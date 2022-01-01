The Rouxpour Memorial City
303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604
HOUSTON, TX 77024
Appetizers
Cajun Deviled Eggs
Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade
NOLA BBQ Shrimp
Five blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp, smothered in RP's New Orleans BBQ sauce & served with garlic mashed potatoes
Steak Rowley
21-day wet aged filet sliced & topped with bleu cheese butter
Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue
Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish
Tuna Crudo
Crispy wonton, Tan's vinaigrette, cucumber -mango relish, wasabi aioli, & fresh jalapeno
Fried Green Tomatoes
Stacked fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp & crawfish fondue
Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos
Jalapeños stuffed with boudin, cream cheese, chopped bacon & herbs, wrapped in bacon
Boudin Link
Grilled or blackened boudin link, served over char-grilled onion, pickles with mustard
Crab Cakes
Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade
Boiled Shrimp
Cold, spicy peel-and-eat shrimp
Crab Fingers
Crab claws in garlic lemon butter sauce *Availability may vary
New Orleans Favorites
Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Voted the best in Houston! Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo
Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice
Crawfish Bisque
Rich & creamy crawfish bisque
Étouffée
Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails
Mardi Gras Bisque
Bisque with jalapeño sausage, crawfish & shrimp
Red Beans with Rice & Sausage
White rice & jalapeno sausage
Salads
Salad Rouxpour
Spring mix lettuce & spinach leaf, sliced apples, toasted almonds, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & dried cranberries with creole vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Salad
Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips, blackened tuna & blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette
Spring Shrimp Salad
Spring mix lettuce, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, almond crusted goat cheese, grilled shrimp & blood orange vinaigrette
Chicken Candied Pecan Salad
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette
House Salad
Spring mix lettuce, boiled egg, cucumber, tomatoes & shaved carrots & your choice of dressing
Classic Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, spicy croûtons & Caesar dressing
Dressings
Balsamic Vinaigrette | Creole Vinaigrette Ranch | Bleu Cheese | Honey Mustard Caesar | Blood Orange Vinaigrette White Shallot Vinaigrette | Raspberry Vinaigrette ADD Chicken + 8 | Salmon + 12 | Shrimp + 10
Entrees
Redfish
Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom, & sun-dried tomato buerre blanc. Served with white rice
Boudin Stuffed Chicken
Oven-baked boudin stuffed chicken topped with Bayou sauce served with a loaded potato cake & veggie du jour
Crab Stuffed Flounder
Oven-roasted Texas Gulf flounder stuffed with lump crab, topped with creole mustard beurre blanc & two fried shrimp. Served with roasted baby potatoes, broccolini, & red cabbage
Mahi Opelousas
Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with blackened shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & a tomato cream sauce served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour ~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce ~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
Bayou Pork Ribeye
Twin pork ribeyes, creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic parmesan potato wedges & veggie du jour
Ribeye Rouxpour
12 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef® ribeye topped with garlic butter & served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour
Filet Mignon
8oz. Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour
Lafitte Salmon
Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
Zydeco Chicken
Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy Gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
Fried Seafood Platter
Choose one, two or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries
Po'Boys
On the Bun
Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger
1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef® burger layered with cheese, bacon, blackened shrimp, potato cake & an onion ring then drizzled with our creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo
Build Your Own Burger
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese & mayo
Pasta
Creamy Pasta Rouxpour
Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese
Shrimp Linguine Pasta
Seven blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp over linguine pasta tossed in a caper-lemon butter cream sauce, with baby spinach & mushrooms
Pasta Rosa
Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread
Veggie Pasta
Linguini pasta, mushrooms, spinach, garlic & spicy marinara sauce
Dessert
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
Cheesecake Rouxpour
Homemade mascarpone cheesecake finished with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry topping
Crescent City Creme Brûlée
Traditional NOLA style creme brûlée topped with raspberry sauce & fresh berries
Chocolate Cake
Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate
Children's Menu
Chicken Strips
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Fish Sticks
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Fried Shrimp
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Mac N' Cheese
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Noodles with Butter Sauce
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Grilled Cheese
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Mixed Drinks
Bleu Goose
Grey Goose vodka martini garnished with Bleu Cheese olives
Barrel Aged Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve bourbon garnished with Wild Cherries & an Orange peel
RP Bloody Mary
Tito's Vodka & our homemade Bloody Mary mix
Blueberry Martini
Stoli Blueberry vodka muddled with cucumber & blueberries, lime juice & cranberry juice
Mexican Martini
Milagro Silver tequila, Grand Marnier, lime juice & agave nectar
Moscow Mule
Dripping Springs vodka, lime juice & ginger beer
Cosmopolitan
Dripping Springs vodka, Cointreau, a squeeze of lime & cranberry juice
The Slurricane
Your favorite hurricane recipe made on the rocks with 151 & light & dark rums
Wiseman Smash
Wiseman Bourbon, muddled mint, & lemon. Served on the Rocks!
Louisiana Peach Tea
Deep Eddy Peach vodka, lemon juice & ice cold tea
RP Signature Margarita
Herredura Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice & agave nectar
Chocolate Martini
Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur, Stoli Vanil, Baileys & drizzled with chocolate syrup
Elderflower French 75
Ford's Gin, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur & Champagne
Sazerac
Sazerac Rye whiskey, Pernod & a dash of Bitters
Ruby Red Spritzer
Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, lemon juice, agave nectar topped with Champagne
Wines by the Bottle
Benvolio, Prosecco, IT | Bottle
White - Prosecco - Bottle
Perrier-Jouët, Champagne, FR | Bottle
Dr. Loosen, Riesling, GR | Bottle
White - Riesling - Bottle
Bassermann-Jordan, Riesling, GR | Bottle
Château Miraval, Rosé, FR | Bottle
Daou Rose
Luna Nuda
Terlan, Pinot Grigio, Trentino-Alto Adige, IT | Bottle
White - Pinot Grigio - Bottle
Yealand's
Bandini Malbec Rose
Patient Cottat, Sancerre, Loire, FR | Bottle
Yealand's Estate Single Vineyard
Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, CA | Bottle
White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle
Mohua, Sauvignon Blanc, NZ | Bottle
Duckhorn
La Crema, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA | Bottle
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
Jackson Estate, Chardonnay, CA | Bottle
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
El Enemigo by Catena
Neyers '304'
Hartford Court Russian River, Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA | Bottle
Brewer-Clifton, Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills, CA | Bottle
Cakebread, Chardonnay, CA | Bottle
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay, Russian River, CA | Bottle
White - Chardonnay - Bottle
La Crema, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA | Bottle
Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle
Penner-Ash, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR | Bottle
Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle
Hartford Court, 'Land's Edge', Pinot Noir, Sonoma, CA | Bottle
Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle
Siduri 'Parson's Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Russian River, CA | Bottle
Belle Glos
Bonterra
Duckhorn
Bandini 'Dos Cauces'
Luca
Catena
Silk & Spice
Murphy-Goode, Red Blend, CA | Bottle
Decoy, Red Blend, CA | Bottle
Quest by Austin Hope
Fess Parker 'The Big Easy', Red Blend, Central Coast, CA | Bottle
Red - Red Blend - Bottle
Treana
Santenay 'Terre D' Enfance'
Arcanum, Cabernet Franc, Tuscany, IT | Bottle
Chateau Lassegue, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, FR | Bottle
Silver Palm, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Arrowood, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Freemark Abbey, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA | Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Hall, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle
Quilt Napa Cab
Fisher Vineyards 'Unity', Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle
The Lion Tamer by Hess
Mullan Road Cellars
Stags' Leap
Austin Hope, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Austin Hope Reserve
Daou Reserve
Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA | Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA | Bottle
Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle
Plumpjack
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
