Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Rowhouse Grille

637 Reviews

$$

1400 Light St

Baltimore, MD 21230

Order Again

Popular Items

Rowhouse Burger
Chicken Wings
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Starters

Crab Dip

$19.00

Toast & veggie sticks.

RowHouse Nachos

$13.00

Pickled veggies, crispy chickpeas, grilled pita, veggie sticks.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Chipotle aioli, old bay, queso fresco. ADD CRAB SALSA +12

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buffalo, sweet chili, korean bbq or honey old bay. Served with Carrot & Celery

Truffle Fries

$10.00

truffle aioli

OG Mac & Cheese

$10.00

four-cheese blend, breadcrumbs Add seasonal veggies +4.00

Cream Of Crab Soup

$9.00

Chili

$14.00

Tacos

frozen dessert w/coffee, ice cream & chocolate bits

Jerk Chicken Taco

$14.00

Braised pork, jalapeno slaw, salsa verde.

Beef Brisket

$14.00

Jalapeno slaw & guacamole.

Salmon Taco

$16.00

Shrimp Taco

$16.00

Salads

+boneless fried chicken $8 +shrimp or tuna $10 +steak $14

Rowhouse Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, creamy jalapeno caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Romaine, baby kale, cucumber, cherry, olives, hummus, shaved parmesan.

Cream of Crab Soup

$12.00

Chili

$14.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Maryland Crabcake Sandwich

$24.00

Served with chips.

Rowhouse Burger

Rowhouse Burger

$17.00

Aged cheddar, lettuce, tomato, truffle aioli, smoked bacon, brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Lettuce, pickles, ranch dressing, Brioche bun.

Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak

Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00

Grilled onions, sweet peppers, jalapeno aioli.

Patricio's Pasta

Bolognese

$14.00+

Shrimp Scampi

$14.00+

Gnocchi

$12.00+

Truffle Ravioli

$15.00+

Chicken Parm

$23.00

Tortellini

$14.00+

Chefs Specials

Steak Frites (10 OZ)

$32.00

Creekstone Farms steak, local green beans, truffle fries.

Salmon

$26.00

Sides

Green Beans

$6.00

SIDE Chopped Salad

$7.00

SIDE Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

SIDE Caesar Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite Neighborhood restaurant in Federal Hill Baltimore.

Website

Location

1400 Light St, Baltimore, MD 21230

Directions

