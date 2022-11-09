Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

The Rum House

review star

No reviews yet

3128 Magazine Street

New Orleans, LA 70115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Damn Good Nachos
Taco Trifecta
Two Dat

Hungry Bellies

Fire-Roasted Salsa

Fire-Roasted Salsa

$8.95+

Charred tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, and garlic with lime and cilantro. Served with fresh fried chips.

Avocado Mango Dip

Avocado Mango Dip

$12.95+

Guacamole with fresh chopped avocados, mango, onions, tomatoes and cilantro Served with salsa and fresh fried chips

Damn Good Nachos

Damn Good Nachos

$16.95

Choice of meat, black beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, lime cream, cilantro and tons of melted cheese.

Queso Blanco Dip

Queso Blanco Dip

$8.95+

Melted cheeses, cumin, ground chiles. Served with fresh fried chips.

Chorizo Queso Blanco Dip

Chorizo Queso Blanco Dip

$9.95

Chorizo, melted cheeses, cumin and ground chiles.

Jamaican Beef Patties

Jamaican Beef Patties

$10.95

Flaky curried beef empanadas with a queso black bean sauce and our papaya paw-paw sauce.

Mahi Mahi Fingers

Mahi Mahi Fingers

$12.95

Jamaican beer-battered fish served with honey ginger dipping sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.95

Fried calamari served with a cilantro lime coconut sauce.

Shrimp & Chorizo Quesadilla

$16.95

Roasted shrimp, chorizo sausage, chili garlic aioli, jack cheese, and a chipotle sauce

Curried Mussels

Curried Mussels

$16.95Out of stock

Prince Edward Island mussels steamed in a spicy red curry coconut sauce and served with pomme frites

Tuna Ceviche Tostadas

$15.95

Ahi tuna marinated with diced mango, red onions, peppers cilantro & citrus juices. Served on fried flour tortillas

The Leafy Greens

The Rum House Salad

The Rum House Salad

$8.95

Spinach, roasted sweet potato, toasted pecans, beets, goat cheese crumbles, shaved red onions, and a curry vinaigrette

Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad

Jerked Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens with avocado and papaya, red onions, red peppers and our guava vinaigrette topped with sliced plantains and fried julienne sweet potatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Romaine, parmesan cheese, & spiced croutons served with a classic caesar dressing.

Grilled Mahi & Hearts of Palm Salad

Grilled Mahi & Hearts of Palm Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens, avocados, toasted walnuts, julienne onions, red peppers, golden raisins, and feta tossed in a mango habanero vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Cuban

Cuban

$15.95

Pulled pork, ham, tomato, pickles, swiss, Creole horseradish aioli. Served with French fries. Substitute any side for $1.95

B's Brisket Melt

B's Brisket Melt

$15.95

Chopped beef brisket, jack cheese, onions, sautéed mushrooms, spinach, Creole horseradish aioli. Served with French fries. Substitute any side for $1.95.

Grilled Mahi Mahi

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$16.95

Creole-seasoned Mahi Mahi, tomatos, pickles, spinach, and dill tartar sauce. Served with french fries. Substitute any side for $1.95.

Caribbean Inspired Tacos

Tacos are served on flour-corn tortillas with spinach and red cabbage.
Brisket

Brisket

$4.95

Chimichurri, drizzle of bbq sauce, cilantro and fried shallots

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$4.95

Chopped jerked chicken topped with our mango salsa

Green Chile Chicken

Green Chile Chicken

$4.95

Shredded green chile chicken con queso, salsa verde

Calypso Beef

Calypso Beef

$5.95

Island marinated flank steak, guacamole and lime cream

Carolina BBQ

Carolina BBQ

$4.95

Pulled pork, jalapeno slaw, spicy vinegar BBQ sauce and a roasted corn relish

Flaked Fish

Flaked Fish

$5.95

Blackened Mahi Mahi, avocado mango slaw, chipotle tartar sauce

Chipotle Shrimp

Chipotle Shrimp

$5.95

Black beans, roasted peppers, onions, queso & pico de gallo

Curry-Roasted Cauliflower (Vegan)

Curry-Roasted Cauliflower (Vegan)

$4.95

Tamarind sauce, Trinidadian curried coleslaw

Chili Glazed Shrimp

Chili Glazed Shrimp

$4.95

Fried shrimp, roasted poblano & red pepper relish, and a rum chili glaze

Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$4.95

Beer-battered Mahi Mahi with jalapeno coleslaw

Gringo

Gringo

$4.95

Ground beef, queso and pico

Rasta (Vegetarian)

Rasta (Vegetarian)

$4.95

Jerk roasted veggies, lime sour cream, and cilantro

DrewBrees /Day-Bree/

$4.95

French fries smothered with brisket debris, queso and pico

Glory Glory Hallelujah

$5.95

Fried fish, smothered greens, tartar sauce and pickled onions

Two Dat

Two Dat

$15.95

Choice of two tacos and two sides or a small salad

Taco Trifecta

Taco Trifecta

$16.95

Choice of three tacos and one side

Mr. Biggs Plate

Mr. Biggs Plate

$19.95

Choice of four tacos, one side, and a beef patty

Bigg Plates

Pollo Asado

Pollo Asado

$18.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with chimichurri. Served with roasted rasta veggies and coconut mango rice.

Red Curry Shrimp "Rundown"

Red Curry Shrimp "Rundown"

$20.95

Gulf Louisiana shrimp in a creamy red curry sauce. Served with coconut mango rice.

Island Style "Cuban Steak"

Island Style "Cuban Steak"

$21.95

Medium-rare flank steak in a ginger soy pineapple marinade. Served with smothered greens with bacon and mac n cheese.

Jerked Roasted Chicken

Jerked Roasted Chicken

$19.95

A roasted half chicken marinated in a jerk rub and glazed with honey-ginger sauce. Served with coconut mango rice and black beans.

Barbeque Pork Ribs

Barbeque Pork Ribs

$22.95

Generous portion of spare ribs basted with spicy papaya BBQ sauce. Served with jalapeño coleslaw and cornbread dressing

Sides

Coconut Mango Rice

Coconut Mango Rice

$4.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.95
Black Beans, Chorizo Relish & Sour Cream

Black Beans, Chorizo Relish & Sour Cream

$4.95
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Smothered Greens

Smothered Greens

$4.95
Fried Plantains

Fried Plantains

$4.95
Roasted Rasta Veggies

Roasted Rasta Veggies

$4.95

Cornbread Dressing

$4.95

Side of Queso

$0.99

Side of Guacamole

$0.99

Side of Salsa

$0.99

Side of Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sweet Treats

Banana Bread Pudding

Banana Bread Pudding

$7.95

Made fresh daily with a pecan topping and served warm with a dark rum sauce

Mile High Key Lime Pie

Mile High Key Lime Pie

$9.95

Homemade pie with mile-high meringue and a drizzle of KeKe key lime liquor

Cocktails

Margarita

Margarita

$9.00+

Available frozen or on the rocks. Monte Alban reposado 100% blue agave tequila, triple sec, and house-made sour mix.

Fruit Twist Margarita

Fruit Twist Margarita

$10.00

Our house margarita available in your choice of these fruit flavors: raspberry, strawberry, mango & sangria

Top Shelf Margarita

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Reserved for only the biggest players. Don Julio Silver 100% blue agave, Grand Marnier and house-made sour.

Sangria

Sangria

$9.00

Red wine, Creole Shrubb Rum, brown sugar, assorted tropical fruits.

Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00

Bubbly with orange juice.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Vodka, zing zang bloody Mary mix and housemade pickled veggies

The Rum House Punch

The Rum House Punch

$11.00

Our signature rum punch made St. Croix style! Cruzan Vanilla,Cruzan Pineapple, Cruzan Mango and our homemade strawberry fruit punch and a floater of Meyer’s Dark Rum.

The Painkiller

The Painkiller

$12.00

The original recipe made with Pusser’s Rum, pineapple juice, splash of OJ, and cream of coconut. Garnished with grated nutmeg. Live on Island time!

A Three Hour Tour

A Three Hour Tour

$10.00

We take a frozen margarita and place a XX Lager upside down in it. The result of this shipwreck is a semi frozen limey beer with a serious aftermath!

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$10.00

The classic beach drink with Cruzan Coconut Rum, Coco Lopez, pineapple juice, plus a floater of Meyer’s Dark Rum poured over whipped cream.

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$12.00

Fresh banana, Cruzan Dark Rum, Kahlúa, Cream of Coconut, Crème de Cocoa, cream, whipped cream, chocolate toffee flakes.

Jamaican Me Crazy

Jamaican Me Crazy

$11.00

Escape to the islands, Mon, with this combination of Appleton Gold Rum, Malibu Passion Fruit Rum, house-made fruit punch and cream of coconut. Garnished with grated nutmeg.

Erin’s Key Lime-Coconut Rum Punch

Erin’s Key Lime-Coconut Rum Punch

$10.00

Cruzan Vanilla and light rum, cream of coconut, and lime juice poured in a glass with a graham cracker lined rim.

Mojito

Mojito

$10.00

Cruzan Dark Aged Rum, muddled mint leaves, lime, turbinado.

Classic Caiprihina

Classic Caiprihina

$11.00

Cachaça, muddled lime, turbinado and lots of ice.

The Uptowner

The Uptowner

$11.00

"Skinny" Margarita. Tres Generations Plata, Cointreau, mysterious low sugar blend, and the juice of one lime

Blueberry Hill Mojito

Blueberry Hill Mojito

$11.00

Served Frozen, aged rum, fresh lime juice, house-made and mint infused blueberry syrup; topped with blueberries

Wine

House Red Glass- From the Tank

House Red Glass- From the Tank

$9.00
House White Glass- Scarpetta

House White Glass- Scarpetta

$9.00

Beer

Draft Beer Glass

Draft Beer Glass

Bottled/Canned Beer

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Rum House is a one-of-a-kind joint inspired by everything we love about the islands.

Website

Location

3128 Magazine Street, New Orleans, LA 70115

Directions

Gallery
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria image
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria image
The Rum House Caribbean Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mahony's Po-Boy's and Seafood - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
3454 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
ATCHAFALAYA - NEW ORLEANS
orange star4.7 • 8,433
901 Louisiana Ave New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Magazine
orange starNo Reviews
4041 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Barracuda - Tchoupitoulas
orange star4.7 • 301
3984 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Del Fuego Nola
orange starNo Reviews
4518 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Secret Birria
orange starNo Reviews
323 Octavia St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in New Orleans

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Uptown
orange star4.3 • 1,087
2802 Magazine St. New Orleans, LA 70130
View restaurantnext
Avo Taco
orange star4.8 • 599
4124 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Cho Thai Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 566
3218 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Barracuda - Tchoupitoulas
orange star4.7 • 301
3984 Tchoupitoulas St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Haydel's Bake Shop
orange star4.6 • 110
3117 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Orleans
Marigny
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Central Business District
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
West Riverside
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
East Riverside
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Freret
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Touro
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston