The Rust and Gold

Drafts

Threes Pilsner

$8.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Sour Guava gose

$7.00

MTK Wave Chaser

$9.00

Rust & Gold Blonde

$8.00

Barrier money

$8.00

Sloop juice

$9.00

Sand City

$9.00

Narragansett

$6.00

PUMPKIN ALE

$9.00

Quick Order

Vodka + Soda

$8.00

Gin + Tonic

$8.00

Rum & Coke

$8.00

Tequila + Soda

$8.00

Whiskey + Soda

$8.00

Titos + Soda

$11.00

Ketel + Soda

$12.00

Casamigos Soda

$14.00

Mule

$12.00

Sailor Jerry + Coke

$10.00

Jack + Coke

$11.00

Jamo + Ginger

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$8.00

Green Tea shot

$7.00

Rack Tequila HH

$6.00

Herra Silver Shot

$8.00

Fernet Shot

$7.00

Patron Shot

$10.00

Jamo Shot

$8.00

Don Julio Shot

$11.00

Jack Fire Shot

$8.00

Jack Shot

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka + cran

$10.00

Tequila + pineapple

$10.00

Random High Noon

$8.00

Carbomb (Copy)

$12.00

Lemon drop

$7.00

Whiskey sour

$11.00

Beer Cans

Random high noon

$8.00

Abita Purple Haze

$7.00

Athletic nonalcoholic

$7.00

Austin Eastcider

$7.00

Bluepoint Toasted Lager

$7.00

Chido Can

$8.00

Collective Arts Guava Gose

$8.00

Dales Pale Ale Tallboy

$6.00

Delirium Tremens

$14.00

El Sully

$7.00

Founders All Day Tallboy

$8.00

Jai Alai IPA

$8.00

Loyal to the Soil

$8.00

Mermaid Pils

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

Montauk Eastern Haze

$7.00

Moustache Golden Hour

$10.00

Save The Robots IPA

$8.00

Sour me

$7.00

Threes logical conclusion

$8.00

Mango High Noon

$8.00

Black Cherry High Noon

$8.00

Grapefruit High Noon

$8.00

Lime High Noon

$8.00

Peach High Noon

$8.00

Pineapple High Noon

$8.00

Watermelon high noon

$8.00

Kiwi High Noon

$8.00

Guava High Noon

$8.00

Heady topper

$12.00

Dales pale small can

$6.00

Beer Bottles

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Coors Original

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Estrella Gluten Free

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Left hand nitro

$7.00

Magner's Cider

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Miller high life

$6.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Bitburger

$7.00

Cocktails

Tequila

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Spicy Marg

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Plane Jane

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mister French’s Luau

$13.00

No You Hang Up!

$13.00

Mad On Vacation

$15.00

CBD

$16.00

LIT

$16.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Aperol spritz

$13.00

ASTRAL TEQUILA

$10.00

Slushies

Frozen Watermelon Marg

$13.00

Frozen Mojito

$13.00

Frose

$13.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

Cataratto

$12.00

Chardonnay

$11.00

Malbec

$10.00

Mini Prosecco

$13.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Rose

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$35.00

Cataratto BTL

$32.00

Chardonnay BTL

$40.00

Malbec BTL

$32.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Rose BTL

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul

$50.00

Cuervo Gold

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Dos Hombres

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$16.00

Herradura Double Barrel R&G

$14.00

Herradura Extra Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Kah Blanco

$11.00

Milagro Silver Select

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

RACK El Dorado

$8.00

Tres Agave Anejo

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Xicaru Mezcal

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$12.00

Alexis

$8.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Crop

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

St George Green Chile

$10.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Blu

$12.00

Stoli O

$12.00

Stoli Raz

$12.00

Stoli Vanilla

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Rum

Agricole

$12.00

Avua

$12.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bayou

$14.00

Brugal

$10.00

Denizen

$10.00

Don Q

$10.00

Goslings

$12.00

Havana Club

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Marti

$10.00

Mt Gay

$10.00

RACK rum

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$12.00

Yaguara

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Broker's

$8.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Rack Gin

$6.00

St George Terroir

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Terra

$10.00

The Botanist

$14.00

Ford’s Gin

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Rack whiskey

$9.00

Bruidladdich Barley

$12.00

Bruidladdich Laddie

$12.00

Bruidladdich Port

$14.00

Bubbas

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Campbelltown Loch Scotch

$12.00

Cardinal Bourbon

$12.00

Coppersea Bourbon

$14.00

Cutty Prohibition

$12.00

Dewars White

$12.00

Dickel Rye

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batcb

$12.00

Garrison Brother Bourbon

$14.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

Glenfiddich Reserve 12Yr

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Hudson Manhattan Rye

$14.00

Hudson Maple Cask

$12.00

J&B Scotch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Fire

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jack Rye

$10.00

Jack Single Barrel

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Johnnie Black

$12.00

Johnnie Red

$10.00

Johnny 18

$50.00

Koval

$12.00

Lagavulin

$16.00

Larceny

$12.00

Macallan 12Yr Double Cask

$16.00

Macallan 18Yr

$60.00

Makers

$12.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Mitchers Bourbon

$12.00

Mitchers Rye

$12.00

No. 3 Whiskey

$12.00

No. 4 Rye

$12.00

Oban

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Old Grandad

$10.00

Redbreast

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$12.00

Sagamore Rye

$12.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Slow n' Low

$10.00

The Glenrothers 12

$14.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$22.00

Wild Turkey

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Shots

Herra Silver Shot

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco Shot

$8.00

Green Tea shot

$7.00

Fernet Shot

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco Shot

$8.00

Jack Fire Shot

$6.00

Jack Honey Shot

$6.00

Jack Shot

$6.00

Jameson Shot

$7.00

Patron Shot

$10.00

Cuervo Shot

$5.00

Titos Shot

$6.00

Tullamore Shot

$6.00

Maker's Shot

$8.00

Ketel Shot

$7.00

Rack Vodka Shot

$6.00

Rack Tequila Shot

$6.00

Rack Gin Shot

$6.00

Rack Rum Shot

$6.00

Rack Whiskey Shot

$6.00

Herradura Double Barrel

$10.00

Jimador Tequila

$7.00

Slane Shot

$7.00

Lemon drop

$6.00

Cordials

Absinthe

$10.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Aperol spritz

$13.00

Apple Brandy

$14.00

Applejack

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Barrows Ginger

$10.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Branca Mentha

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$12.00

Chartreuse Green

$14.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$14.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Copper Brandy

$14.00

Domaine De Canton

$12.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Galliano

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grappa

$10.00

Jager

$10.00

Koval Caraway

$10.00

Lazzaroni

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Macchu Pisco

$10.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Orange Shrubb

$10.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Soco

$10.00

St Germain

$10.00

Sweet Vermouth

$10.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Luxury Liquor

Clase Azul Reposado Neat

$45.00

Clase Azul Reposado Rocks

$45.00

Clase Azul Shot

$20.00

Don Julio 1942 Neat

$45.00

Don Julio 1942 Rocks

$45.00

Don Julio 1942 Shot

$20.00

Herradura Legend Neat

$45.00

Herradura Legend Rocks

$45.00

Herradura Legend Shot

$20.00

Jura 18 Neat`

$45.00

Jura 18 Rocks

$45.00

Jura 18 Shot

$20.00

Macallan 18 Neat

$65.00

Macallan 18 Rocks

$65.00

Macallan 18 Shot

$30.00

Clase Azul Gold Rocks

$75.00

Clase Azul Neat

$75.00

Clase Azul Gold Shot

$30.00

NFL BUCKETS

Corona bucket

$30.00

Modelo’s bucket

$30.00

High noon bucket

$40.00

Drafts

Threes brewing Pilsner

$8.00

Allagash White

$9.00

Collective Arts Guava Gose

$7.00

Montauk wave chaser

$9.00

Rust & Gold Blonde

$8.00

Barrier Money

$8.00

Sand city

$9.00

Green port pumpkin

$8.00

Narragansett

$6.00

Sloop juice bomb IPA

$9.00

Cans

21st Amendment EL sully

$7.00

Jai Alai IPA

$8.00

Founders All day IPA 19oz

$8.00

Austin east cider original

$7.00

Anita Purplr haze

$7.00

Delirium termens 16oz

$14.00

Dales pale ale tall boy

$8.00

High noon vodka soda

$8.00

Bottles

Blueprint toasted lager

$7.00

Miller high life

$5.00

Coney Island mermaid pils

$7.00

Estrella dare gluten free

$7.00

Colors banquet

$6.00

Bitburger alcohol free

$7.00

Mangers hard cider

$7.00

Bud Weiser

$6.00

Bud light

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Red stripe

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona light

$7.00

Amstel light

$7.00

Michelle ultra gold

$6.00

Beer and a Shot

$10.00

Guinness

$7.00

Car bombs

Car bombs

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

#notyouraveragesportsbar

Website

Location

80 Gerard St, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery
The Rust and Gold image
The Rust and Gold image

