The Rouxpour - Katy

review star

No reviews yet

2643 Commercial Center Blvd Suite A300

Katy, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Crab Fingers
Cajun Deviled Eggs

Salads

Salad Rouxpour

Salad Rouxpour

$21.00

Blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp or chicken, spring mix lettuce & spinach leaf, sliced apples,toasted almonds, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & dried cranberries with creole vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad*

Ahi Tuna Salad*

$22.00

Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips, blackened tuna & raspberry vinaigrette

Spring Shrimp Salad

Spring Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Spring mix lettuce, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, almond crusted goat cheese, grilled shrimp & blood orange vinaigrette

Candied Pecan Chicken Salad

Candied Pecan Chicken Salad

$20.00

Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion,bourbon glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00+
Classic Wedge

Classic Wedge

$9.00+
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

Appetizers

Cajun Deviled Eggs

Cajun Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Topped with your choice of blackened shrimpor grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Five blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp, smothered in RP’s New Orleans BBQ sauce & served with garlic mashed potatoes

Steak Rowley

Steak Rowley

$39.00

21-day wet aged filet sliced & topped with bleu cheese butter

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

$20.00

Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish

Tuna Crudo*

$18.00

Crispy wonton, Tan’s vinaigrette, cucumber-mango relish, wasabi aioli, & fresh jalapeño

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$20.00

Stacked fried green tomatoes toppedwith shrimp & crawfish fondue

Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos

Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos

$14.00

Jalapeños stuffed with boudin, cream cheese & herbs, wrapped in bacon

Boudin Link

$12.00

Grilled or Blackened boudin link served over char-grilled onion, pickles with mustard

Boudin Balls

$13.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Two oven-baked lump crab cakes, served with remoulade

Boiled Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$16.00+

Half-dozen boiled Gulf shrimp, drawn butter & cocktail sauce

Crab Fingers

Crab Fingers

$15.00

Crab claws in garlic lemon-butter sauce (Availability may vary)

NOLA Favorites

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage

$11.00+

Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$10.00+

Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice

Crawfish Bisque

Crawfish Bisque

$10.00+

Rich & creamy crawfish bisque

Mardi Gras Bisque

Mardi Gras Bisque

$10.00+

Bisque with jalapeño sausage, crawfish & shrimp

Etouffee

Etouffee

$10.00+

Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices,with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

$10.00+

White rice & jalapeño sausage

Crawfish Mac'n'Cheese
$10.00+

$10.00+

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce,tomatoes, red onions, provolone cheese & mayo

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger*

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger*

$22.00

1/2-pound Certified Angus Beef® burger layered with cheese, bacon, blackened shrimp, potato cake & an onion ring, then drizzled with our creamy gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Add a fried egg +1.50

Build Your Own Burger*

Build Your Own Burger*

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese, & mayo Add a fried egg +1.50 Bacon +1.50 Jalapeños +1 Swiss Cheese +.75 Mushrooms +1

Po'Boy

Po'Boy

$22.00

Pastas

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

$26.00

Cream sauce with your choice of chicken or shrimp,blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese

Shrimp Linguine

Shrimp Linguine

$26.00

Seven blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp over linguine pasta, tossed in a caper-lemon butter cream sauce, with baby spinach & mushrooms

Pasta Rosa

Pasta Rosa

$28.00

Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Linguine pasta, mushrooms, spinach,garlic & marinara sauce

Pasta Only

$12.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Rouxpour

Cheesecake Rouxpour

$10.00

Homemade mascarpone cheesecake finished with your choice of chocolate, caramel, or strawberry topping

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Scratch-made & topped with whiskey cream sauce

Crescent City Crème Brûlée

Crescent City Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Traditional NOLA style crème brûlée topped with raspberry sauce & fresh berries

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate

Bananas Foster

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Fresh bananas flambéed in a delectable mix of butter, brown sugar, two select liquors & a touch of cinnamon. Served with vanilla ice cream

Big Easy Duo

Big Easy Duo

$18.00

Bread pudding in the middle of our famous bananas foster topped with vanilla ice cream

Kids

Gavin's Mac 'N Cheese

$6.99

Noodles With Butter Sauce

$6.99

Add a serving of chicken for $1.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Choice of French fries or sweet potato fries

Fish Sticks

$6.99

Choice of French fries or sweet potato fries

Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Choice of French fries or sweet potato fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Choice of French fries or sweet potato fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Rouxpour Restaurant & Bar Katy is located in the La Centerra shopping center at Cinco Ranch. Come by and treat yourself to the true taste of New Orleans with the most beautiful patio overlooking the lake. Whether it's dinner with the family or relaxing at happy hour, our award-winning gumbo, excellent pricing on wine, spacious outdoor patio and private dining room, and full New Orleans menu will give you a taste of the Big Easy right here at home! Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler! Let the Good Times Roll!

Website

Location

2643 Commercial Center Blvd Suite A300, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
