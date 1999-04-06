The Rumor Meal - Pasadena 443-637-7342
522 Reviews
$$
4730 Mountain Rd
#4
Pasadena, MD 07027
Popular Items
Starters
Crabby Tots
Homemade crab dip served over tater tots.
Meatballs Marinara
3 delicious meatballs smothered in our marinara sauce served with a baguette for dipping
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.
Fried Green Tomato Caprese
Warm fried green tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic dressing.
Cheese Curds
Served with marinara sauce.
Pretzel Bites
served with Queso (pretzel mustard available on request)
APP Chicken Tenders (5)
5 chicken tenders (honey mustard or BBQ sauce available by request.)
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with melted Jack/Cheddar cheese. Add Chicken, beef, chorizo, shrimp or steak for an additional cost
Bada Bing Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp tossed in our sweet and spicy bada sauce
Fried Pickles & Peppers
A basket of battered Kosher Dill pickle chips and banana peppers deep fried and served with ranch
Rockfish Tenders
5 Beer Battered Rockfish tenders dusted with Old Bay and served with tarter sauce
Wings (8)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Wings (12)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Wings (25)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Wings (50)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Boneless (8)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Boneless (12)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Boneless (25)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Boneless (50)
Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.
Crab Pretzel
Delicious lump crab dip baked on our soft pretzel with melted Jack/Cheddar cheese
Crab Dip
Served with a baguette
Rumor Nachos
Your Choice of Chicken, Beef, Chorizo or Pork - Queso, Jack-Chaddar, Sour Cream, Guacomole, Jalepenos, Roasted Corn Salsa (Sub Grilled Shrimp or Steak for an additional charge)
Taco Tots
A mound of tater tots smothered in seasoned ground beef, queso, diced tomato, jalapeno, shredded lettuce, cilantro, and sour cream.
Tacos and Sliders
Tacos
Sour Cream and guacamole available upon request.
Sweet Heat Shrimp Tacos
Crispy, hand breaded shrimp soft tacos (3) tossed in our Bada Bing sauce, with marinated cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo. Served with chips and salsa
Crispy Rockfish Tacos
Three soft tacos with crispy, deep fried rockfish tenders, marinated cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, and drizzled with Tequila sauce. Served with chips and salsa.
Sliders
Cheeseburger Slider
Meatball Slider
Fried Green Tomato BLT Slider
Buffalo Chicken Slider
Shrimp Salad Slider
Turkey BLT Slider
Burgers & Sandwiches
Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Wrap
Your choice of brioche roll or wrap (plain, sun-dried tomato, spinach, or gluten free.)
Turkey BLT Wrap
roasted turkey cold cuts with bacon, lettuce, tomato and your choice of dressing ad wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing, wrapped in your choice of flour tortilla. Served with our house made chips
Chicken Ceasar wrap
You choice of plain, sun dried tomato, spinach, or gluten free wrap.
The Burger
1/2lb of fresh ground beef, seasoned and grilled to your desired temperature. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle served on a Brioche roll
Giant Cheesesteak
12oz of juicy shredded steak with melted cheese and your choice of toppings served on an 8" sub roll.
Giant Chicken Cheesesteak
A robust chicken cheesesteak prepared with grilled chicken breast and toppings of your choice.
Meatball Parm Sub
Italian meatballs smothered in our marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella.
Fried Cod Sandwich
Beer battered thick cut cod fried and topped with American cheese, tartar sauce, and pickles
French Dip
Slow roasted, thin sliced Roast Beef topped with melted Swiss on a crusty sub roll. Served with Au Jus for dipping
The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap
1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. Served with chips. Substitute any side for an additional $2
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Comes with provolone, lettuce, tomato,mayo, onion, oil and vinegar. Other toppings available are hot relish, banana peppers, and roasted r4ed peppers.
The Dena Bird Sandwich
Fresh chicken breast broiled or fried, topped with choice of cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast smothered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served on our sub roll. Comes with house made chips.
Pizzas & Stromboli
18" Pizza
Toppings: pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, chicken, ground beef, ham, chorizo, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted peppers, banana peppers, spinach, tomato, pineapple, olive - $1.50ea
18" White Pizza
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.
18" Meatzza
Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, Meatballs, bacon, ham and chicken
18" Veggizza
Green peppers, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato, olives, spinach
Personal Pizza
8" pizza with your choice of toppings
Personal White Pizza
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.
Personal Meatzza
8" Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, Meatballs, bacon, ham and chicken
Personal Veggizza
8" Green peppers, roasted peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomato, olives, spinach
Giant Slice
Top notch and fresh dough NY style pizza available by the slice or 18" pie.
Build your own Stromboli
Select up to 3 pizza topping, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with marinara sauce.
Personal Grandma Pizza
Roasted garlic, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA minced garlic, EXTRA basil, with dollops of red sauce on top!
18" Grandma Pizza
Roasted garlic, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA minced garlic, EXTRA basil, with dollops of red sauce on top!
Personal Royale with Cheese
A cheeseburger pizza! White garlic base, cheddar jack cheese, ground beef, diced red onion and tomato, pickle chips, and "secret sauce" !
18" Royal with Cheese
A cheeseburger pizza! White garlic base, cheddar jack cheese, ground beef, diced red onion and tomato, pickle chips, and "secret sauce" !
Personal Dirty Jerz
Traditional red sauce, Italian cheese blend, sliced meatballs, crushed red chile, and dollaps of ricotta on top.
18" Dirty Jerz
Traditional red sauce, Italian cheese blend, sliced meatballs, crushed red chile, and dollaps of ricotta on top.
Personal Buffalo Chicken Pizza
18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Personal The Lua
Our version of a Hawaiian pizza! Traditional red sauce, mozzarella, chipotle roasted pork, diced ham, bacon, and PINEAPPLE!! And that's OK!
18" The Luau Pizza
Our version of a Hawaiian pizza! Traditional red sauce, mozzarella, chipotle roasted pork, diced ham, bacon, and PINEAPPLE!! And that's OK!
Personal Big Shrimpin
White garlic sauce, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA garlic, shrimp, and a few shakes of old bay for good measure!
18" Big Shrimpin
White garlic sauce, Italian cheese blend, EXTRA garlic, shrimp, and a few shakes of old bay for good measure!
Pasta Dishes
Soup & Salads
Greek Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon on a bed of romaine, red onions, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, tossed in homemade garlic/herb dressing, served with garlic bread
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, feta cheese and grape tomato.
Grilled Chicken Summer Salad
Fresh mixed greens topped with celery, raisins, candied pecans, feta cheese, strawberries and blueberries. Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing Add Chicken: $3.49, Shrimp: $4.49, Steak or Salmon $6.49
The "Meal" Steak & Pear Salad
6oz Flat Iron Steak over mixed greens, topped with bacon, candied pecans, sliced pear and gorgonzola cheese served with balsamic
Ceasar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Add on: Chicken - $3.49, Shrimp -5.49, Steak or Salmon - $8.49
House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomato, red onion, jack/cheddar cheese, and croutons. (ADD CHICKEN: $3.49, ADD SHRIMP: $5.49)
Side House Salad
Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree
Side Caesar Salad
Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree
Antipasto Salad
Crispy romaine tossed in garlic herb dressing with tomato, onion, olives, provolone cheese, capicola, ham, and salami
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
MARYLAND CRAB - CUP
Superb traditional MD Crab soup.
MARYLAND CRAB - BOWL
Superb traditional MD Crab soup.
CREAM OF CRAB-CUP
Rich and flavorful cream of crab
CREAM OF CRAB - BOWL
Rich and flavorful cream of crab
Half & Half Cup
Half Maryland Crab and Cream of Crab Together
Half & Half Bowl
Half Maryland Crab and Half Cream of Crab Together
OVEN ROASTED TOMATO & SWEET CORN WITH CRAB - CUP
Puree of tomatoes, crunchy sweet corn and lump crab meat
OVEN ROASTED TOMATO & SWEET CORN WITH CRAB - BOWL
Puree of tomatoes, crunchy corn & lump crab meat
Kids Meals
KIDS Chicken Tenders (3)
3 white meat tenders served with fresh cut fries
Mac and Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese - kids portion served with fresh cut fries.
Kids Chzburger Sliders
2 cheese burger sliders with a side of fries
Grilled Cheese
Classic golden grilled cheese with fries
Kids Slice
slice of NY style pizza.
Kids Pasta w/ Marinara
fresh made pasta with marinara sauce and garlic bread
Kids Pasta w/ Butter
Fresh made pasta in butter sauce served with garlic bread
Sides
Side Fries
Fresh cut fries. perfect amount to add to your meal
Beer Batter Onion Rings
delicious onion rings fried to a perfect golden brown.
Tater Tots
side of traditional tater-tots fried golden brown
House Chips
Fresh Kettle potato chips fried fresh daily
Chips & Salsa
Add: Queso - $1.50, Extra Salsa -$.75, Guacamole - $1.25, Pico De Gallo - $.75
Side Mac and Cheese
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree
Side House Salad
Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree
No Side
Side of Gravy
Steamed Broccoli
Garlic Bread - 2pcs
Side Baguette
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
funnel cake fries sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce.
2 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE
Two layered chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, whipped cream and a cherry on top
SPECIALTY CAKE
The Scoop
The Cookiesaurus
Massive, warm 8 inch chocolate chip cookie for the table topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and sprinkles
Beer
Growler - 64oz Each
64oz Growler filled with your choice of draft beer
Natural Light Case
18pk cans
Ultra Case
18pk bottles
Miller Lite Case
24pk Bottles
Coors Lite Case
24pk Bottles
Bud Light Case
18pk Bottle
Bud Light 6-Pack
Bottles
Miller Lite 6-Pack
Bottles
Coors Lite 6-Pack
Bottles
Ultra 6-Pack
Cans
Corona Extra 6-Pack
Bottles
Corona Light 6-Pack
Bottles
Corona Premier 6-Pack
Bottles
Natty Boh 6-Pack
Natural Light 6 Pack
Miller Lite Pitcher
Bud Light Pitcher
Lagunitas Pitcher
Hazy Little Thing Pitcher
Hazy-O Pitcher
Liquid Hoppiness Pitcher
Evolution Lot 6 Pitcher
Sam Adams Octoberfest Pitcher
Wine by the Bottle
Woodbridge Merlot Bottle
Woodbridge Cabernet Bottle
Woodbridge Merlot Bottle
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio Bottle
Woodbridge Pinot Noir Bottle
Woodbridge Chardonay Bottle
Whispering Angel Bottle
Chandon Garden Spritz Bottle
DaVinci Pinot Grigio Bottle
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle
Matua Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Raw Bar Vinho Verde Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Clos du Bois Chardonnay Bottle
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle
Alamos Malbec Bottle
Don Miguel Gascon Malbec Bottle
Mirassou Pinot Noir Bottle
Boordy Terra Maria Bottle
Educated Guess Bottle
Josh Cabernet Bottle
Decoy Cabernet Bottle
20oz Bottle Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Diet Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Mug Root Beer
Aquafina Water
Lipton Tea
Gatorade - Fruit Punch
Gatorade - Lemon Lime
Gatorade Zero - Glacier Freeze
Dr. Pepper
2Liter Bottle Drinks
Crushes
White Claw Wednesday
Seasonal Drink Specials
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 12:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4730 Mountain Rd, #4, Pasadena, MD 07027