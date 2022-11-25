The Rumor Reel 1701 Poplar Ridge Road
99 Reviews
1701 Poplar Ridge Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
Popular Items
Soup
Maryland Crab - CUP
Superb traditional MD Crab soup.
Maryland Crab - BOWL
Superb traditional MD Crab soup.
Cream of Crab-CUP
Rich and flavorful cream of crab
Cream of Crab - BOWL
Rich and flavorful cream of crab
Half and Half - CUP
Delicious MD Crab soup paired with a portion of our tasty cream of crab
Half and Half - BOWL
Delicious MD Crab soup paired with a portion of our tasty cream of crab
Soup of the day Bowl
Appetizers
Colossal Fried Shrimp
5 giant shrimp butterflied and panko breaded, served with cocktail sauce
Flex your Mussels
1lb of mussels, steamed in a white wine garlic sauce served with a baguette
Bada Bing! Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp tossed in our Reel spicy sauce
Steamed Shrimp
large shrimp steamed with Old Bay. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Steam with Potatoes and onions by request
Rockfish Tenders
Rockfish covered in beer batter, fried and served with tarter and cocktail.
Chicken Dippers
5 chicken tenders (honey mustard or BBQ sauce available by request.)
Crabby Pretzel
Hot soft pretzel topped with our homemade crab dip and jack' cheddar cheese.
Dock Bar Popcorn
A basket of deep fried clams strips sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce
Bada Wing
Calamari
Lightly breaded, fried and serve with our house marinara
Crab Dip
Our traditional, cheesy Maryland crab dip served with sliced baguette
Jerk Chicken Skewers
Marinated grilled chicken strips served with spicy jerk sauce and a grilled lime.
Blackened Chicken Nachos
Fresh grilled chicken, queso sauce, jack' cheddar cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa. all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas
Reel Grilled Shrimp Nachos
Shrimp, queso, jack' cheddar, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas
General Tso's Ribs
Fried Pickles N Peppers
Cauliflower Power
Pretzel Bites
served with Queso (pretzel mustard available on request)
Salads
Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad
A skewer of grilled shrimp atop a bed of salad greens with pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, scallions, and cilantro with "Brooke's" chipotle dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomato, red onion, jack/cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Greek Salmon Salad
Grilled Salmon on a bed of romaine, red onions, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, tossed in homemade garlic/herb dressing, served with garlic bread
Seafood Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, topped with grilled shrimp, scallops, crab, bacon, egg, avocado, jack' cheddar and grape tomato.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Add on: Chicken - $3.49, Shrimp -5.49, Steak or Salmon - $8.49
Buffalo Shrimp Salad
Entrees
Flip the Strip
12oz Angus beef grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of Chimichurri sauce or garlic butter and served with 2 sides. Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée
Lemon Garlic Swordfish
8oz swordfish steak grilled and brushed with garlic butter with your choice of 2 sides Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée
Blackened Tuna
Yellow Fin Tuna blackened served med well over pineapple rice and aspargus Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée
Scallops
6 panko encrusted sea scallops over a bed of cilantro, pineapple rice served with fresh grilled asparagus. Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée
Grilled/Blackened Salmon
Your choice of grilled or blackened salmon with any to sides. Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod fried and served with crispy french fries Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée
Top of the Chops Single
Ma...Meatloaf!!!
Ribs
Top of the Chop Double
Surf N Turf
Crab Cake Single
Crab Cake Double
Wraps & Sandwich
Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Wrap
Homemade shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato on your choice of wrap or brioche roll Served with fries
Grilled Salmon BLT
Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon pepper aioli on Texas toast, served with fries
Fried Cod Sandwich
Beer battered thick cut cod fried topped with American cheese, tartar and pickles. served with fries
Fried Clam Po' Boy
Fried clam strips, lettuce, tomato, red pepper remoulade served on a oversized hoagie roll, served with fries
Chicken Jammer
Crispy fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, hot pepper bacon jam, shredded lettuce and topped with two beer battered onion rings on a brioche roll, served with fries
Burgers & Chicken Sandwich
The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap
1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. served with fries
1/2lb Burger
1/2lb of fresh ground beef, seasoned and grilled to your desired temperature. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle served on a Brioche roll, served with fries
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served with fries
French Dip Burger
Burger Jammer
Wings
Pizza NY Style
18" Pizza
Toppings: pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, chicken, ground beef, ham, chorizo, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted peppers, banana peppers, spinach, tomato, pineapple, olive - $1.50ea
18" White Pizza
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.
18" Seafood Pizza
18" Shrimp Pizza
18" Rome is burning
Personal Pizza
8" pizza with your choice of toppings
Personal White Pizza
Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.
Personal Seafood
Personal Shrimp
Personal Rome is Burning
Giant Slice
Top notch and fresh dough NY style pizza available by the slice or 18" pie.
Personal Beyond Vegan
Brooke's Mac n Cheeza Personal
Personal Al Pastor
18" All Pastor
18" BBQ Chicken
Personal BBQ Chicken
18" Mac N Cheeza
Personal Royale W/Cheese
18" Royale W/Cheese
18" Reuben pizza
Personal Reuben pizza
Personal Buffalo chicken pizza
18" Buffalo chicken pizza
Personal Meatball Pizza
18" Meatball Pizza
18" El Diablo
Personal El Diablo
Personal Grandma Pizza
18" Grandma Pizza
Personal Luau
18" Luau
Personal Under the Boardwalk
18" Under the Boardwalk
Pasta
Sketti n Meatballs
House marinara over linguini pasta served with a garlic baguette. Add Meatballs for $5
Shrimp Scampi
Traditional sautéed shrimp in a white wine lemon sauce with garlic over linguini served with a garlic baguette
Pesto Shimp Bucatini
Sautéed shrimp and asparagus, with basil pesto, tossed with bucatini pasta. Served with a garlic baguette
Stromboli
Sides
Crispy Fries
Crispy delicious french fries lightly coated for extra crispy texture.
Beer Batter Onion Rings
delicious onion rings fried to a perfect golden brown.
Steamed Broccoli
Grilled Asparagus
Mac and Cheese
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Rice (Pineapple/Cilantro)
Side House Salad
Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree
Side Caesar Salad
Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree
Sweet Potatoes
Extra bread
No Side
Chips & Salsa
Add: Queso - $1.50, Extra Salsa -$.75, Guacamole - $1.25, Pico De Gallo - $.75
Baked beans
Garlic Mash
Desserts
Funnel Cake Fries
funnel cake fries sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce.
2 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE
Two layered chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, whipped cream and a cherry on top
Cheese Cake
The Scoop
1 very large scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce and a dab of whipped cream
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Kids Meals
KIDS Chicken Tenders (3)
3 white meat tenders served with fresh cut fries
Kids Mac and Cheese
White cheddar mac and cheese - kids portion served with fresh cut fries.
Grilled Cheese And Fries
Classic golden grilled cheese with fries
Kids Slice And Fries
slice of NY style pizza.
Popcorn Shrimp and Fries
Kids Chzburger Sliders
2 cheese burger sliders with a side of fries
Lunch Menu
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing, wrapped in your choice of flour tortilla. Served with our house made chips
Chickarrito
Meatball Sliders
Porky Pig
Shrimp Quesadilla
Avocado BLT
ICMUMM Basket
Fried Shrimp sliders
MItch's Turkey Club
Nashville Chicken Box
Beer
Bud Light 6-Pack
Bottles
Miller Lite 6-Pack
Bottles
Coors Lite 6-Pack
Bottles
Ultra 6-Pack
Cans
Corona Extra 6-Pack
Bottles
Corona Light 6-Pack
Bottles
Corona Premier 6-Pack
Bottles
Natty Boh 6-Pack
Natural Light - 6 Pack
6 Pack High Noon
Natural Light Case
18pk cans
Ultra Case
18pk bottles
Miller Lite Case
24pk Bottles
Coors Lite Case
24pk Bottles
Bud Light Case
18pk Bottle
Bag Of Ice
20 oz bottles
Summer Cocktails
Bottled Cocktails
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena, MD 21122