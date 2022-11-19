The Rose imageView gallery

The Rose

323 Reviews

$$

97 main st STE W-102B

Edwards, CO 81632

Order Again

Popular Items

The Rose Salad w/ Lemon Vinaigrette
Beet Salad w/ Ctirus Vinaigrette
Buffalo Cauliflower

Starters

"KFC" Wings

$17.00

koji serrano sauce

Avocado Fries

$9.00

soy aioli

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

hot sauce and ranch

Elote Street Vegetables

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$12.00

sage honey butter, pickled celery

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00Out of stock

Piggie Smalls

$17.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Veggie Egg Rolls

$10.00

Kabocha Tostada

$16.00

Ribs

$15.00

Salads

The Rose Salad w/ Lemon Vinaigrette

$15.00

mixed greens, corn, tomato, dates, avocado, goat cheese, almond, cornbread crouton

Beet Salad w/ Ctirus Vinaigrette

$14.00

arugula, goat cheese, balsamic, pistachio

Wedge Salad

$14.00

1/2 Beet Salad

$7.00

1/2 Rose Salad

$7.00

1/2 Wedge Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kids Ramen Noodles and Butter

$9.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Ramen and Broth

$9.00

Kids Tacos

$9.00

2 Tacos on Corn Tortillas

Sides and Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Vegan Ranch

$0.50

Lemon herb Vinagrette

$0.50

Citrus Vinagrette

$0.50

Kung Pao Sauce

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Soy Sauce

$0.50

Sirachia

$0.50

Koji Serrano/Wing Sauce

$0.50

Hard Boiled egg

$1.00

Cucumber Salad

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Braised Chicken

$5.00

Pork Belly

$7.00

Crispy Pork

$5.00

Quiona

$5.00

Seared Ahi

$9.00

Soy Aoli

$0.50

Sirachia Aoli

$0.50

Crutons

$1.00

Side Of Broccoli

$4.00

Side Of Veggies

$4.00

side rice

$5.00

Tiki Drinks

Mai Tai

$11.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Parlay Punch

$12.00

Holy Water

$12.00

Don The Beachcomber

$12.00

Colobian Sazerac

$12.00

House Zombie

$15.00

Tiki of the Week

$10.00

TOGO Cocktails

Batch Vesper

$120.00

Batch Maple Old Fashioned

$120.00

Batch Manhattan

$120.00

Batch Spiced Sazerac

$120.00

Togo Anita Date

$12.00+

Mezcal, date syrup, maraschino liquor, citrus

Togo Beet Street

$12.00+

House made beet infused gin, lemonade, chili syrup

Togo Generally

$12.00+

Bourbon, canton, agave, grapefruit, bitters

Togo Golden Girl

$15.00+

Vodka, velvet falernum, drambuie rosé reduction, lemon, lavender

Togo How The West Was Fun

$13.00+

Rye Whiskey, cardamaro, lemon, honey, averna

Togo Red Harvest

$13.00+

Gin or Vodka, red peppers, chili syrup, mint, lime

Togo Sailors Delight

$15.00+

Rum, Pisco, velvet falernum, passionfruit, cold brew.

Togo Picassos Paloma

$12.00+

House made Tarragon tequila, grapefruit, agave, lime.

Togo Autumnal

$13.00+

whiskey, canton, foro amaro, spiced apple cider

Togo Unspoken Word

$14.00+

mezcal, green chartreuse, maraschino, citrus

Togo Lucharita

$11.00+

House made Jalapeno and pineapple infused Tequila, lime, agave, triple sec.

Togo Paper Plane

$12.00+

Bourbon, cherry herring, sweet vermouth, orange

Draft Beer

Four Noses IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Glider Cider

$8.00

Lost Identity Shurb

$8.00

Old Speckled HEN

$8.00

BLVD. Kolsch

$8.00

Telluride Face Down Brown

$7.00

Upslope -About damn Time

$8.00

VBC Deck Daze

$8.00

VBC Blonde

$8.00

Upslope Lager

$8.00

Elevation kolsch

$8.00

Epic Escape to Colorado IPA

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Carlsberg Lager

$6.00

BTL Rogue AMBER DEAD GUY

$6.00

BTL Steigl Grapfruit

$6.00

BTL Stiegl Lager

$6.00

BTL Utica Club Pilsner

$4.00

BTL Lost identity Mule n/a

$7.00

BTL Ommegang Rosetta Sour

$6.00

Upslope I.P.A.

$6.00

Btl lost identity vodka mule

$8.00

Btl Duvel Belgium Golden Ale

$6.00

VBC Hazy IPA

$8.00

Wine - Glass

GLS Montepulciano

$10.00

GLS Cotes du Rhone

$10.00

GLS Malbec

$11.00

GLS Rioja

$12.00

GLS Bordeaux

$10.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Vinho Verde

$9.00

GLS Gruner

$11.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Still Rose'

$10.00

GLS Brut Rosé

$10.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Vouvray

$10.00

GL Syrah

$13.00

GLS Chemin Blanc

$9.00

GLS Chinon

$13.00

Wine - Bottles

Montepulciano

$40.00

Cotes du Rhone

$40.00

Malbec

$44.00

Rioja

$48.00

Beaujolais

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Pinot Noir

$52.00

Chardonnay

$52.00

Vinho Verde

$38.00

Wachu

$44.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

L'envoye Rose

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Crémant Limoux Brut

$40.00

Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé

$40.00

Chinon

$52.00

Party

Mexican Mule

$8.00

Whiskey Tingle

$8.00

Rosemary Lemonade

$8.00

Diablo Rojo

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Picasso Paloma

$8.00

Frz Passion Marg

$8.00

Rose Frose

$8.00

House Red

$8.00

House White

$8.00

Utica

$2.00

4 noses IPA

$4.00

VBC Wheat

$4.00

Klosch

$4.00

Cider

$4.00

Ours

Jalisco Howler

$15.00

Its Genepy ok

$15.00

Rabbit eye

$14.00

Chilcano AF

$14.00

Spruce Goose

$14.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Shrub n/a

$8.00

Shirly Temple

$4.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

OJ

$6.00

Topo Chico - 12 oz

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico - 32 oz

$8.00

Club Soda

$3.00

milk

$3.00

oat milk

$4.00

macadamia milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf French Press

$4.00

Lost Identity

BTL Ginger Lime Shrub

$12.00

BTL Floral Tonic

$12.00

BTL Citrus Tonic

$12.00

Cans 4 Pack Vodka Mule

$12.00

Cans 4 Pack Ginger Lime Shrub

$10.00

Retail Pastries and Candy

Gummy Candy Sticks

$8.00

Meringue Small bag

$4.00

Meringue Large bag

$10.00

Meringue Lolipop

$7.00
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Rose is a place where people gather - to unwind, to eat and to drink. Since day one, it's been our mission to provide the best locally sourced food in the Vail Valley - local when possible, global when desired, always fresh and reasonably priced. Make our bistro your go-to for any occasion: a casual spot with quality craft cocktails and house made food that celebrates the season.

Location

97 main st STE W-102B, Edwards, CO 81632

Directions

The Rose image

