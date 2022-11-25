Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Pizza

The Rumor Reel 1701 Poplar Ridge Road

99 Reviews

1701 Poplar Ridge Road

Pasadena, MD 21122

Order Again

Popular Items

Ray Scott Ticket
18" Pizza
Bada Bing! Shrimp

Tickets

Ray Scott Ticket

$35.00

Soup

ALL OF OUR SOUPS AND CHILI ARE HOMEMADE AND ARE AVAILABLE IN BREAD BOWLS
Maryland Crab - CUP

Maryland Crab - CUP

$7.00

Superb traditional MD Crab soup.

Maryland Crab - BOWL

Maryland Crab - BOWL

$10.00

Superb traditional MD Crab soup.

Cream of Crab-CUP

Cream of Crab-CUP

$7.00

Rich and flavorful cream of crab

Cream of Crab - BOWL

Cream of Crab - BOWL

$10.00

Rich and flavorful cream of crab

Half and Half - CUP

Half and Half - CUP

$7.00

Delicious MD Crab soup paired with a portion of our tasty cream of crab

Half and Half - BOWL

Half and Half - BOWL

$10.00

Delicious MD Crab soup paired with a portion of our tasty cream of crab

Soup of the day Bowl

$9.00

Appetizers

Choose from a variety of tasty appetizers

Colossal Fried Shrimp

$13.00

5 giant shrimp butterflied and panko breaded, served with cocktail sauce

Flex your Mussels

Flex your Mussels

$16.00

1lb of mussels, steamed in a white wine garlic sauce served with a baguette

Bada Bing! Shrimp

$14.00

Deep fried shrimp tossed in our Reel spicy sauce

Steamed Shrimp

Steamed Shrimp

$25.00+

large shrimp steamed with Old Bay. Served with Cocktail Sauce. Steam with Potatoes and onions by request

Rockfish Tenders

$15.00

Rockfish covered in beer batter, fried and served with tarter and cocktail.

Chicken Dippers

Chicken Dippers

$11.00

5 chicken tenders (honey mustard or BBQ sauce available by request.)

Crabby Pretzel

Crabby Pretzel

$14.00

Hot soft pretzel topped with our homemade crab dip and jack' cheddar cheese.

Dock Bar Popcorn

$12.00

A basket of deep fried clams strips sprinkled with Old Bay and served with cocktail sauce

Bada Wing

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Lightly breaded, fried and serve with our house marinara

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.00

Our traditional, cheesy Maryland crab dip served with sliced baguette

Jerk Chicken Skewers

Jerk Chicken Skewers

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken strips served with spicy jerk sauce and a grilled lime.

Blackened Chicken Nachos

Blackened Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Fresh grilled chicken, queso sauce, jack' cheddar cheese, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa. all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas

Reel Grilled Shrimp Nachos

Reel Grilled Shrimp Nachos

$17.00

Shrimp, queso, jack' cheddar, diced tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, guacamole, roasted corn salsa all on a bed of our fresh fried corn tortillas

General Tso's Ribs

General Tso's Ribs

$15.00

Fried Pickles N Peppers

$10.00

Cauliflower Power

$12.00
Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

served with Queso (pretzel mustard available on request)

Salads

Great and tasty salad choices served with Rumor's garlic bread
Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad

Southwest Grilled Shrimp Salad

$18.00

A skewer of grilled shrimp atop a bed of salad greens with pico de gallo, roasted corn salsa, jack and cheddar cheese, scallions, and cilantro with "Brooke's" chipotle dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens with cucumbers, grape tomato, red onion, jack/cheddar cheese, and croutons.

Greek Salmon Salad

Greek Salmon Salad

$20.00

Grilled Salmon on a bed of romaine, red onions, fresh avocado, cucumbers, tomato, black olive, feta cheese, tossed in homemade garlic/herb dressing, served with garlic bread

Seafood Cobb Salad

Seafood Cobb Salad

$21.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with grilled shrimp, scallops, crab, bacon, egg, avocado, jack' cheddar and grape tomato.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00

Chopped romaine tossed in caesar dressing, topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Add on: Chicken - $3.49, Shrimp -5.49, Steak or Salmon - $8.49

Buffalo Shrimp Salad

$18.00

Entrees

Flip the Strip

Flip the Strip

$29.00

12oz Angus beef grilled to perfection and topped with your choice of Chimichurri sauce or garlic butter and served with 2 sides. Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée

Lemon Garlic Swordfish

Lemon Garlic Swordfish

$23.00

8oz swordfish steak grilled and brushed with garlic butter with your choice of 2 sides Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée

Blackened Tuna

Blackened Tuna

$21.00

Yellow Fin Tuna blackened served med well over pineapple rice and aspargus Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée

Scallops

Scallops

$26.00

6 panko encrusted sea scallops over a bed of cilantro, pineapple rice served with fresh grilled asparagus. Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée

Grilled/Blackened Salmon

Grilled/Blackened Salmon

$22.00

Your choice of grilled or blackened salmon with any to sides. Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer battered cod fried and served with crispy french fries Add grilled shrimp + $6 or grilled lobster tail + $12 to any entrée

Top of the Chops Single

$17.00

Ma...Meatloaf!!!

$15.00
Ribs

Ribs

$22.00+

Top of the Chop Double

$23.00

Surf N Turf

$32.00 Out of stock

Crab Cake Single

$22.00

Crab Cake Double

$28.00

Wraps & Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich or Wrap

$15.00

Homemade shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato on your choice of wrap or brioche roll Served with fries

Grilled Salmon BLT

$19.00

Grilled salmon with bacon, lettuce, tomato and lemon pepper aioli on Texas toast, served with fries

Fried Cod Sandwich

Fried Cod Sandwich

$15.00

Beer battered thick cut cod fried topped with American cheese, tartar and pickles. served with fries

Fried Clam Po' Boy

Fried Clam Po' Boy

$16.00

Fried clam strips, lettuce, tomato, red pepper remoulade served on a oversized hoagie roll, served with fries

Chicken Jammer

Chicken Jammer

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, hot pepper bacon jam, shredded lettuce and topped with two beer battered onion rings on a brioche roll, served with fries

Burgers & Chicken Sandwich

The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap

The Rumor Burger Crispy Wrap

$15.00

1/2lb Angus ground beef smothered in American cheese, bacon, pickles and our Rumor Secret sauce, toasted in a flour tortilla. served with fries

1/2lb Burger

1/2lb Burger

$15.00

1/2lb of fresh ground beef, seasoned and grilled to your desired temperature. Topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle served on a Brioche roll, served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion and your choice of cheese. Served with fries

French Dip Burger

$18.00

Burger Jammer

$15.00

Wings

Perfectly cooked large chicken wings served with any of our sauces. Available in multiple quantities
Wings (8)

Wings (8)

$14.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Boneless (12)

Boneless (12)

$12.00

Your choice of signature sauces-buffalo, garlic parmesan, honey old bay, BBQ, old bay, Thai chili.

Pizza NY Style

Top notch and fresh dough NY style pizza available by the slice or 18" pie.
18" Pizza

18" Pizza

$18.00

Toppings: pepperoni, sausage, meatball, bacon, chicken, ground beef, ham, chorizo, mushroom, onion, green peppers, roasted peppers, banana peppers, spinach, tomato, pineapple, olive - $1.50ea

18" White Pizza

18" White Pizza

$18.00

Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.

18" Seafood Pizza

18" Seafood Pizza

$26.00

18" Shrimp Pizza

$22.00
18" Rome is burning

18" Rome is burning

$23.00
Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$11.00

8" pizza with your choice of toppings

Personal White Pizza

Personal White Pizza

$11.00

Olive oil and garlic sauce topped with mozzarella cheese and Italian spices.

Personal Seafood

Personal Seafood

$18.00

Personal Shrimp

$15.00
Personal Rome is Burning

Personal Rome is Burning

$14.00
Giant Slice

Giant Slice

$4.00

Top notch and fresh dough NY style pizza available by the slice or 18" pie.

Personal Beyond Vegan

Personal Beyond Vegan

$14.00

Brooke's Mac n Cheeza Personal

$13.00

Personal Al Pastor

$14.00

18" All Pastor

$23.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$22.00

Personal BBQ Chicken

$13.00

18" Mac N Cheeza

$20.00

Personal Royale W/Cheese

$13.00

18" Royale W/Cheese

$23.00

18" Reuben pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Personal Reuben pizza

$13.00Out of stock

Personal Buffalo chicken pizza

$13.00

18" Buffalo chicken pizza

$22.00

Personal Meatball Pizza

$12.00

18" Meatball Pizza

$22.00

18" El Diablo

$20.00

Personal El Diablo

$12.00

Personal Grandma Pizza

$12.00

18" Grandma Pizza

$19.00

Personal Luau

$14.00

18" Luau

$24.00

Personal Under the Boardwalk

$13.00

18" Under the Boardwalk

$23.00

Pasta

Sketti n Meatballs

$16.00

House marinara over linguini pasta served with a garlic baguette. Add Meatballs for $5

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Traditional sautéed shrimp in a white wine lemon sauce with garlic over linguini served with a garlic baguette

Pesto Shimp Bucatini

Pesto Shimp Bucatini

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp and asparagus, with basil pesto, tossed with bucatini pasta. Served with a garlic baguette

Stromboli

Build your own Stromboli

Build your own Stromboli

$14.00

Select up to 3 pizza topping, mozzarella cheese, baked and served with marinara sauce.

Sides

Variety of delicious side dishes
Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Crispy delicious french fries lightly coated for extra crispy texture.

Beer Batter Onion Rings

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$6.00

delicious onion rings fried to a perfect golden brown.

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00
Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Rice (Pineapple/Cilantro)

$5.00
Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Perfect Size to Add to Any Entree

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Extra bread

$1.00

No Side

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Add: Queso - $1.50, Extra Salsa -$.75, Guacamole - $1.25, Pico De Gallo - $.75

Baked beans

$6.00Out of stock

Garlic Mash

$5.00

Desserts

tempting sweet treats
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

funnel cake fries sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce.

2 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

2 LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

Two layered chocolate cake with chocolate frosting, whipped cream and a cherry on top

Cheese Cake

$7.00

The Scoop

$6.00

1 very large scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce and a dab of whipped cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids Meals

meals kids love
KIDS Chicken Tenders (3)

KIDS Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.00

3 white meat tenders served with fresh cut fries

Kids Mac and Cheese

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

White cheddar mac and cheese - kids portion served with fresh cut fries.

Grilled Cheese And Fries

Grilled Cheese And Fries

$6.00

Classic golden grilled cheese with fries

Kids Slice And Fries

Kids Slice And Fries

$4.00

slice of NY style pizza.

Popcorn Shrimp and Fries

$8.00
Kids Chzburger Sliders

Kids Chzburger Sliders

$8.00

2 cheese burger sliders with a side of fries

Lunch Menu

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Breaded all white meat chicken tenders tossed in our buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing, wrapped in your choice of flour tortilla. Served with our house made chips

Chickarrito

$15.00

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Porky Pig

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Avocado BLT

$13.00

ICMUMM Basket

$15.00

Fried Shrimp sliders

$13.00Out of stock

MItch's Turkey Club

$15.00

Nashville Chicken Box

$15.00

Beer

Bud Light 6-Pack

Bud Light 6-Pack

$12.00

Bottles

Miller Lite 6-Pack

Miller Lite 6-Pack

$12.00

Bottles

Coors Lite 6-Pack

Coors Lite 6-Pack

$12.00

Bottles

Ultra 6-Pack

Ultra 6-Pack

$12.00

Cans

Corona Extra 6-Pack

Corona Extra 6-Pack

$17.00

Bottles

Corona Light 6-Pack

Corona Light 6-Pack

$17.00

Bottles

Corona Premier 6-Pack

Corona Premier 6-Pack

$17.00

Bottles

Natty Boh 6-Pack

$9.00

Natural Light - 6 Pack

$9.00

6 Pack High Noon

$20.00
Natural Light Case

Natural Light Case

$18.00

18pk cans

Ultra Case

Ultra Case

$32.00

18pk bottles

Miller Lite Case

Miller Lite Case

$32.00

24pk Bottles

Coors Lite Case

Coors Lite Case

$32.00

24pk Bottles

Bud Light Case

Bud Light Case

$32.00

18pk Bottle

Bag Of Ice

$5.00

20 oz bottles

Root beer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Summer Cocktails

Jameson Double Orange Crush

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00Out of stock

Tropical Mojito

$10.00

Summer Sangria

$8.00

Fade To Black

$10.00

Frozen drinks

Piña colada

$8.00

Strawberry daiquiri

$8.00

Painkiller

$8.00

Merica Drink

$8.00Out of stock

Bottled Cocktails

OTR Mai Tai

$5.00

OTR Margarita

$5.00

OTR Cosmo

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1701 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena, MD 21122

Directions

The Rumor Reel image
The Rumor Reel image
The Rumor Reel image
The Rumor Reel image

