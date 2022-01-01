Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Russell Restaurant Group Downtown Hartford

187 Allyn Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Wings
Side Mac 'N Cheese
Side Steamed Cabbage

Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Sun-Dried Tomato, Parmesan, House-Made Caesar Dressing

The Russell Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomato, Fresh Pineapple, Herb Croutons, Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$11.00

Beef Steak Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Russell Salad

$7.00

Appetizers

BBQ Wings

$10.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

Jerk Wings

$10.00

Jerk Calamari

$12.00

Ackee And Saltfish

$12.00

Jerk Shrimp Skewers

$12.00Out of stock

Bammy Fries

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Jerk Fish Tacos

$12.00

Codfish Fritters

$10.00

Oven & Pressed

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Romaine, Roasted Onion, Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread served with Sweet Plantains

Mango Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Baby Spinach, Fresh Mango, Shredded Mozzarella, Chipotle Aioli served with Sweet Plantains

Quesadilla

$12.00

Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Red Onions, Chipotle Aioli

Sides

Side Sweet Plantain

$5.00

Side Festival

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Rice and Peas

$6.00

Side Steamed Cabbage

$5.00

Side White Rice

$5.00

Side Mac 'N Cheese

$7.00

Side of French Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Of Pumpkin Rice

$6.00

Curry Goat Only

$12.00

Oxtail Only

$14.00

Stew Chix Only

$12.00

Fried Chix Only

$12.00

Jerk Pork Only

$12.00

Jerk Chix Only

$12.00

Salmon Only

$12.00

Jerk Shrimp

$12.00

Jerk Shrimp Only

$13.00

Pepper Steak Only

$13.00

Pepper Shrimp Only

$13.00

Coco Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Side Of Brown Stew Chunks

$8.00Out of stock

Curry Chickpeas Only

$8.00

Curry Chicken Only

$12.00

Weekend Specials

Food

Sautéed Beef, Onions, Herbs, Bell Peppers, White Rice

Peppered Shrimp

$23.00Out of stock

DINNER - TO GO MENU

Brown Stew Chicken

$17.00

Rice and Peas, House-Made Gravy, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains

Curry Goat

$24.00

White Rice, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains

Fried Chicken

$18.00

Steamed Vegetables, Rice and Peas served with Sweet Plantains

Hickory Smoked-Jerk BBQ Salmon

$23.00

Garlic Mashed Potato, Asparagus and Carrots

Jerk Chicken

$17.00

Rice and Peas, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains

Jerk Pork

$19.00

Rice and Peas, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains

Oxtail

$26.00

Rice and Peas, Butter Beans, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains

The Russell Penne

$18.00

Penne Pasta, Grape Tomato, Baby Spinach, Crumbled Bacon, Cajun Cream Sauce

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Mushroom Filled Ravioli, Baby Spinach, Roasted Peppers, Cajun Cream Sauce

Entree Special

$23.00

Rice and Peas, Butter Beans, Steamed Vegetables served with Sweet Plantains

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

The Russell Caribbean Authentic Experience. Over 16 years of service in downtown Hartford, Experience the flavors of the islands where food, cocktails and service is our culture. Now also open in West Hartford

Location

187 Allyn Street, Hartford, CT 06103

Directions

