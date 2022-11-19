The Rose
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Rose is a place where people gather - to unwind, to eat and to drink. Since day one, it's been our mission to provide the best locally sourced food in the Vail Valley - local when possible, global when desired, always fresh and reasonably priced. Make our bistro your go-to for any occasion: a casual spot with quality craft cocktails and house made food that celebrates the season.
97 main st STE W-102B, Edwards, CO 81632
