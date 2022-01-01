The Royal Hilltop

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beer

Bright Cider

$6.00

Golden Monkey

$8.00

Florida Seltzer

$5.00

Little Machine Mexican Sirveza

$6.00

Light, refreshing, with a clean, dry finish

Stone IPA

$5.00

A super Hoppy and Bitter Beer, with Citrusy Flavor and Hop Aromas. All Perfectly Balanced by a Subtle Malt Character

Bud Light

$4.00

Redcon

$5.00

Full flavored Amber with a Malt forward and a Toasted Grain Complex

Raspberry Blonde

$5.00

Guiness

$5.00

Station 26 Juicy Banger

$5.00

Big Ben's Brown Ale

$5.00

Aurora Lager

$5.00

A Recreation of the Famous Neef Brother's Bohemian Girl Pilsner, which was Brewed in Colorado until Prohibition. Super Smooth and Light Crisp Pilsner with Bready Finish

Hefe

$5.00

A Golden-Yellow Wheat Beer, with it's Fine-Poured White Foam, Smells of Cloves and Impresses Consumers with it's Refreshing Banana Flavor. It is Full-Bodied and with a Smooth Yeast Taste. Brewed from the Oldest Still Standing Brewery Founded in 1040

Apricot Blonde

$5.00

Lil Mo

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.50

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Beer Flight

$10.00

NFL Beer Special

$3.00

Bud

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.50

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Bud Zero

$4.50

Estrella

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

NA Mixed Pack

$5.00

Michelob Light

$5.00

Blood Orange Seltzer

$3.00

Strawberry Kiwi Seltzer

$3.00

Rasp Lemonade odka Pop

$3.00

Cantererris Rose

$6.00

Canterris Grand Valley White

$6.00

Canterris Grand Valley Red Wine

$6.00

Hard Cocanut Water

$3.00

Hard Kombacha

$3.00

Guinness

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Tito's

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Skyy

$6.00

Skyy Raspberry

$6.00

Skyy Strawberry

$6.00

Skyy Blueberry

$6.00

Skyy Citrus

$6.00

Skyy Peach

$6.00

Skyy Watermelon

$6.00

Three olives Vanilla

$5.50

Whipped Vodka

$5.50

Three Olives Cherry

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

DBL Skyy

$12.00

DBL Skyy Raspberry

$12.00

DBL Skyy Strawberry

$12.00

DBL Skyy Blueberry

$12.00

DBL Skyy Citrus

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Vanilla

$10.00

DBL Skyy Orange

$12.00

$12.00

DBL Three Olives Cherry

$12.00

DBL Tito's

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$15.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Skyy Peach

$12.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendrick's

$8.50

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Boodles

DBL Hendrick's

$17.00

Well Rum

$3.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

RumChata

$6.00

Malibu Rum

$5.50

Meyers Dark Rum

$5.50

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

DBL Bacardi

$9.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.00

DBL RumChata

$11.00

$11.00

DBL Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$10.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Hornitos Repo

$6.50

1800

$6.00

1800 Repo

$6.50

Herradura sliver

$6.50

Herradura Gold

$7.50

Espolon

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Milagro

$5.50

$7.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Don Julio Blanco

$6.50

Herradura Silver

$6.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Hornitos Plata

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Milagro Silver

$5.50

Mile High Tequila

$5.00

Patron

$8.00

Espolón Blanco

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$10.00

DBL Hornitos Plata

$11.00

DBL Hornitos Repo

$12.00

DBl 1800 Silver

$11.00

DBL 1800 Repo

$12.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$12.00

DBL Herradura Gold

$15.00

Dbl Espolon

$15.00

DBL Patron

$17.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Bulliet

$7.50

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Fireball

$5.50

Jack Apple

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Jim Beam Apple

$6.00

Laws Bourbon

$9.00

Laws Rye Whiskey

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Mile High Peach Bourbon

$6.50

Seagram's 7

$5.00

$10.00

Wild Turkey 101

$7.00

Skrewball

$6.50

Bird Dog Chocolate Whiskey

$6.00

Fireside Old Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Rsv

$9.00

$5.50

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$6.50

Whiskey Flights

$16.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Colorado Honey

$8.50

Laws Bourbon Whiskey

$8.50

Laws Straight Rye

$8.50

Doughball

$6.50

Dickel

$6.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

DBL Old Forester

$10.00

DBL Fireball

$10.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$11.00

DBL Jack Honey

$11.00

DBL Jack Apple

$11.00

DBL Jack Fire

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Jim Beam Apple

$11.00

DBL Bulliet

$14.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$15.00

DBL Crown Royal

$13.00

DBL Crown Apple

$13.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$13.00

DBL Crown Peach

$13.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$14.00

DBL Laws Bourbon

$16.00

DBL Laws Rye

$17.00

DBL Mile High Peach Bourbon

$11.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$9.00

$18.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$13.00

DBL Woodford Rsv

$16.00

DBL Johnny Walker

$18.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$18.00

DBL Skrewball

$11.00

Dbl Maker's Mark

$16.00

Dbl Doughball

$13.00

DBL Dickel

$15.00

Jameson

$6.50

Jameson Caskmates

$6.50

Jameson IPA

$6.50

Jamson BB

$6.50

Concannon

$6.50

McConnells

$6.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$7.00

Bushmills

$6.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Kinahans

$6.50

Busker

$6.00

Jameson Orange

$6.00

Hell Cat Maggies

$6.00

Jameson 18 yr

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Jameson Caskmates

$12.00

DBL Bushmills

$11.00

DBL Jameson IPA

$12.00

DBL Teeling

$14.00

DBL Tullamoore dew

$13.00

Dbl Jamo Orange

$12.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.00

Glenfiddich

$9.00

DBL Glen 12 Yr

$17.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year

$9.00

Double Balvenie Doublewood

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$7.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

Dewar's White Label

$7.00

Dewars White Label

$13.00

Highlands Scotch

$6.00

DBL Highlands Scotch

$11.00

Dbl Hareston Scotch

$14.00

Harleston Scotch

$7.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

DBL Well Vodka

$9.00

Well Gin

$4.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

Well Rum

$3.00

DBL Well Rum

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

DBL Well Tequila

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$7.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

DBL Well Scotch

$7.00

Hennessy

$9.00

DBL Hennessy

$17.00

Courvosier

$8.00

DBL Courvosier

$15.00

Amaretto

$5.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$8.50

DBL Gran Marnier

$15.00

Jager

$6.00

DBL Jager

$11.00

Kahlua

$6.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

Bailey's

$5.00

DBL Bailey's

$13.00

Tuaca

$5.50

DBL Tuaca

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

DBL Peach Scnapps

$9.00

Frangelico

$7.00

DBL Frangelico

$13.00

Rumplemintz

$6.50

Goldschlager

$7.00

DBL Goldschlager

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$11.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Banana De Creme

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00

Dekuyper Root Beer

$5.00

Jackson Morgan Mocha

$5.00

Jackson Morgan Carmel

$5.00

Jackson Morgan Orange Cream

$5.00

Jaskson Morgan Banana Pudding

$5.00

Gingercello

$5.00

Shot Special

$4.00

Green Tea Shot Special

$4.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Grey Goose Bloody Mary

$9.25

Titos Bloody Mary

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.79

Manhatten

$10.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Mimosas

$6.00

Vodka Press

$6.50

Double Vodka Press

$13.00

Dirty Shirly

$7.00

John Daly

$7.00

Japanese Sex

$6.00

Classic Mojito

$6.50

Mimosas

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Speciality Cocktails

Cinnamon Toast Drink

$6.00

Captains choice

$7.79

Mile High Punch

$7.79

Orange Dreamsicle

$7.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$7.79

Smoked Old Fashioned

$10.00

Spicy Tequila Surprise

$7.79

Sea Breeze

$7.25

Top Shelf Long Island

$10.00

Titos Punch

$9.00

Tito’s Madras

$7.25

Tito’s Lemonade

$7.25

Tito's Fizz

$7.25

Passionfruit Mojito

$7.25

Watermelon Mojito

$7.25

Wine

Glass of Merlot

$7.00

Glass of Pinot Noir

$7.00

Glass of Malbec

$7.00

Glass of Cabernet

$7.00

Glass of Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Glass Of Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass Moscatto

$7.00

Personal Moscato Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Glass of Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Glass of Champagne

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$15.00

Chardonny Bottle

$15.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$15.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$15.00

Purple Cowboy Cab Bottle

$15.00

Merlot Bottle

$15.00

Champagne Bottle

$15.00

Mules

A-Town Mule

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Gin Mule

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

American Mule

$9.00

Gingercello Mule

$9.00

$9.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Raspberry Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Refill Coffee

$1.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Hot Cider

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull/Sugar Free

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Juice

$3.75

Kids Drink

$2.00

Water

Margaritas

Blackberry Margarita

$7.25

Blue Margarita

$7.25

Mango Margarita

$7.25

Passion fruit Margarita

$7.25

Patron Margarita

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$7.25

Strawberry Margarita

$7.25

Sour Apple Patron Margarita

$10.00

Titorita

$9.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Martinis

Well Martini

$7.00

Ketle One Martini

$9.00

Tito's Martini

$8.00

Extra Dirty Grey Goose

$10.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Lemon Drop martini

$8.00

Gingercello Tini

$9.00

Passion fruit martini

$8.00

Bombay Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop With Tequilla

$8.00

Shot Specials

green Tea Special

$4.00

Behind Bar Shot

$3.00

Canned Setltzer Coconut Water

$0.89

Appetizers

Basket Onion Rings

$8.25

Basket O’ Fries

$8.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Royal Wings

$14.50

Fried Mushrooms

$10.50

Garlic Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Garlic Cheese Curds

$9.50

Chips And Queso

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.99

BBQ Potato Skins

$12.99

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.25

Soup & Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

House Salad

$11.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.16

The Wedge Salad

$11.00

Chef Salad

$12.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$15.49

French Onion Cup

$5.99

French Onion Soup Bowl

$6.99

Soup Of The day Cup

$5.99

Soup Of The Day Bowl

$6.99

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.99

Tomato Soup Bowl

$6.99

Sandwiches And Wraps

Prime Rib French Dip

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.99

Monte Cristo

$14.99

Reuben

$14.99

Adult Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.99

B.L.T.

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Gyro

$14.99

Signature Burgers

Hilltop Pub Burger

$16.50

Black & Bleu

$16.99

Steakhouse Burger

$17.00

All American Burger

$15.50

Ranch Burger

$16.00

Build Your Own

$13.00

Patty Melt

$16.50

Doggy Burger

$8.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Mussels And Fries

Garlic Mussels

$17.50

Just For Kids

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

Mini Burgers & Fries

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Desserts

Brownie A La Mode

$7.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Keylime Pies

$6.50

Today's Specials

Todays Special $12

$12.00

Today's Special $13.00

$13.00

Today's Special $14

$14.00

Taco Special

$10.00

Oktoberfest Special

$15.00

Sides

Side Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Side Ranch 4oz

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.75

Side 1000 Island

$0.75

$0.75

Side Homemade Stout Gravy

$1.00

Side Rasp Jam

$1.50

Side Lettuce

$0.50

Side Tomato

$1.50

Side Pickle

$1.50

Side Au Jus

$1.00

1pc Bacon

$1.50

Bowl Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Cup Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Side 1pc Fish

$5.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side French Roll

$2.50

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Jalapenos(Cooked)

$1.00

Side Queso Cheese

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Pita Chips

$2.50

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Horsey Sauce

$0.75

Side Tzatziki

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Cucumber

$0.75

Sauteed Onions

$1.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Raspberry Sauce

$1.00

Bacon Jam

$1.00

Side Honey Siracha

$0.75

Side Dijon

$0.75

Side Golden Tangy Sauce

$0.50

Side Veggie Burger

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Cup Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Bowl Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Side Raw Onions

$1.50

Side Ranch 2oz
$0.50

$0.50

Side Ranch 4oz

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard
$0.75

$0.75

Side 1000 Island
$0.75

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Queso Cheese
$4.00

$0.75

Side Tartar
$0.75

$0.75

Side Mayo

Side Sour Cream
$0.50

$0.75

Side Marinara 4oz
$0.50

$1.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side Celery
$2.00

$4.00

Side BBQ

$0.75

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Onion Rings
$5.00

$0.75

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tzaitziki

$0.50

Side Marinara 4oz

$0.50

1pc Bacon

$1.50

Side 1pc Fish

$5.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Celery

$2.00

Side French Roll

$2.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Jalapenos(Cooked)

$1.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Pita Chips

$2.50

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Side Slaw

$4.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$10.00

Biscuits And Gravy

$9.00

Burrito

$13.00

Chicken And French Toast

$13.00

2 Egg Platter

$9.00

Country Benedict

$13.00

Arlene Jeuvos Rancheros (Over Easy Egg And Bacon)

$9.00

Kids French Toast

$7.00

Off Menu

Grilled Chicken Platter

$17.49

Pulled Pork Pita

$14.00

Fish Po’ Boy Sandwich

$13.99

Add-Ons

+Margarita

$4.00

+Well Liquor

$4.00

+Bloody Mary

$5.00

HH APPS

Southwest Eggrolls

$6.00

Pretzel Bites

$6.00

Artichoke Dip

$6.00Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$6.00

Veggie Plate

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic Cheese Curds

$6.00

Chips And Queso

$6.00

Pickle Chips

$6.00Out of stock

Basket O' Fries

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00Out of stock

Single

Crown Original

$4.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

Crown Vanilla

$4.00

Double

Crown Original

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Gift Cards

$25

$25.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

Flavored Mules

Blueberry Mule

$7.00

Cherry

$7.00

Peach

$7.00

Raspberry

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Watermelon Mule

$7.00

Mango

$7.00

Original Mule

$7.00

$7.00

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We've been in business since 2002 and pride ourselves on being locally-owned, and a family-friendly restaurant. This is the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion like a birthday, or to just have a nice night out with the people you love. Our staff is fun, friendly, and excited to serve you. In addition to an amazing happy hour, we run a nightly special, offering select drafts and appetizers on both our afternoon and late night happy hour. No matter what time you visit Royal Hilltop you'll be getting great service, great food, and great beer - all at a price that's great to your wallet.

Website

Location

18581 E Hampden Ave #134, Aurora, CO 80013

Directions

