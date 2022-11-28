Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Bars & Lounges

The Row Kitchen and Pub

110 Lyle Ave

Nashville, TN 37203

Popular Items

Hot Chicken
Banana Pudding
Bacon Mac & Cheese

Starters

Famous Fried Pickles

$9.99

white BBQ sauce

Row Poppers

$12.99

hickory bacon, jalapeno pimento, maple bourbon glaze, deep fried

Bacon Queso

$12.99

bacon infused cheese sauce and tortilla chips

Biscuits & Jam

$9.99

six biscuits servered with jam and butter (blackberry, strawberry, tomato and peach)

Sweet Potato Skins

$11.99

smoked turkey, white cheddar, BBQ sauce, hickory bacon

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.99

pimento cheese, chow chow and Row sauce

Nash Beignet

$7.49

Deviled Eggs 5 Ways

$9.99

pimento cheese, peppadew, hickory bacon, chow chow, dill pickle

The Trip

$13.99

guacamole, peppadew pimento, pico, tortilla chips

Spoon Fries

$13.99

House Pickle Flight

$14.99Out of stock

crazy carrots, sting beans, smokin' okra, house pickles

Spoon Fries

$13.99

Salads

Small Kale

$9.99

apples, goat cheese, praline pecans, honey vinaigrette

Kale

$14.99

apples, goat cheese, praline pecans, honey vinaigrette

Wedge

$12.99

iceberg, bleu cheese, hickory bacon, onion, bleu cheese dressing

Small Row Cobb

$10.99

smoked turkey, hickory bacon, avocado, farm eggs, cheddar, tomato

Southern Cobb

$17.99

smoked turkey, hickory bacon, avocado, farm eggs, cheddar, tomato

Side Salad

$6.99

Burgers

Row Burger

$15.99

peppadew pimento, Row sauce, fried green tomato, chow chow, served with fries

Classic Cheeseburger

$15.99

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, served with fries

Nash Burger

$16.99

cheddar, farm fried egg, hickory bacon, bourbon maple mustard, served with fries

Cowboy Burger

$18.99

pepper jack cheese, spicy onion straws, fresh jalapenos, hickory bacon, BBQ sauce, served with fries

Smoke Stack Burger

$19.99

BBQ pork, picnic slaw, BBQ sauce, bacon queso, served with fries

Beyond Burger

$15.99

Beyond meat plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, american cheese, Row sauce, served with fries

BBQ

Pork Plate

$14.99

habanero corn cake, served with fries

Turkey Plate

$15.99

habanero corn cake, served with fries

Brisket Plate

$17.99

habanero corn cake, served with fries

Entrees

Hot Chicken

$16.99

boneless chicken breast, habanero corncake, honey, picnic slaw, house pickle, served with fries

Pork Shank

$24.99

volcano cut pork shank, smashed potatoes, braised vegetables with pan jus

Meatloaf Entree

$18.99

seared on the grill, tomato gravy, smashed potatoes, caramelized onions

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

vidalia biscuit stuffin', spicy onion straws, country gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.99

Black Angus steak, smashed potatoes, spicy onion straws, country gravy

Cornmeal Catfish

$18.99

chow chow, fried okra, remoulade, habanero corn cake

Shrimp & Grits

$26.99

andouille sausage, shrimp, peppers, onions, cheddar grits, cajun cream sauce

Veggie Plate

$14.99

choose any three sides, served with a biscuit

Cold Smoked Rib Eye 16 oz

$44.99

100% black angus rib eye, smashed potatoes, snap beans, finished with maitre d butter

Steak Frites 8 oz

$25.99

100% black angus bistro steak, served with fries, finished with maitre d butter

Maple Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.99

bourbon sweet potatoes, snap beans

Filet 8 oz

$35.99

Sides

Picnic Slaw

$3.99

French Fries

$4.99

Hash Brown Casserole

$4.99Out of stock

Vidilia Biscuit Stuffin'

$5.99

Smashed Potatoes

$5.99

Bourbon Sweet Potatoes

$5.99

Cheddar Grits

$5.99

Fried Okra

$5.99

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Braised Greens

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Snap Beans

$6.99

Chef's Veggies

$6.99

Bistro Steak Side

$12.99

Shrimp Side

$9.99

Chicken Side

$8.99

Catfish Side

$9.99

Biscuit

$1.49

Single Corncake

$1.99

Cheddar Grits

$4.99

Pork (6 oz)

$6.99

Turkey (6 oz)

$7.99

Brisket (6 oz)

$8.99

Double Burger Patty

$7.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$11.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

$11.99

Banana Pudding

$11.99

Cobbler

$9.99

fresh and seasonal

Kid's Brunch

Kid's Pancake

$7.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's BBQ Sammie

$7.99

Kid's Eggs (2)

$7.99

Kid's Dinner

Kid's BBQ Sammie

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kid's Tenders

$7.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For over 30 years, The Row was the hangout spot for singers & songwriters who helped shape country music history. With our distinct Nashville cuisine and nightly live music, we are still living up to our reputation of being a “True Taste of Nashville”.

Location

110 Lyle Ave, Nashville, TN 37203

Directions

