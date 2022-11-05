Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Salad

The Rouxpour - Sugar Land

review star

No reviews yet

2298 Texas Drive

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Popular Items

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour
Seafood Gumbo with Sausage
Cajun Deviled Eggs

Appetizers

Cajun Deviled Eggs

Cajun Deviled Eggs

Topped with your choice of blackened shrimp or grilled sausage & drizzled with remoulade

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Five blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp, smothered in RP's New Orleans BBQ sauce & served with garlic mashed potatoes

Steak Rowley

Steak Rowley

$39.00

21-day wet-aged filet sliced & topped with bleu cheese butter

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

$20.00

Asiago cheese blend with sautéed shrimp & crawfish

Tuna Crudo

$18.00

Crispy wonton, Tan's vinaigrette, cucumber-mango relish, wasabi aioli, & fresh jalapeno

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$20.00

Stacked fried green tomatoes topped with shrimp & crawfish fondue

Boudin Stuffed Jalapeños

Boudin Stuffed Jalapeños

$14.00

Jalapeños stuffed with boudin, cream cheese, chopped bacon & herbs, wrapped in bacon

Boudin Link

$12.00

Blackened or Grilled boudin link, served with chargrilled onions, pickles, and mustard

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Two oven-baked lump crab cakes on a bed of spring mix with remoulade

Boiled Shrimp

Boiled Shrimp

$16.00+

Cold, spicy peel-and-eat shrimp

Crab Fingers

Crab Fingers

$15.00Out of stock

Crab claws in garlic lemon butter sauce *Availability may vary

New Orleans Favorites

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage

Seafood Gumbo with Sausage

$11.00+

Voted the best in Houston! Lump crab, Gulf shrimp, jalapeño sausage & white rice

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$10.00+

Chicken, jalapeño sausage & white rice

Crawfish Bisque

Crawfish Bisque

$10.00+

Rich & creamy crawfish bisque

Mardi Gras Bisque

$10.00+

Bisque with jalapeño sausage, crawfish & shrimp

Étouffée

Étouffée

$10.00+

Blonde roux, blend of fresh herbs & spices, with your choice of Gulf shrimp or crawfish tails

Red Beans & Rice with Sausage

$10.00+

White rice & jalapeño sausage

Salads

Salad Rouxpour

Salad Rouxpour

$21.00

Blackened or Grilled Gulf shrimp or chicken, spring mix lettuce & spinach leaf, sliced apples, toasted almonds, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles & dried cranberries with creole vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$22.00

Spinach leaf lettuce, red onion, hearts of palm, tomatoes, feta cheese, wonton strips, blackened tuna & raspberry vinaigrette

Spring Shrimp Salad

Spring Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Spring mix lettuce, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, red onion, tomatoes, almond crusted goat cheese, grilled shrimp & blood orange vinaigrette

Candied Pecan Chicken Salad

Candied Pecan Chicken Salad

$20.00

Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon-glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette

Side House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix lettuce, boiled egg, cucumber,  tomatoes & shaved carrots & your choice of dressing

Side Classic Wedge

Side Classic Wedge

$9.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, red onions, tomatoes,  bleu cheese crumbles, & bleu cheese dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, grated parmesan, spicy croûtons & Caesar dressing

Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette | Creole Vinaigrette Ranch | Bleu Cheese | Honey Mustard Caesar | Blood Orange Vinaigrette  White Shallot Vinaigrette Blueberry | Raspberry Vinaigrette

Entrees

Redfish

Redfish

$38.00

Redfish topped with blackened shrimp, baby spinach, mushroom & sun-dried tomato buerre blanc. Served with white rice

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

$30.00

Oven-baked boudin stuffed chicken topped with Bayou sauce served with a loaded potato cake & veggie du jour

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$36.00

Oven-roasted Texas Gulf flounder stuffed with lump crab, topped with creole mustard beurre blanc & two fried shrimp. Served with roasted baby potatoes, broccolini, & red cabbage

Mahi Opelousas

$30.00

Blackened Mahi-Mahi topped with blackened shrimp, spinach, mushrooms & a tomato cream sauce served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour

Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour ~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce ~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce

Bayou Pork Ribeye

Bayou Pork Ribeye

$32.00

Twin pork ribeyes, creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeño sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic parmesan potato wedges & veggie du jour

Ribeye Rouxpour

$52.00

12 oz. Prime Certified Angus Beef® ribeye topped with garlic butter & served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$52.00

8oz. Certified Angus Beef® filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with potatoes au gratin & veggie du jour Add Oscar topping

Lafitte Salmon

$29.00Out of stock

Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour

Zydeco Chicken

Zydeco Chicken

$27.00

Cajun fried chicken breast topped with Bayou sauce (creamy gouda cheese sauce), jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails. Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour

Fried Seafood Platter

$36.00

Choose one, two or three of our seafood items: catfish, oysters or shrimp. Served with cocktail sauce, tartar sauce & French fries

Po'Boys

Po' Boy

Po' Boy

$22.00

GRILLED, BLACKENED, or FRIED Shrimp | Chicken | Oyster | Catfish Served fully dressed in lettuce, tomatoes & mayo

Three Napkin Po'Boy

Three Napkin Po'Boy

$22.00

Slow-roasted pulled beef, Swiss cheese, pickles, white onions, mayo & gravy

On the Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken breast, grilled or blackened, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, provolone cheese & mayo

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger

$22.00

1/2 pound Certified Angus Beef® burger layered with cheese, bacon, blackened shrimp, potato cake & an onion ring then drizzled with our creamy Gouda cheese sauce, jalapeños sausage & crawfish tails • Add a fried egg

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, American cheese & mayo Fried Egg | Bacon | Jalapenos | Swiss Cheese | Mushrooms

Pasta

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

$26.00

Cream sauce with your choice of shrimp or chicken, blackened or grilled. Topped with parmesan cheese

Shrimp Linguini Pasta

$26.00

Seven blackened or grilled Gulf shrimp over linguini pasta, tossed in a caper lemon butter cream sauce with baby spinach & mushrooms

Pasta Rosa

Pasta Rosa

$28.00

Blend of cream sauce & spicy marinara, mushrooms, crawfish, shrimp & sausage. Topped with parmesan cheese

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Linguini pasta, mushrooms, spinach, garlic & spicy marinara sauce

Dessert

Cheesecake Rouxpour

Cheesecake Rouxpour

$10.00

Homemade mascarpone cheesecake finished with your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry topping

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce

Crescent City Crème Brûlée

Crescent City Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Traditional NOLA style crème brûlée topped with raspberry sauce & fresh berries

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Sinful chocolate cake with chunks of cheesecake. Topped with sliced almonds & shaved chocolate

Children's Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Kids Fish Sticks

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$6.99

Kids Noodles with Butter Sauce

$6.99

Chicken +1.99 | Shrimp +1.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries

Mixed Drinks

RP Famous Slurricane

$11.00

Your favorite hurricane recipe made on the rocks with 151 & light & dark rums

RP Signature Margarita

$12.00

Reposado tequila, Cointreau, lime juice & agave nectar $10

Louisiana Peach Tea

$11.00

Peach vodka, lemon juice & ice cold tea

RP Bloody Mary

$11.00

Vodka & our homemade bloody mary mix

Wines by the Bottle

Benvolio Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

White - Prosecco - Bottle

Dr. Loosen Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

White - Riesling - Bottle

Terlan Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

White - Pinot Grigio - Bottle

Matanzas Creek Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

Freeman Abbey Bottle (Sauvignon Blanc)

$30.00Out of stock

White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

Duckhorn Bottle

$40.00Out of stock

White - Sauvignon Blanc - Bottle

Jackson Estate Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

La Crema Bottle (Chardonnay)

$42.00Out of stock

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

Sonoma-Cutter Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

Cakebread Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

White - Chardonnay - Bottle

Silver Palm Bottle

$33.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Catena Bottle

$45.00Out of stock

Red- Malbec - Bottle

La Crema Bottle (Pinot Noir)

$48.00Out of stock

Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle

Hartford Court Bottle

$50.00Out of stock

Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle

Penner Ash Bottle

$66.00Out of stock

Red - Pinot Noir - Bottle

Fess Parker 'The Big Easy' Bottle

$45.00Out of stock

Red - Red Blend - Bottle

Austin Hope Bottle

$65.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Arrowood Bottle

$45.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Freemark Abbey Bottle

$70.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Silver Oak Bottle

$116.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Caymus Bottle

$130.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

La Jota Bottle

$115.00Out of stock

Red - Cabernet Sauvigon - Bottle

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Taste New Orleans!

2298 Texas Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77479

