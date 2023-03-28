The Rustic Grill at StoneWater
1 Club Drive
Highland Heights, OH 44143
Lunch Menu
Starters
Bread
Coconut Shrimp
apricot sweet n' sour sauce
Pretzel Bites
chili con queso & honey mustard sauces
Daily Soup Cup
Daily Soup Bowl
Tater Tot Poutine
brown gravey, cheese curds, chives
Leek & Gruyere Spinach Dip
topped with breadcrumbs, served with tortilla chips
Sticky Sesame Cauliflower
crispy cauliflower bites
Calamari
Italian sweet & sour sauce, fried capers, marinara
BBQ Burnt Ends
dill pickles, toasted white bread
Chili Brussel Sprouts
sweet n' spicy aioli
Crispy Wings 6 Piece
6 per order
Crispy Wings 12 Piece
12 per order
Salads
Mixed Greens
cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved carrots, mozzarella
Grilled Romaine Caesar
grilled red onion, herb croutons, hard-boiled egg, shaved parmesan, peppercorn Caesar
Chopped Apple Dill Crunch
chopped romaine, apples, shaved brussels sprouts, radicchio, carrots, feta, herb croutons, dill pickle ranch
Crunchy Thai Salad
mixed greens, napa cabbage, radicchio, shaved carrot, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges, peanuts, cremay thai peanut dressing
Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad
romaine, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumber, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, crispy onions, creamy blue cheese dressing
Acorn Squash Plate
honey glazed roasted acorn squash, Grek yoghurt tahini spread, arugula, pickled red onions, pears, dried cranberries, pepita seeds, lemon vinaigrette
StoneWater Wedge
iceberg, roasted grape tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, grilled red onion, avocado, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, creamy blue cheese dressing
Kale & Quinoa Bowl
baby kale, soft poached egg, avocado, roasted chickpeas & cauliflower, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pepita seeds, lemon vinaigrette
Build Your Own Salad
Mains
Classic Grilled Cheese on Sourdough
served with chips
House Made Tuna Salad
choice of multigrain bread, flour or wheat wrap, on abed of greens, served with chips
House Made Chicken Salad
choice of multigrain bread, flour or wheat wrap, on abed of greens, served with chips
California Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sweet 'n spicy aiolli, potato bun, served with chips
Wagyu Sloppy Joe
cheddar, crispy onion, potaot bun served with tater tots
Sandwiches
Crispy Fish Sandwich
crispy cod, jalapeno tartar, house slaw, lettuce & american cheese, potato bun
Brie & Tomato Jam Burger
Ohio beef burger, brie, house made tomato jam, bacon, bibb lettuce, potato bun
Rustic Grill Burger
Ohio beef burger, caramelized onions, house bacon, aged white cheddar, bibb lettuce & garlic aioli, potato bun
Rustic Grill Veggie Burger
homemade veggie patty, bibb lettuce, avocado mash, aged white cheddar & sweet 'n spicy aioli, potato bun
SW Fried Chicken Sandwich
house pickles, slaw, bacon, mayo, cheddar, potato bun