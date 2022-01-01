Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Roxy Encinitas

649 Reviews

$$

517 S COAST HWY 101

ENCINITAS, CA 92024

Shirts and Tanks

Womens Summer Wave Tank

$20.00

Women's Racer back tank

Womens "It's and Encinitas Thing"

$25.00

Seafoam "It's and Encinitas Thing" rolled sleeve

Mens "Its an Encinitas Thing"

$25.00

Olive green unisex shirt

Gramophone Tee

$25.00

Blue Unisex

Cheeseheads Unite

Cheeseheads Unite

$25.00

Packer Nation Tee Cheeseheads Unite @ The Roxy

More!

Camping Mug

$9.00

Complete with a carabiner for a handle!

Insulated Tumbler

Insulated Tumbler

$23.00
Sticker

Sticker

$0.50

Sunset Sticker

Sunglasses

$4.00

Roxy Sunnies

Hats & Beanies

Iridescent Sunset

Iridescent Sunset

$14.00
Roxy Logo

Roxy Logo

$14.00

Roxy Beanie

$24.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Directions

