Bars & Lounges
The Rust and Gold
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
#notyouraveragesportsbar
Location
80 Gerard St, Huntington, NY 11743
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
No Reviews
402 New York Avenue Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
Cooper Bluff Oyster Bay Harbor Food Truck - 5 Bay Avenue
No Reviews
5 Bay Avenue Oyster Bay, NY 11709
View restaurant
The Shed Restaurant - Plainview, NY - 1511 Old Country Road
No Reviews
1511 Old Country Road Plainview, NY 11803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Huntington
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
4.6 • 1,009
369 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurant