The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC 2282 Depot Street
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Specializing in good-tasting food and ice-cold beers; The Roundhouse Bar & Grill is a place all sports lovers can call home.
2282 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255
