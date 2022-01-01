Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Runaway

review star

No reviews yet

3523 12th St NE

Washington, DC 20017

Order Again

Popular Items

The Runaway
Runaway Nuggs
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Nitro Coffee

$7.00

Herbal Iced Tea

$6.00

Unsweetened

Bump n Grind coffee

$4.00

Kids OJ

$3.00

Kids apple juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.75

NA Eggenberg

$8.00

NATURAL WINE

Ramingo

$14.00+

Col Tamarie Vino Frizzante

$14.00+

Oppla

$14.00+

La Comedie

$14.00+

Tenuta L'Armonia Brio Pop

$14.00+

Barba

$14.00+

33 Frizzante

$11.00

Fedora Rebula

$7.00+

Osai

$14.00+

COMBO

Dealer's Choice Combo

$10.00

Bartender's Draft Choice + Shot of Chacho

Radler-Snake

$10.00

Industry Standard Combo

$9.00

Draft Narragansett + Shot of Kopper Kettle Bourbon

Cherry Bomb Combo

$10.00

Tripping Animals Lucky Cricket Rice Lager + Moonshine soaked Cherry Shot

Death in the Afternoon Combo

$13.00

Draft Prosecco + Shot of Absinthe

Horseman's Head

$10.00

LAGER/ PILSNER

3FLOYDS GUMBALLHEAD

$7.00

Key P.M.A.

$6.00

Old Time Lager

$6.00

Senate

$6.00

Nepenthe Glamour

$7.00

Honor Cherry Wheat

$7.00

Foeder Nueberg

$7.00

KCBC Straphanger

$8.00

Pin Seeker

$7.00

Solace Griswold's Winterbock

$8.00

Nepenthe Strange Beast

$8.00

SAISON

Contour Interval Bottle

$9.00Out of stock

Contour Obscure Bottle

$14.00Out of stock

Peach Cosply Bottle

$14.00Out of stock

IPA

Drekkers Royal Bee Honey IPA

$9.00

Drekker Brace For The G's

$9.00

MSB No Ordinary Rabbit

$8.00

Nepenthe Inescapable Fate

$8.00

Nepenthe Phantom Scream

$8.00

Alchemist Focal Banger

$9.00

Alchemist Heady Topper

$9.00

Skadoosh

$9.00

Interboro Mad Fat Pride

$8.00Out of stock

Sideward Moon Boots

$8.00Out of stock

Trekker Neon Phantom

$9.00

Esc-Ape Artist

$8.00

WILD ALE/SOUR/SMOOTHIE BEER

Drekkers Braaaaains Frosé

$9.00

Drekkers Chonk

$9.00

Drekkers Chonk Frosé

$9.00

Drekker Slang Cobbler

$9.00

Drekker Slang Cookie

$9.00

Monochromatic

$7.00

HT Party Jam Blueberry

$7.00

HT Party Jam Apricot

$7.00

Zero Gravity Frankie

$6.00

Deciduous Place In The Sun

$8.00

Humble COASTAL SUNRISE

$6.00

Great Notion Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Wild East Deference Bottle

$11.00Out of stock

DC Gourd

$7.00

Humble Bumble Mango

$8.00

Brattleberry

$8.00

Hermit Thrush Cassis

$8.00

Dark at 4:30

$8.00

Drekkers Ice Ice

$9.00

Mangonificent

$8.00

Nectar Collector

$8.00

Tropical Popsicle

$8.00

CIDERS

Blue Crush

$7.00Out of stock

Pollenation

$7.00Out of stock

Original Dry

$7.00

Wölffer No. 139 Red Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Blonde

$7.00Out of stock

Long Way Back

$8.00

Feels Like Home

$8.00

SELTZERS/RADLER

Newtopia Sunbeams

$7.00

Yuzu Drunk Fruit

$7.00

Humble Man Go

$8.00

Humble Pineapple

$8.00Out of stock

Humble Grapefruit

$8.00

Stiegl Radler

$7.00

Von Trapp Radler

$7.00

Lychee Drunk Fruit

$7.00Out of stock

STOUTS/PORTERS

Humble Forager Swinging Sticks

$9.00

HC Vanilla Everydae

$9.00

HC Coco Van

$10.00

Nepenthe Dark Path

$9.00

Alchemist Luscious

$11.00

Appetizers

Devil'd Eggs

$8.00

topped with garlic pickled mustard seed & smoked spicy paprika

Runaway Nuggs

$9.00

House-made buttermilk chicken nuggets served with your choice of sauce: Ancho Honey, Hot Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Orange Sesame, or Thai Peanut.

Panko Fried Eggplant

$8.00

Drizzled with red pepper coulis and fresh Thai basil. Served with a side of Thai green curry aioli.

Hot Goat Poppers

$9.00

Fried balls of breaded goat cheese drizzled in ancho honey.

Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Served with flat bread or baguette

Ancho Honey Grilled Wings

$12.00+

Hot Buffalo Grilled Wings

$12.00+

Bourbon BBQ Grilled Wings

$12.00+

Korean BBQ Grilled Wings

$12.00+

Thai Peanut Grilled Wings

$12.00+

Naked Grilled Wings

$12.00+

Vegan Wings

$9.00

4 Vegan Wings served with your choice of sauce: Ancho Honey, Hot Buffalo, Bourbon BBQ, Orange Sesame, or Thai Peanut.

Fried Halloumi

$9.00

Extra Bread

$2.50

Salads

House Salad

$13.00

Spring mix and arugula, pecans, cherry tomatoes, shaved red onion and fennel slaw, with a balsamic poppyseed vinaigrette.

Grilled Halloumi Salad

$16.00

Served with fresh arugula, garlic marinated cherry tomatoes, and warm flatbread.

Extra Bread

$2.50

Burgers & Dogs

Cherie Curry

$17.00

Served with beer battered eggplant, Thai green curry aioli, roasted red peppers, burrata cheese, and fresh Thai basil on a local brioche bun.

Cherry Bomb

$17.00

Served with arugula, caramelized onions, brie cheese, and a housemade fresh cherry jam on a local brioche bun.

Joan Jett

$17.00

Served with spinach artichoke dip, crunchy fried shallots, and fresh spinach on a local black brioche bun with edible gold!

The Runaway

$16.00

Served with iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomatoe, pickles, American cheese, bacon, and Runaway sauce on a local black brioche bun.

A Pinch of Rock & a Dose of Roll

$18.00

Served with sweet pickles, jalapeño coleslaw, gruyere, bacon, AND chicken fried bacon served on a local brioche bun.

The Italian Stallion

$18.00

Beef and Italian sausage blend patty, marinara, and mozzarella & provolone cheese served on a garlic-herbed brioche bun.

I DID IT MY WAY

$13.00

Single patty on a local brioche bun. Choose from listed available toppings.

Sliders

$17.00

Three sliders served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and your choice of cheese.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Served with jalapeño slaw, sweet pickles, and mayo.

Kobe Dog

$15.00

Lunch Special

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggs

$10.00

Kids Sliders (2)

$10.00

Kids Dog

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Additional Sides

Shoestring Fries

$7.00

Purple Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Sauces

Ancho Honey

$0.75

Hot Buffalo

$0.75

Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

Korean BBQ

$0.75

Thai Peanut

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Thai Green Curry Aioli

$0.75

Runaway Sauce

$0.75

T-Shirts

White/Black 'The Runaway' Ringer T-Shirt

$25.00

Black/Yellow 'The Runaway' Jersey T-shirt

$25.00

Black/Gray 'The Runaway' Tank

$25.00

Pumpkin & Paints

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Burgers ~ Booze ~ Nothing to Lose

