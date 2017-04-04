The Ruptered Rooster
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Ruptured Rooster! Locals have enjoyed this restaurant location for over 50 years. The Ruptured Rooster is a fresh start on a long-time local favorite. We look forward to serving the Yancey County community for another 50 years!
Location
357 East US Hwy 19E Bypass, Burnsville, NC 28714
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carriage House Sundries - 7 S. Main St., Burnsville, NC 28714
No Reviews
7 S. Main St. Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurant
Hawtree's Pub & Grill at Mt. Mitchell Golf
No Reviews
11484 State Highway 80 South Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurant