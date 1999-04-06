Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rumor Meal - Pasadena 443-637-7342

522 Reviews

$$

4730 Mountain Rd

#4

Pasadena, MD 07027

Popular Items

18" Pizza
Giant Cheesesteak
Pretzel Bites

Starters

Choose from a variety of tasty appetizers
Crabby Tots

Crabby Tots

$15.00

Homemade crab dip served over tater tots.

Meatballs Marinara

Meatballs Marinara

$11.00

3 delicious meatballs smothered in our marinara sauce served with a baguette for dipping

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

Fried Green Tomato Caprese

$12.00

Warm fried green tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic dressing.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

served with Queso (pretzel mustard available on request)

APP Chicken Tenders (5)

APP Chicken Tenders (5)

$11.00

5 chicken tenders (honey mustard or BBQ sauce available by request.)

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled flour tortilla with melted Jack/Cheddar cheese. Add Chicken, beef, chorizo, shrimp or steak for an additional cost

Bada Bing Shrimp

$14.00

Deep fried shrimp tossed in our sweet and spicy bada sauce

Fried Pickles & Peppers

$10.00

A basket of battered Kosher Dill pickle chips and banana peppers deep fried and served with ranch

Rockfish Tenders

Rockfish Tenders

$15.00

5 Beer Battered Rockfish tenders dusted with Old Bay and served with tarter sauce

Wings (8)

Wings (8)

$14.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Wings (12)

Wings (12)

$17.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Wings (25)

Wings (25)

$32.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Wings (50)

Wings (50)

$60.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Boneless (8)

Boneless (8)

$14.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Boneless (12)

Boneless (12)

$17.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Boneless (25)

Boneless (25)

$32.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Boneless (50)

Boneless (50)

$60.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Crab Pretzel

Crab Pretzel

$14.00

Delicious lump crab dip baked on our soft pretzel with melted Jack/Cheddar cheese

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with a baguette

Rumor Nachos

Rumor Nachos

$15.00

Your Choice of Chicken, Beef, Chorizo or Pork - Queso, Jack-Chaddar, Sour Cream, Guacomole, Jalepenos, Roasted Corn Salsa (Sub Grilled Shrimp or Steak for an additional charge)

Taco Tots

$14.00

A mound of tater tots smothered in seasoned ground beef, queso, diced tomato, jalapeno, shredded lettuce, cilantro, and sour cream.

Tacos and Sliders

Pick your desired delicious taco. Mix and match. Comes with chips and salsa. Sour Cream and guacamole available upon request.
Tacos

Tacos

$13.00

Sour Cream and guacamole available upon request.

Sweet Heat Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Crispy, hand breaded shrimp soft tacos (3) tossed in our Bada Bing sauce, with marinated cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with chips and salsa

Crispy Rockfish Tacos

Crispy Rockfish Tacos

$16.00

Three soft tacos with crispy, deep fried rockfish tenders, marinated cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, and drizzled with Tequila sauce. Served with chips and salsa.

Sliders

$14.00
Cheeseburger Slider

Cheeseburger Slider

$5.00
Meatball Slider

Meatball Slider

$5.00
Fried Green Tomato BLT Slider

Fried Green Tomato BLT Slider

$5.00
Buffalo Chicken Slider

Buffalo Chicken Slider

$5.00

Shrimp Salad Slider

$5.00

Turkey BLT Slider

$5.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Wrap

Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Your choice of brioche roll or wrap (plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach, or gluten free.)

Turkey BLT Wrap

Turkey BLT Wrap

$12.00

roasted turkey cold cuts with bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing ad wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Breaded all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing, wrapped in your choice of flour tortilla. Served with our house made chips

Chicken Ceasar wrap

Chicken Ceasar wrap

$13.00

You choice of plain, sun dried tomato, spinach, or gluten free wrap.

The Burger

The Burger

$12.00

1/2lb of fresh ground beef, seasoned and grilled to your desired temperature. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle served on a Brioche roll

Giant Cheesesteak

Giant Cheesesteak

$12.00

12oz of juicy shredded steak with melted cheese and your choice of toppings served on an 8" sub roll.

Giant Chicken Cheesesteak

Giant Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

A robust chicken cheesesteak prepared with grilled chicken breast and toppings of your choice.

Meatball Parm Sub

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.00

Italian meatballs smothered in our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella.

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$15.00

Beer battered thick cut cod fried and topped with American cheese, tartar sauce, and pickles

French Dip

$18.00

Slow roasted, thin sliced Roast Beef topped with melted Swiss on a crusty sub roll. Served with Au Jus for dipping

The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap

The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap

$12.00

1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with chips. Substitute any side for an additional $2

Italian Cold Cut Sub

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$14.00

Comes with provolone, lettuce, tomato,mayo, onion, oil and vinegar. Other toppings available are hot relish, banana peppers, and roasted r4ed peppers.

The Dena Bird Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh chicken breast broiled or fried, topped with choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Chicken Parm Sub

Chicken Parm Sub

$14.00

Breaded chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served on our sub roll. Comes with house made chips.

Pizzas & Stromboli

Top notch and fresh dough NY style pizza available by the slice or 18" pie.
18" Pizza

18" Pizza

$18.00

Toppings: pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, chicken, ground beef, ham, chorizo, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted peppers, banana peppers, spinach, tomato, pineapple, olive - $1.50ea

18" White Pizza

18" White Pizza

$18.00

Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.

18" Meatzza

18" Meatzza

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, Meatballs, bacon, ham and chicken

18" Veggizza

18" Veggizza

$23.00

Green peppers, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato, olives, spinach

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$11.00

8" pizza with your choice of toppings

Personal White Pizza

Personal White Pizza

$11.00

Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.

Personal Meatzza

Personal Meatzza

$15.00

8" Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, Meatballs, bacon, ham and chicken

Personal Veggizza

Personal Veggizza

$12.00

8" Green peppers, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato, olives, spinach

Giant Slice

Giant Slice

$4.00

Top notch and fresh dough NY style pizza available by the slice or 18" pie.

Build your own Stromboli

Build your own Stromboli

$15.00

Select up to 3 pizza topping, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with marinara sauce.

Personal Grandma Pizza

$12.00

Roasted garlic, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA minced garlic, EXTRA basil, with dollops of red sauce on top!

18" Grandma Pizza

$19.00

Roasted garlic, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA minced garlic, EXTRA basil, with dollops of red sauce on top!

Personal Royale with Cheese

$14.00

A cheeseburger pizza! White garlic base, cheddar jack cheese, ground beef, diced red onion and tomato, pickle chips, and "secret sauce" !

18" Royal with Cheese

$23.00

A cheeseburger pizza! White garlic base, cheddar jack cheese, ground beef, diced red onion and tomato, pickle chips, and "secret sauce" !

Personal Dirty Jerz

$14.00

Traditional red sauce, Italian cheese blend, sliced meatballs, crushed red chile, and dollaps of ricotta on top.

18" Dirty Jerz

$23.00

Traditional red sauce, Italian cheese blend, sliced meatballs, crushed red chile, and dollaps of ricotta on top.

Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Personal The Lua

$14.00

Our version of a Hawaiian pizza! Traditional red sauce, mozzarella, chipotle roasted pork, diced ham, bacon, and PINEAPPLE!! And that's OK!

18" The Luau Pizza

$23.00

Our version of a Hawaiian pizza! Traditional red sauce, mozzarella, chipotle roasted pork, diced ham, bacon, and PINEAPPLE!! And that's OK!

Personal Big Shrimpin

$14.00

White garlic sauce, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA garlic, shrimp, and a few shakes of old bay for good measure!

18" Big Shrimpin

$24.00

White garlic sauce, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA garlic, shrimp, and a few shakes of old bay for good measure!

Pasta Dishes

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese, over a plate of linguini. Served with homemade garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Sketti N' Meatballs

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Soup & Salads

Great and tasty salad choices served with Rumor's garlic bread
Greek Salmon Salad

Greek Salmon Salad

$19.00

Grilled Salmon on a bed of romaine, red onions, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, tossed in homemade garlic/herb dressing, served with garlic bread

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, feta cheese and grape tomato.

Grilled Chicken Summer Salad

$16.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with celery, raisins, candied pecans, feta cheese, strawberries and blueberries. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing Add Chicken: $3.49, Shrimp: $4.49, Steak or Salmon $6.49

The "Meal" Steak & Pear Salad

The "Meal" Steak & Pear Salad

$18.00

6oz Flat Iron Steak over mixed greens, topped with bacon, candied pecans, sliced pear and gorgonzola cheese served with balsamic

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Add on: Chicken - $3.49, Shrimp -5.49, Steak or Salmon - $8.49

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomato, red onion, jack/cheddar cheese, and croutons. (ADD CHICKEN: $3.49, ADD SHRIMP: $5.49)

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree

Antipasto Salad

$16.00

Crispy romaine tossed in garlic herb dressing with tomato, onion, olives, provolone cheese, capicola, ham, and salami

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$18.00
MARYLAND CRAB - CUP

MARYLAND CRAB - CUP

$7.00

Superb traditional MD Crab soup.

MARYLAND CRAB - BOWL

MARYLAND CRAB - BOWL

$10.00

Superb traditional MD Crab soup.

CREAM OF CRAB-CUP

CREAM OF CRAB-CUP

$7.00

Rich and flavorful cream of crab

CREAM OF CRAB - BOWL

CREAM OF CRAB - BOWL

$10.00

Rich and flavorful cream of crab

Half & Half Cup

$7.00

Half Maryland Crab and Cream of Crab Together

Half & Half Bowl

$10.00

Half Maryland Crab and Half Cream of Crab Together

OVEN ROASTED TOMATO & SWEET CORN WITH CRAB - CUP

OVEN ROASTED TOMATO & SWEET CORN WITH CRAB - CUP

$7.00

Puree of tomatoes, crunchy sweet corn and lump crab meat

OVEN ROASTED TOMATO & SWEET CORN WITH CRAB - BOWL

OVEN ROASTED TOMATO & SWEET CORN WITH CRAB - BOWL

$10.00

Puree of tomatoes, crunchy corn & lump crab meat

Kids Meals

meals kids love
KIDS Chicken Tenders (3)

KIDS Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.00

3 white meat tenders served with fresh cut fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$7.00

White cheddar mac and cheese - kids portion served with fresh cut fries.

Kids Chzburger Sliders

Kids Chzburger Sliders

$9.00

2 cheese burger sliders with a side of fries

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Classic golden grilled cheese with fries

Kids Slice

Kids Slice

$3.00

slice of NY style pizza.

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

Kids Pasta w/ Marinara

$7.00

fresh made pasta with marinara sauce and garlic bread

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

Kids Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Fresh made pasta in butter sauce served with garlic bread

Sides

Variety of delicious side dishes
Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

Fresh cut fries. perfect amount to add to your meal

Beer Batter Onion Rings

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$6.00

delicious onion rings fried to a perfect golden brown.

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$6.00

side of traditional tater-tots fried golden brown

House Chips

House Chips

$1.99

Fresh Kettle potato chips fried fresh daily

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Add: Queso - $1.50, Extra Salsa -$.75, Guacamole - $1.25, Pico De Gallo - $.75

Side Mac and Cheese

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree

No Side

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Garlic Bread - 2pcs

$1.50

Side Baguette

$1.00

Desserts

tempting sweet treats
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

funnel cake fries sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce.

2 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

2 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

Two layered chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, whipped cream and a cherry on top

SPECIALTY CAKE

$7.00

The Scoop

$5.00

The Cookiesaurus

$13.00

Massive, warm 8 inch chocolate chip cookie for the table topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles

Beer

Growler - 64oz Each

Growler - 64oz Each

$6.00Out of stock

64oz Growler filled with your choice of draft beer

Natural Light Case

Natural Light Case

$13.00

18pk cans

Ultra Case

Ultra Case

$20.00

18pk bottles

Miller Lite Case

Miller Lite Case

$21.50

24pk Bottles

Coors Lite Case

Coors Lite Case

$23.00

24pk Bottles

Bud Light Case

Bud Light Case

$21.00

18pk Bottle

Bud Light 6-Pack

Bud Light 6-Pack

$10.00

Bottles

Miller Lite 6-Pack

Miller Lite 6-Pack

$10.00

Bottles

Coors Lite 6-Pack

Coors Lite 6-Pack

$10.00

Bottles

Ultra 6-Pack

Ultra 6-Pack

$10.00

Cans

Corona Extra 6-Pack

Corona Extra 6-Pack

$13.00

Bottles

Corona Light 6-Pack

Corona Light 6-Pack

$13.00

Bottles

Corona Premier 6-Pack

Corona Premier 6-Pack

$13.00

Bottles

Natty Boh 6-Pack

$9.00

Natural Light 6 Pack

$9.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$12.00

Lagunitas Pitcher

$14.00

Hazy Little Thing Pitcher

$14.00

Hazy-O Pitcher

$14.00

Liquid Hoppiness Pitcher

$14.00

Evolution Lot 6 Pitcher

$14.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest Pitcher

$12.00

House Shots

Pickle Shot

$3.00

Orange Tea

$5.00

Orange Tea Shot

$5.00

Wine by the Bottle

Woodbridge Merlot Bottle

Woodbridge Merlot Bottle

$18.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Bottle

$25.00

Woodbridge Merlot Bottle

$18.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio Bottle

$18.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir Bottle

$10.00

Woodbridge Chardonay Bottle

$18.00

Whispering Angel Bottle

$40.00

Chandon Garden Spritz Bottle

$21.00

DaVinci Pinot Grigio Bottle

$25.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$39.00

Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.00

Raw Bar Vinho Verde Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Clos du Bois Chardonnay Bottle

$23.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Alamos Malbec Bottle

$7.00

Don Miguel Gascon Malbec Bottle

$25.00

Mirassou Pinot Noir Bottle

$20.00

Boordy Terra Maria Bottle

$23.00

Educated Guess Bottle

$28.00

Josh Cabernet Bottle

$23.00

Decoy Cabernet Bottle

$39.00

20oz Bottle Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.99Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.99
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99Out of stock
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.99
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.99
Mug Root Beer

Mug Root Beer

$1.99Out of stock
Aquafina Water

Aquafina Water

$1.00
Lipton Tea

Lipton Tea

$1.99Out of stock
Gatorade - Fruit Punch

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$1.99
Gatorade - Lemon Lime

Gatorade - Lemon Lime

$1.99
Gatorade Zero - Glacier Freeze

Gatorade Zero - Glacier Freeze

$1.99Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$1.99Out of stock

2Liter Bottle Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.99
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.99Out of stock
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.99
Mug Rootbeer

Mug Rootbeer

$2.99

Mountain Dew Code Red

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Gingeralw

$2.99

Crushes

Blueberry Lemon Crush

Blueberry Lemon Crush

$7.00
Cherry Lime Crush

Cherry Lime Crush

$7.00
Creamsicle Crush

Creamsicle Crush

$7.00

Coconut Lime Crush

$7.25
Orange Crush

Orange Crush

$7.00
Lemon Crush

Lemon Crush

$7.00
Grapefruit Crush

Grapefruit Crush

$7.00

Keylime Crush

$7.00

White Claw Wednesday

Black Cherry

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Watermelon

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Seasonal Drink Specials

Blueberry Mule

$8.00

Paloma

$9.00

Bees Knees

$8.00Out of stock

Sangria

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4730 Mountain Rd, #4, Pasadena, MD 07027

Directions

Gallery
The Rumor Meal image
The Rumor Meal image
The Rumor Meal image
The Rumor Meal image

