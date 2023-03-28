Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater

No reviews yet

1 Club Drive

Highland Heights, OH 44143

Lunch Menu

Starters

Bread

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

apricot sweet n' sour sauce

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

chili con queso & honey mustard sauces

Daily Soup Cup

$4.00

Daily Soup Bowl

$6.00

Tater Tot Poutine

$12.00

brown gravey, cheese curds, chives

Leek & Gruyere Spinach Dip

$13.00

topped with breadcrumbs, served with tortilla chips

Sticky Sesame Cauliflower

$11.00

crispy cauliflower bites

Calamari

$14.00

Italian sweet & sour sauce, fried capers, marinara

BBQ Burnt Ends

$14.00

dill pickles, toasted white bread

Chili Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

sweet n' spicy aioli

Crispy Wings 6 Piece

$8.00

6 per order

Crispy Wings 12 Piece

$14.00

12 per order

Salads

Mixed Greens

$6.00

cucumbers, tomatoes, shaved carrots, mozzarella

Grilled Romaine Caesar

$11.00

grilled red onion, herb croutons, hard-boiled egg, shaved parmesan, peppercorn Caesar

Chopped Apple Dill Crunch

$11.00

chopped romaine, apples, shaved brussels sprouts, radicchio, carrots, feta, herb croutons, dill pickle ranch

Crunchy Thai Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, napa cabbage, radicchio, shaved carrot, crispy wontons, mandarin oranges, peanuts, cremay thai peanut dressing

Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

romaine, fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, cucumber, tomatoes, bacon, cheddar, crispy onions, creamy blue cheese dressing

Acorn Squash Plate

$11.00

honey glazed roasted acorn squash, Grek yoghurt tahini spread, arugula, pickled red onions, pears, dried cranberries, pepita seeds, lemon vinaigrette

StoneWater Wedge

$11.00

iceberg, roasted grape tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, grilled red onion, avocado, chopped bacon, hard boiled egg, creamy blue cheese dressing

Kale & Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

baby kale, soft poached egg, avocado, roasted chickpeas & cauliflower, pickled red onions, goat cheese, pepita seeds, lemon vinaigrette

Build Your Own Salad

$10.00

Mains

Classic Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

$9.00

served with chips

House Made Tuna Salad

$10.00

choice of multigrain bread, flour or wheat wrap, on abed of greens, served with chips

House Made Chicken Salad

$10.00

choice of multigrain bread, flour or wheat wrap, on abed of greens, served with chips

California Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, avocado, arugula, tomato, sweet 'n spicy aiolli, potato bun, served with chips

Wagyu Sloppy Joe

$14.00

cheddar, crispy onion, potaot bun served with tater tots

Sandwiches

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$14.00

crispy cod, jalapeno tartar, house slaw, lettuce & american cheese, potato bun

Brie & Tomato Jam Burger

$15.00

Ohio beef burger, brie, house made tomato jam, bacon, bibb lettuce, potato bun

Rustic Grill Burger

$15.00

Ohio beef burger, caramelized onions, house bacon, aged white cheddar, bibb lettuce & garlic aioli, potato bun

Rustic Grill Veggie Burger

$15.00

homemade veggie patty, bibb lettuce, avocado mash, aged white cheddar & sweet 'n spicy aioli, potato bun

SW Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

house pickles, slaw, bacon, mayo, cheddar, potato bun

Sides

Seasonal Fruit Cup