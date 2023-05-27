Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Metairie

504 Reviews

$$

2700 Metairie Road

Metairie, LA 70001

Popular Items

APP - Pig-Candy Bacon Bites

APP - Pig-Candy Bacon Bites

$5.75

Applewood-smoked bacon bites with a candy glaze

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.50

Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage Gravy served with two eggs and style, fried green tomato and apple-wood smoked bacon

COCKTAILS

NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN OUR ALABAMA, NORTH CAROLINA OR SOUTH CAROLINA LOCATIONS
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Ruby Slipper Mimosa

Ruby Slipper Mimosa

$10.50

A glass of Cava Sparkling Wine with Orange Juice and a splash of Pomegranate Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Bacon Bloody Mary

Bacon Bloody Mary

$11.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary with house infused Bacon Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Peach Bellini

Peach Bellini

$10.50

A glass of our Cava Sparkling Wine mixed with Peach Puree and Peach Schnapps **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Boozy Iced Coffee

Boozy Iced Coffee

$10.50

Our French Truck Cold Brew mixed with Vodka and Vanilla Cream/Milk **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Irish Coffee

$10.50

Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Benchmark Irish Coffee

$10.50

Bourbon and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Morning Margarita

Morning Margarita

$10.50

Our housemade sour mix with Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and Natalie's Blood Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Peychaud's Apertivo Spritz

Peychaud's Apertivo Spritz

$10.25

A glass of Cava Sparkling Wine with Peychaud's Apertivo and a splash of soda **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Brandy Milk Punch

Brandy Milk Punch

$10.25Out of stock

Brandy shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hello Sunshine!

$10.25

Local Gin with a housemade rosemary syrup and Natalie's Grapefruit Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Bourbon Milk Punch

Bourbon Milk Punch

$10.25

Bourbon shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Sazerac Sipper

Sazerac Sipper

$10.25

Our take on the classic Sazerac Cocktail: Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Peychaud's Bitters, Rosemary Simple Syrup and Gingerale in an Herbsaint coated glass, garnished with a rosemary sprig **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Grapefruit Mimosa

$11.00

Natalie's Grapefruit Juice and our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Cranberry Mimosa

$11.00

Cranberry Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Pineapple Mimosa

Pineapple Mimosa

$11.00

Pineapple Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Blood Orange Mimosa

Blood Orange Mimosa

$11.00

Natalie's Blood Orange Juice with our Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Blue Orange Mimosa

Blue Orange Mimosa

$11.00

A blend of Orange Juice, Blue Curacao and Cava Sparkling Wine **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hello Moonshine!

Hello Moonshine!

$10.00

*NOT AVAILABLE IN NC, SC, FL OR AL LOCATIONS* Seasonal Cocktail featuring Sugarlands Moonshine - see version for Seasonal description

Screwdriver

$10.00

House Vodka and Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Gin Bloody Mary

Gin Bloody Mary

$10.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Gin **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tequila Mary

$10.50

Our Award Winning Bloody Mary made with Tequila **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Corazon Morning Margarita

Corazon Morning Margarita

$12.50

Our housemade sour mix with Corazon Blanco Tequila, Triple Sec and Natalie's Blood Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Bloody Mary

Tito's Bloody Mary

$12.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Boozy Iced Coffee

Tito's Boozy Iced Coffee

$12.50Out of stock

Our French Truck Cold Brew mixed with Tito's Vodka and Vanilla Cream/Milk **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Screwdriver

$12.00

Tito's Vodka with Orange Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Tito's Bacon Bloody Mary

Tito's Bacon Bloody Mary

$12.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hendricks Hello Sunshine!

$12.25

Hendricks Gin with a housemade Rosemary Syrup and Grapefruit Juice **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Buffalo Trace Milk Punch

Buffalo Trace Milk Punch

$12.25

Buffalo Trace Bourbon shaken with our Vanilla Cream/Milk mix, topped with nutmeg **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Corazon Tequila Mary

$12.50

Corazon Tequila with our Award Winning Bloody Mary Mix **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Buffalo Trace Irish Coffee

$12.50

Irish Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Sazerac Rye Irish Coffee

$12.50

Sazerac Rye Whiskey and Irish Cream with our French Truck Breakfast Blend - available hot or iced **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Hendricks Bloody Mary

Hendricks Bloody Mary

$12.50

Our Award-winning Bloody Mary made with Tito's Vodka **NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT IN AL, SC OR NC LOCATIONS**

Ruby To Go Menu

Starters

APP - French Toast Bites

APP - French Toast Bites

$6.25

Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce

APP - Pig-Candy Bacon Bites

APP - Pig-Candy Bacon Bites

$5.75

Applewood-smoked bacon bites with a candy glaze

APP - Loaded Tots

APP - Loaded Tots

$7.25

Tots topped with apple-braised pork debris, tasso cream sauce and chives

Specialties

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$13.50

Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage Gravy served with two eggs and style, fried green tomato and apple-wood smoked bacon

Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites

Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites

$15.50

Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites

Migas

Migas

$12.50

A Tex-Mex scremable of eggs with pico de gallo, spicy chorizo sausage over crispy tortilla strips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija, and cilantro served with a side of avocado

Bennies

Eggs Cochon

Eggs Cochon

$15.50

Slow-cooked, apple-braised pork debris served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with Hollandaise

Chicken St. Charles

Chicken St. Charles

$15.50

Fried chicken breast served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce

Eggs Blackstone The O.G.

Eggs Blackstone The O.G.

$14.50

Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad

One Tomato, Two Tomato (VEG)

One Tomato, Two Tomato (VEG)

$14.00

Fried green tomato and grilled red tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side salad

The Peacemaker

$16.50

Mix and match any two of our benedicts

French Toast

Classic French Toast

Classic French Toast

$10.50

Brioche-based French Toast topped with fresh strawberries and cane syrup butter

French Toast Bites

French Toast Bites

$11.00

Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce

Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

Classic Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.50

With cane syrup butter

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

$13.00

Filled with cinnamon & sugar and topped with cream cheese icing

Eggs & Omelets

Southern Breakfast

Southern Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs any style, stone-ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, fried green tomato with a buttermilk biscuit

Spanish Omelet

Spanish Omelet

$13.00

Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit

Three Little Pigs Omelet

Three Little Pigs Omelet

$14.00

Applewood-smoked bacon, ham and sausage with Swiss cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit

Sammies & Salads

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Choice of meat (applewood-smoked bacon, hot sausage or chicken sausage), choice of egg (scrambled or fried) and choice of cheese, served on a biscuit with a side of your choice

Burger

Burger

$13.00

Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood-smoked bacon onion jam & mayo, served with fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo, served with fries

Southern BLT

Southern BLT

$12.50

Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche toast, served with fries

Breakfast Tacos

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Three grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, cotija, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of breakfast potatoes

On The Side

Applewood-Smoked Bacon Side

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes Side

$3.00

Buttermilk Biscuit Side

$3.00

Chicken Sausage Patties Side

$4.00

Chorizo Sausage Side

$4.00

French Fries Side

$3.00

Fresh Fruit Side

$3.50

One Egg Any Style Side

$2.50

Pork Sausage Links Side

$4.00

Stone-Ground Grits Side

$3.00

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Cheddar Side

$3.50

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Goat Cheese Side

$3.50

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Pepperjack Side

$3.50

Stone-Ground Grits w/ Swiss Side

$3.50
Tater Tots Side

Tater Tots Side

$3.00

Toast Side

$3.00

Notes

Beverages

French Truck Iced Coffee

French Truck Iced Coffee

$5.50

Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style: NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream; Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg; Black: no milk; Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk

French Truck Coffee

French Truck Coffee

$3.50

Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend

French Truck Espresso

$5.00

A double shot of French Truck Big River Espresso

French Truck Latte

$5.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk

French Truck Cappuccino

$5.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth

French Truck Mocha

$4.00

French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
32oz Iced Coffee

32oz Iced Coffee

$10.00

32oz of French Truck Cold Brewed Coffee - Chose your style: Black, NOLA Style (Milk & Cream), Creamy Vanilla (Vanilla Syrup, Milk & Cream)

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; and downtown Pensacola, FL.

Website

Location

2700 Metairie Road, Metairie, LA 70001

Directions

