.79

Dirty D

$6.79

JJ Dog

$6.79

Sandwiches & Stuff

Reuben

$7.99

Hot Ham and Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$5.59

Chipped Ham

$4.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

BLT

$5.99

Beef BBQ

$4.49

Corned Beef on Rye

$6.79

Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Cod Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Tenderloin

$5.19

Big T

$7.59

Chicken Fillet

$5.59

Chicken Club

$5.99

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Denver Ham and Cheese

$5.89

Classic Corn Dog

$3.99

Mama’s Chicken

$5.79

Walking Taco

$2.99

Loaded Nachos

$5.99

Phillio Cheesesteak

$7.99

Triple Decker Club

$7.69

Footlong Corndog

$4.99

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Boneless Buffalo Bites

$6.69

Twisted Reuben

$7.89

$6 Reuben Special

$6.00

$6 Fish Special

$6.00

1.99 Grilled Cheese

$1.99

Pizza 9 Inch

$5.99

Pizza 14 Inch

$11.99

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.49

Reg Blendies

$4.75

Lg Blendies

$5.75

King Blendie

$6.75

Kid Blendie

$3.25

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.99

Warm Fried Brownies

$3.99

Fried Oreos

$3.99

JerBear's Belgian Waffle

$3.99

Haley Rae's Drumstick Sundae

$4.99

Waffle Sundae

$4.99

Loaded Waffle

$4.99

Loaded Funnel Fries

$4.99

Loaded Brownies

$4.99

Loaded Oreos

$4.99

Xtra Topping

$0.75

Kid Ice Cream

$1.50

Churros

$3.99

Churro Sundae

$4.99

Loaded Churros

$4.99

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Ice Cream Day

$1.00

Beverages

Regular Drink

$2.39

Large Drink

$3.39

King Drink

$4.19

½ Gallon Drink

$6.99

Gallon Drink

$10.99

Kid's

$0.99

Water

$0.25

Sunday Float

$1.50

Refill

$0.50

Floats

Reg Float

$3.49

Large Float

$4.49

Kid Float

$1.75

King Float

$5.99

.99 Float Special

$0.99

Slushies

Regular Slushie

$3.29

Large Slushie

$3.79

Kid Slushie

$1.75

Add Ice Cream

$1.25

King Slushie

$5.25

Shakes, Malts & Frosties

Regular

$4.49

Large

$5.19

Kid

$3.49

King Shake

$6.25

Monday Special

BOGO Footlong Hotdog

$9.38

Tuesday Special

2 Short Dogs

$4.00

Wednesday Special

Hank's Burger Basket

$8.99

Thursday Special

2 Short Dogs

$4.00

Make it a Basket

Regular Basket

$4.99

Large Basket

$5.74

King Basket

$6.49

Kid's Meal

#1 Hot Dog

$4.99

#2 Kiddie

$4.99

#3 PB&J

$4.99

#4 Grilled Cheese

$4.99

#5 Chicken Fingers

$4.99

#6 Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

#7 Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

Extras

Cheese

$0.50

Tomato

$0.50

Coleslaw

$0.50

Kraut

$0.50

Bacon (per 2 pieces)

$1.00

Ghost, Swiss, Provolone, Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Dip Sauce

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Chicken Tender

$1.50

Dog 4 Dog

$1.00

Dog Ice Cream

$1.00

Patty 4 Dog

$1.50

Side of Chili

$1.00

Xtra Dessert Topping

$0.75

Egg

$1.00

Sub Side

$1.99

Sub Premium Side

$2.49

Sub Large Mush\Flower

$4.49

Sub Waffle, Curly, Tot

$1.25

Sub Sesame Bun

$1.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

RBS Cup

$6.00

Bananas

$1.00

Xtra Pizza Topping

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1727 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45420

Directions

