The Rouxpour - Katy

Restaurant info

The Rouxpour Restaurant & Bar Katy is located in the La Centerra shopping center at Cinco Ranch. Come by and treat yourself to the true taste of New Orleans with the most beautiful patio overlooking the lake. Whether it's dinner with the family or relaxing at happy hour, our award-winning gumbo, excellent pricing on wine, spacious outdoor patio and private dining room, and full New Orleans menu will give you a taste of the Big Easy right here at home! Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler! Let the Good Times Roll!

Website