The Rouxpour Baybrook
No reviews yet
700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100
FRIENDSWOOD, TX 77546
Appetizers
Cajun Deviled Eggs
Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade
NOLA BBQ Shrimp
Five blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp, smothered in RP's New Orleans BBQ sauce & served with garlic mashed potatoes
Steak Rowley
21-day wet-aged filet sliced & topped with bleu cheese butter
Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue
Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish
Tuna Crudo
Crispy wonton, Tan's vinaigrette, cucumber-mango relish, wasabi aioli, & fresh jalapeno
Fried Green Tomatoes
Stacked fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp & crawfish fondue
Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos
Jalapeños stuffed with boudin, cream cheese, chopped bacon & herbs, wrapped in bacon
Boudin Link
Grilled or Blackened boudin link, served with chargrilled onions, pickles, and mustard
Crab Cakes
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
Boiled Shrimp
Cold, spicy peel-and-eat shrimp
Crab Fingers
Crab claws in garlic lemon butter sauce *Availability may vary
New Orleans Favorites
Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Voted the best in Houston! Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Crawfish Bisque
Rich & creamy crawfish bisque
Mardi Gras Bisque
Bisque with jalapeño sausage, crawfish & shrimp
Étouffée
Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails
Red Beans & Rice with Sausage
White rice & jalapeño sausage
Salads
Salad Rouxpour
Blackened or Grilled Gulf shrimp or chicken, spring mix lettuce & spinach leaf, sliced apples, toasted almonds, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & dried cranberries with creole vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Salad
Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips, blackened tuna & raspberry vinaigrette
Spring Shrimp Salad
Spring mix lettuce, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, almond crusted goat cheese, grilled shrimp & blood orange vinaigrette
Candied Pecan Chicken Salad
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon-glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette ADD Chicken + 7 | Salmon + 10 | Shrimp + 8 | 4 oz Filet + 15
Side House Salad
Spring mix lettuce, boiled egg, cucumber, tomatoes & shaved carrots & your choice of dressing
Side Classic Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, spicy croûtons & Caesar dressing
DRESSINGS
Balsamic Vinaigrette | Creole Vinaigrette Ranch | Bleu Cheese | Honey Mustard Caesar | Blood Orange Vinaigrette | White Shallot Vinaigrette | Raspberry Vinaigrette
Entrees
Redfish
Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom & sun-dried tomato buerre blanc. Served with white rice
Boudin Stuffed Chicken
Oven-baked boudin stuffed chicken topped with Bayou sauce served with a loaded potato cake & veggie du jour
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Oven-roasted Texas Gulf flounder stuffed with lump crab, topped with creole mustard beurre blanc & two fried shrimp. Served with roasted baby potatoes, broccolini, & red cabbage
Mahi Opelousas
Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with blackened shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & a tomato cream sauce served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour ~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce ~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
Bayou Pork Ribeye
Twin 12-ounce pork ribeyes, creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic parmesan potato wedges & veggie du jour
Ribeye Rouxpour
12 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef® ribeye topped with garlic butter & served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour
Filet Mignon
8oz. Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour Add Oscar topping
Lafitte Salmon
Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
Zydeco Chicken
Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy Gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
Fried Seafood Platter
Choose one, two, or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters, or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries
Po' Boys
On the Bun
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo
Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger
1/2-pound Certified Angus Beef® burger layered with cheese, bacon, blackened shrimp, potato cake & an onion ring then drizzled with our creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails • Add a fried egg
Build Your Own Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese & mayo. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings. Fried Egg | Bacon | Jalapenos | Swiss Cheese | Mushrooms
Pasta
Creamy Rouxpour Pasta
Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese
Shrimp Linguini Pasta
Seven blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp over linguini pasta, tossed in a caper lemon butter sauce, with baby spinach & mushrooms
Pasta Rosa
Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread
Veggie Pasta
Linguini pasta, mushrooms, spinach, garlic & spicy marinara sauce
Dessert
Cheesecake Rouxpour
Homemade mascarpone cheesecake finished with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry topping
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding
Scratch-made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
Crescent City Crème Brûlée
Traditional NOLA style crème brûlée topped with raspberry sauce & fresh berries
Chocolate Cake
Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate
Children's Menu
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Kids Fish Sticks
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Kids Fried Shrimp
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Kids Mac N' Cheese
Kids Noodles with Butter Sauce
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Mixed Drinks
RP Famous Slurricane
Your favorite hurricane recipe made on the rocks with 151 & light & dark rums
RP Signature Margarita
Reposado tequila, Cointreau, lime juice & agave nectar
Louisiana Peach Tea
Peach vodka, lemon juice & ice cold tea.
RP Bloody Mary
Vodka & our homemade bloody mary mix
Wines by the Bottle
Benvolio Bottle
White - Prosecco - Bottle
Dr. Loosen Bottle
White - Riesling - Bottle
Terlan Bottle
White - Pinot Grigio - Bottle
Matanzas Creek Bottle
White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Freeman Abbey Bottle (Sauvignon Blanc)
White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Duckhorn Bottle
White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Jackson Estate Bottle
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
La Crema Bottle (Chardonnay)
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
Sonoma-Cutter Bottle
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
Cakebread Bottle
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
Silver Palm Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Catena Bottle
Red- Malbec - Bottle
La Crema Bottle (Pinot Noir)
Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle
Hartford Court Bottle
Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle
Penner Ash Bottle
Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle
Fess Parker 'The Big Easy' Bottle
Red - Red Blend - Bottle
Austin Hope Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Arrowood Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Freemark Abbey Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Silver Oak Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Caymus Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
La Jota Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD, TX 77546