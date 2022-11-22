Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC 2282 Depot Street

No reviews yet

2282 Depot Street

Manchester Center, VT 05255

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alfredo
4oz Smash Burger
10 Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Minestrone Soup

$9.99

Fried Calamari

$12.99

New England Clam Chowder

$9.99

10 Chicken Wings

$13.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$13.99

Pork Belly Bites

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$10.99

Fried Potato Skins

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$6.99

Entrees

Prime Rib Special

$25.99

Prime Rib Quesadilla

$16.99

King Cut Prime

$45.99

6oz Chopped Prime Rib Burger

$16.99

4oz Smash Burger

$12.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

6 Oz Filet

$27.99

8 Oz Filet

$30.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Vermont Maple Bacon BLT

$15.99

Carne Asada Barrito

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Jumbo Hot Dog

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.99

6oz Grilled Burger

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99Out of stock

Mac Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

Bbq Pulled Chicken Sandwhich

$16.99

Dessert

Plain Apple Crisp W/coolwhip

$8.99

Apple Crisp Ala Mode

$11.49

Apple pie

$7.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.99

Pecan Choc Chip pie

$8.99

Add Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Vanilla Wilcox Ice Cream With Chocolate Syrup

$6.99

Housemade Brownie W/ Vanilla Wilcox Ice Cream

$7.99

Housemade Chocolate Chip Cookie W/ Vanilla Wilcox Ice Cream

$7.99

20oz Mug - Mug

20oz Mug

$50.00

Non-club 20oz Mug

$30.00

T-Shirt

White T-shirt

$39.00

Black T-shirt

$39.00

Sticker

Sticker

$3.00

Gray Sweatshirt

Gray Sweatshirt

$79.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Specializing in good-tasting food and ice-cold beers; The Roundhouse Bar & Grill is a place all sports lovers can call home.

Location

2282 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255

Directions

