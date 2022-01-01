The Rouxpour Memorial City

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Cajun Deviled Eggs
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Appetizers

Cajun Deviled Eggs

Cajun Deviled Eggs

Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Five blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp, smothered in RP's New Orleans BBQ sauce & served with garlic mashed potatoes

Steak Rowley

Steak Rowley

$39.00

21-day wet aged filet sliced & topped with bleu cheese butter

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

$20.00

Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish

Tuna Crudo

$18.00

Crispy wonton, Tan's vinaigrette, cucumber -mango relish, wasabi aioli, & fresh jalapeno

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$20.00

Stacked fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp & crawfish fondue

Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos

Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos

$14.00

Jalapeños stuffed with boudin, cream cheese, chopped bacon & herbs, wrapped in bacon

Boudin Link

$12.00

Grilled or blackened boudin link, served over char-grilled onion, pickles with mustard

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade

Boiled Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$16.00+

Cold, spicy peel-and-eat shrimp

Crab Fingers

Crab Fingers

$15.00Out of stock

Crab claws in garlic lemon butter sauce *Availability may vary

New Orleans Favorites

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage

$11.00+

Voted the best in Houston! Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$10.00+

Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice 

Crawfish Bisque

Crawfish Bisque

$10.00+

Rich & creamy crawfish bisque

Étouffée

Étouffée

$10.00+

Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails

Mardi Gras Bisque

Mardi Gras Bisque

$10.00+

Bisque with jalapeño sausage, crawfish & shrimp

Red Beans with Rice & Sausage

$10.00+

White rice & jalapeno sausage

Salads

Salad Rouxpour

Salad Rouxpour

$21.00

Spring mix lettuce & spinach leaf, sliced apples, toasted almonds, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & dried cranberries with creole vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips, blackened tuna & blueberry pomegranate vinaigrette

Spring Shrimp Salad

Spring Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Spring mix lettuce, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, almond crusted goat cheese, grilled shrimp & blood orange vinaigrette

Chicken Candied Pecan Salad

Chicken Candied Pecan Salad

$20.00

Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix lettuce, boiled egg, cucumber, tomatoes & shaved carrots & your choice of dressing

Classic Wedge

Classic Wedge

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onions, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, spicy croûtons & Caesar dressing

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette | Creole Vinaigrette Ranch | Bleu Cheese | Honey Mustard Caesar | Blood Orange Vinaigrette  White Shallot Vinaigrette | Raspberry Vinaigrette ADD Chicken + 8 | Salmon  + 12 | Shrimp  + 10

Entrees

Redfish

Redfish

$38.00

Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom, & sun-dried tomato buerre blanc. Served with white rice

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

$30.00

Oven-baked boudin stuffed chicken topped with Bayou sauce served with a loaded potato cake & veggie du jour

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$36.00

Oven-roasted Texas Gulf flounder stuffed with lump crab, topped with creole mustard beurre blanc & two fried shrimp. Served with roasted baby potatoes, broccolini, & red cabbage

Mahi Opelousas

Mahi Opelousas

$30.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with blackened shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & a tomato cream sauce served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour

Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour

Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour ~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce ~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce

Bayou Pork Ribeye

Bayou Pork Ribeye

$32.00

Twin pork ribeyes, creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic parmesan potato wedges & veggie du jour

Ribeye Rouxpour

Ribeye Rouxpour

$52.00

12 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef® ribeye topped with garlic butter & served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$52.00

8oz. Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour

Lafitte Salmon

Lafitte Salmon

$29.00

Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour

Zydeco Chicken

Zydeco Chicken

$27.00

Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy Gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour

Fried Seafood Platter

Fried Seafood Platter

$36.00

Choose one, two or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries

Po'Boys

Po'Boy

Po'Boy

$22.00

GRILLED, BLACKENED, or FRIED • Shrimp | Chicken | Oyster | Catfish • Served fully dressed in lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Three Napkin Po'Boy

Three Napkin Po'Boy

$22.00

Slow-roasted pulled beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, white onions, mayo & gravy

On the Bun

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger

$22.00

1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef® burger layered with cheese, bacon, blackened shrimp, potato cake & an onion ring then drizzled with our creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese & mayo

Pasta

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

$26.00

Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese

Shrimp Linguine Pasta

$26.00

Seven blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp over linguine pasta tossed in a caper-lemon butter cream sauce, with baby spinach & mushrooms

Pasta Rosa

Pasta Rosa

$28.00

Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Linguini pasta, mushrooms, spinach, garlic & spicy marinara sauce

Dessert

White Chocoloate Bread Pudding

White Chocoloate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce

Cheesecake Rouxpour

Cheesecake Rouxpour

$10.00

Homemade mascarpone cheesecake finished with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry topping

Crescent City Creme Brûlée

Crescent City Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Traditional NOLA style creme brûlée topped with raspberry sauce & fresh berries

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate

Children's Menu

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Fish Sticks

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Noodles with Butter Sauce

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Mixed Drinks

Bleu Goose

$11.00

Grey Goose vodka martini garnished with Bleu Cheese olives

Barrel Aged Old Fashioned

$15.00

Woodford Reserve bourbon garnished with Wild Cherries & an Orange peel

RP Bloody Mary

$11.00

Tito's Vodka & our homemade Bloody Mary mix

Blueberry Martini

$12.00

Stoli Blueberry vodka muddled with cucumber & blueberries, lime juice & cranberry juice

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Milagro Silver tequila, Grand Marnier, lime juice & agave nectar

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Dripping Springs vodka, lime juice & ginger beer

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dripping Springs vodka, Cointreau, a squeeze of lime & cranberry juice

The Slurricane

$12.00

Your favorite hurricane recipe made on the rocks with 151 & light & dark rums

Wiseman Smash

$12.00

Wiseman Bourbon, muddled mint, & lemon. Served on the Rocks!

Louisiana Peach Tea

$12.00

Deep Eddy Peach vodka, lemon juice & ice cold tea

RP Signature Margarita

$12.00

Herredura Tequila, Cointreau, lime juice & agave nectar

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur, Stoli Vanil, Baileys & drizzled with chocolate syrup

Elderflower French 75

$11.00

Ford's Gin, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur & Champagne

Sazerac

$12.00

Sazerac Rye whiskey, Pernod & a dash of Bitters

Ruby Red Spritzer

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red vodka, lemon juice, agave nectar topped with Champagne

Wines by the Bottle

*if any bottle is listed as unavailable please ask your server when you arrive for pickup to check for you

Benvolio, Prosecco, IT | Bottle

$25.00

White - Prosecco - Bottle

Perrier-Jouët, Champagne, FR | Bottle

$75.00

Dr. Loosen, Riesling, GR | Bottle

$24.00

White - Riesling - Bottle

Bassermann-Jordan, Riesling, GR | Bottle

$30.00

Château Miraval, Rosé, FR | Bottle

$40.00

Daou Rose

$36.00

Luna Nuda

$27.00

Terlan, Pinot Grigio, Trentino-Alto Adige, IT | Bottle

$35.00

White - Pinot Grigio - Bottle

Yealand's

$30.00

Bandini Malbec Rose

$36.00

Patient Cottat, Sancerre, Loire, FR | Bottle

$38.00

Yealand's Estate Single Vineyard

$42.00

Matanzas Creek, Sauvignon Blanc, CA | Bottle

$30.00

White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

Mohua, Sauvignon Blanc, NZ | Bottle

$30.00

Duckhorn

$40.00

La Crema, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, CA | Bottle

$42.00

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

Jackson Estate, Chardonnay, CA | Bottle

$36.00

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

El Enemigo by Catena

$38.00

Neyers '304'

$54.00

Hartford Court Russian River, Chardonnay, Sonoma, CA | Bottle

$40.00

Brewer-Clifton, Chardonnay, Santa Rita Hills, CA | Bottle

$65.00

Cakebread, Chardonnay, CA | Bottle

$65.00

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay, Russian River, CA | Bottle

$30.00

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

La Crema, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA | Bottle

$48.00

Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle

Penner-Ash, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR | Bottle

$80.00

Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle

Hartford Court, 'Land's Edge', Pinot Noir, Sonoma, CA | Bottle

$50.00

Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle

Siduri 'Parson's Vineyard, Pinot Noir, Russian River, CA | Bottle

$52.00

Belle Glos

$40.00

Bonterra

$30.00

Duckhorn

$70.00

Bandini 'Dos Cauces'

$30.00

Luca

$45.00

Catena

$45.00

Silk & Spice

$30.00

Murphy-Goode, Red Blend, CA | Bottle

$30.00

Decoy, Red Blend, CA | Bottle

$48.00

Quest by Austin Hope

$36.00

Fess Parker 'The Big Easy', Red Blend, Central Coast, CA | Bottle

$45.00

Red - Red Blend - Bottle

Treana

$55.00

Santenay 'Terre D' Enfance'

$50.00

Arcanum, Cabernet Franc, Tuscany, IT | Bottle

$120.00

Chateau Lassegue, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, FR | Bottle

$94.00

Silver Palm, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle

$33.00

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Arrowood, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle

$45.00

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Freemark Abbey, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA | Bottle

$80.00

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Hall, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle

$80.00

Quilt Napa Cab

$46.00

Fisher Vineyards 'Unity', Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle

$75.00

The Lion Tamer by Hess

$85.00

Mullan Road Cellars

$60.00

Stags' Leap

$58.00

Austin Hope, Cabernet Sauvignon, CA | Bottle

$65.00

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Austin Hope Reserve

$195.00

Daou Reserve

$90.00

Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, CA | Bottle

$130.00

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, CA | Bottle

$116.00

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Plumpjack

$180.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON, TX 77024

Directions

Gallery
The Rouxpour Memorial City image
The Rouxpour Memorial City image

