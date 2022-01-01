A map showing the location of The Rudder at Anchor High Marina 126 River RdView gallery

The Rudder at Anchor High Marina

126 River Rd

Hendersonville, TN 37075

Apps

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Calamari

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$9.00

Hot Crab Dip

$13.00

Oysters on the Half Shell

$15.00

Peel N' Eat Shrimp

$24.00

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

.50 wings

$0.50

Baskets & Burgers

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Classic Burger

$7.00

Smash Burger

$7.00

One-Eyed Jack

$7.50

The Texan

$7.50

Beyond

$18.00

Rotating Special

$7.50

Desserts

Molten Lava Cake

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$10.00

Entrees

Ale Pork Chop

$20.00

Teriyaki Chicken Skewers

$18.00

NY Strip

$34.00

Filet

$32.00

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Shrimp Platter

$20.00

Catfish Dinner

$18.00

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

Shrimp Julee Pasta

$24.00

Jalapeno Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Sides

House Chips

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Asparagus

$5.00

Three Cheese Macaroni

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Steak Fries

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Baked Potato w/ Butter & Sour Cream

$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Brussel Sproutes

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$4.00

Wild Rice

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Salad

$17.00

Steak / Wedge

$18.00

Red Pepper Bisque & Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Chili & Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Fish Bites

$6.00

Kid's Tenders

$6.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Mac

$6.00

Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Budweiser

$2.00

Heineken

$6.00

KY Bourbon Ale

$7.00

Landshark

$5.00

Heineken N/A

$4.00

Bud Zero

$4.00

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Bearded Iris

$7.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

PBR

$2.00

Reed's Ginger Beer (N/A)

Sierra Nevada

$5.00

Yazzoo Dos Perros

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Night Owl Pumpkin

$4.00

Paulner Oktoberfest

$4.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$4.00

Yazoo Red Lager

$4.00

Crosstown Festbier

$4.00

Hacker Pschorr

$4.00

Little Harpeth

$4.00

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$4.00

Specialty Bucket

$12.00

Cocktails

"Skinny Dip" Margartia

$9.00

Appletini

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bushwacker

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$6.00

Dark N Stormy

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Mango Tango

$8.00

Margartia

$10.00

Mimosa Glass

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$22.00

Natty Light Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Pineapple Dream

$7.00

Rudder Relaxer

$9.00

Rum Rudder

$10.00

Green Tea

$8.00

White Tea

$8.00

Liquor

Bombay Sapphire

$4.50

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$4.50

Well Gin

$3.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermesiter

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Watermelon Liquor

$9.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Calico Jack Cherry

$3.50

Calico Jack Coconut

$3.50

Calico Jack Coconut Pineapple Rum

$3.50

Calico Jack Mango

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Club Caribe Banana

$3.50

Meyers Dark

$4.00

Pirates Treasure 151

$7.00

Well Rum

$3.00

1800 Silver

$4.50

Casamigos

$12.00

Insolito Repo

$4.50

Jose Gold

$4.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Tequila

$3.00

Chopin

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$4.00

Firefly

$4.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Luksosowa

$3.50

Natty Lemonade

$4.00

New Amersterdamn Mango

$4.00

Pearl Cherry

$4.00

Pearl Grape

$4.00

Pearl Orange

$4.00

Pearl Vanilla

$4.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$4.00

Titos

$4.00

Well Vodka

$3.00

1972 Small Batch

$10.00

Angel's Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Blantons

$15.00

Blue Note

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Crown

$4.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

Daddy Rack

$10.00

Davidson Reserve

$11.00

E.H. Taylor Small Batch

$15.00

Fireball

$4.00

Four Roses

$4.50

Glenliveit

$11.00

Heaven's Door Bourbon

$10.00

Heaven's Door Rye

$12.00

High West

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Jack Fire

$4.00

Jack Honey

$4.00

Jameson

$4.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$15.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Johnny Walker Red

$4.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Kurvball BBQ Whiskey

$4.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$15.00

Maker's Mark

$4.50

Nashville Barrel Co Bourbon

$15.00

Nashville Barrel Co Rye

$20.00

Nelson's Reserve

$12.00

Nelson's Rye

$10.00

Old Forrester 1910

$12.00

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$4.00

Smoke Wagon Bourbon

$11.00

Smoke Wagon Small Batch

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$3.00

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Wine

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$3.00

Cupcake Riesling Bottle

$28.00

Cupcake Riesling Glass

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Noble Vines Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$28.00

Noble Vines Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

Sea Glass Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Woodbridge Chardonnary

$3.00

19 Crimes Red Blend Glass

$8.00

Cavit Merlot Glass

$3.00

Cavit Pinot Noir Glass

$3.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$3.00

Sutter Home Moscato Glass

$3.00

Wycliff Glass

$6.00

Wycliff Bottle

$22.00

N/A Bevs

7 UP

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

RC Cola

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Merch

Crew Neck

$25.00

Crew Neck Employee

$15.00

Hat- USA Trucker

$30.00

Hat - Grey Mo Dad Hat

$30.00

Hat- Blue Retro Rope

$30.00

Ladies Tank

$20.00

Koozie

$3.00

Ladies Tank Employee

$13.00

Parties

Linen Fee

$12.00

Cleaning Fee Side

$100.00

Cleaning Fee Back

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

126 River Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075

Directions

