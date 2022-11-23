The Rustic Table Bistro 43440 Laing Road

The Rustic Table Bistro imageView gallery
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
The Rustic Burger
Build Your Own Omelet

Breakfast Classics

The Rustic Breakfast

$8.99

Two eggs the way you like, country potatoes or hash browns. Choice of toast and meat

Pancake Breakfast

$7.99

Three pancakes, two eggs any style, and choice of meat

Rustic French

Rustic French

$8.99

Two thick slices of French toast, two eggs your way, and choice of meat

Omelets

Build Your Own Omelet

$11.99

Pick one meat and cheese and two veggies to be tucked into three eggs. Served with toast country potatoes or hash browns

Heartier Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Three scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, bell peppers, onions, salsa and meat rolled into a thick tortilla

Breakfast Sliders

$8.99

Two English Muffin Sliders with fried eggs and your choice of meat and cheese, country potatoes or hash browns

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

10oz of steak, two eggs your way, country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Blackened Pork Chop & Eggs

$15.99

One giant 16-oz pork chop, two eggs your way, country potatoes or hash browns and toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Fluffy biscuits smothered in down-home country gravy, served with two eggs

Breakfast Nachos

$9.99

Scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, your choice of meat stacked on tortilla chips and topped with your favorite melted cheese and sour cream ¡Muy bueno!

Appetizer

Grilled Brie

$13.99

(serves 3+) With apricots, dates, nuts, cranberries with a balsamic reduction and fresh warm French bread

Grilled Artichoke

$6.99

Grilled artichoke with lemon chipotle aiòli

Chips And Salsa

$4.99

Burgers

The Rustic Burger

$9.99

Hand-crafted half-pound, char-broiled, juicy burger, cooked to your preference. Served with Fries.

From The Garden

$10.99

Two grilled garden burger patties with choice of cheese. Served with Fries.

Teriyaki Burger

$10.99

Two grilled pineapple rings topping a half-pound burger drizzled with teriyaki sauce. Served with Fries.

California Burger

$12.99

A half-pound burger with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and fresh avocado. Served with Fries.

BBQ Burger

$11.99

A western-style burger with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce smother a half-pound burger. Served with Fries.

Black & Blue Burger

$11.99

Bleu cheese crumbles and bacon crown a half-pound burger. Served with Fries.

Fire Burger

$11.99

Half-pound of beef set aflame with fire sauce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle mayo, and fire-roasted jalapeños. Served with Fries.

From The Barn Burger

$11.99

Bacon, a fried egg and cheese top a juicy half-pound burger grilled to perfection. Served with Fries.

Patty Melt

$10.99

A half-pound patty with sautéed onions, and cheddar cheese on grilled rye bread. Served with Fries.

Lumberjack Burger

$14.99

A fully loaded pastrami and bacon topped burger with your choice of cheese. Served with Fries.

Sandwiches

Dijon Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Sliced ham, Dijon Mustard, choice of cheese and bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Sierra Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

A classic with sliced turkey, choice of cheese and bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Classic BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Six bacon slices, choice of bread, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Rustic Club Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon and turkey, Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Six slices of bacon, grilled tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with Fries.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on a roll, chipotle mayonnaise, choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.

Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Made to your specifications-choice of bread and cheese and horseradish mayo. Served with Fries.

Quesadilla

$8.99

Melty, cheesy goodness! Served with sour cream and guacamole and fries

Fish Tacos

$12.99

Two tacos, Jack cheese melted in corn tortillas smeared with a cilantro sour cream sauce topped with grilled tilapia and fresh mango salsa served with fries

Wraps

The Classic BLT Wrap

$9.99

Chopped bacon, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes tossed with Ranch Dressing. Served with fries.

Garden Cobb Wrap

$9.99

Turkey, bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato, egg and bleu cheese crumbles tossed with bleu cheese dressing. Served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar Dressing. Served with fries.

Salads

Large House Salad

$6.99

Small House Salad

$3.99

Chef Salad

$10.99

The classic with ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar and jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, and egg

Garden Cobb Salad

$10.99

Our turkey, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, tomatoes, and egg with bleu cheese dressing is refreshing and oh so yummy!

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Red onions, tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese with Caesar dressing

Steak Salad

$16.99

10oz New York Strip Steak cooked to your preference, cut in half inch slices, gently placed on top of a house salad with your choice of dressing

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

A classic with creamy garlic sauce, perfectly completed with Parmesan cheese

Tomato-Basil Penne

$13.99

Penne pasta tossed with a creamy tomato-basil sauce crowned with Parmesan cheese

Pesto Pasta

$13.99

Fettuccine tossed with pesto and topped with Parmesan cheese

From the Fryer

Chicken Basket

$10.99

Tender breaded chicken strips and fries

Fish and Chips

$10.99

Fried breaded tilapia filets and fries

Entrees

Rustic New York Strip

$19.99

10-oz cooked just the way you like it

BBQ Pork Spare Ribs

$15.99

Dry rubbed, slow cooked ribs, smothered in BBQ sauce

Chicken Picatta

$13.99

Tender chicken breast sautéed with garlic, lemon caper sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese

Blackened Chop with Caramelized Apple Chutney

$17.99

10oz blackened, center cut pork chop topped with apple chutney

Soups and Combos

Soup choices

Large Soup of the Day

$6.99

(ask your server)

Small Soup of the Day

$3.99

(ask your server)

Small Soup and Small House Salad

$7.99

Soup of the day and small house salad

Small Soup and Half Sandwich

$8.99

Soup of the day and choice of sandwich: Dijon Ham or Sierra Turkey or Classic BLT

Small House Salad and Half Pasta

$9.99

Salad, Garlic Bread and choice of Fettuccine Alfredo or Tomato Basil Penne

Small Soup and Half Pasta

$10.99

Soup of the day and choice of Fettuccine Alfredo or Tomato Basil Penne

Desserts

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Strawberry compote with whipped cream atop yellow cake and dusted with powdered sugar

Banana Churro

$5.99

A banana dipped in Nutella, rolled in a tortilla, deep fried and dusted with cinnamon and sugar, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with homemade caramel sauce

Chocolate Lava Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

Featuring Hershey’s chocolate and Nutella

Sorbet

$5.99

Ice Cream

$5.99

Banana Cream Pie

$7.99

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Iced Coffee

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Milk

$2.25

Apple Juice

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Soda

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Water

Lemonade

$2.25

Gatorade

$1.25

Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.99

Banana Split Milkshake

$6.99

Rootbeer Float

$6.99

Orange Freeze

$6.99

PB&J Milkshake

$6.99

Oreo Milkshake

$6.99

Espresso

Espresso

$0.75

Café Americano

$2.75

Café Au Lait

$3.25

Café Latte

$3.55

Cappuccino

$3.75

Vanilla Latte

$4.55

Hazelnut Latte

$4.55

Caramel Latte

$4.55

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Toffee Nut Latte

$4.55

Chai Latte

$4.00

Café Mocha

$4.50

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50

Espresso, White Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Panda Bear Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, Dark & White Chocolate, Steamed Milk

Hazy Zebra

$5.00

Espresso, Dark & White Chocolate, Hazelnut Syrup, Steamed Milk

Mexican Mocha

$4.75

Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon Syrup, Steamed Milk, Cinnamon Sprinkle

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75

Espresso, Steamed Chai, Milk and Foam

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.00

Apple Juice Steamed with Caramel and Cinnamon Syrup

Blended Drinks

$5.35

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.99

Tiger's Blood

$3.99

Creamsicle

$3.99

Strawberries and Cream

$3.99

Piña Colada

$3.99

Raspberry and Peach

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Cherry and Lime

$3.99

Breakfast

Little Logger Breakfast

$4.99

One scrambled egg, country potatoes, toast & fruit cup

Little Logger Pancakes

$4.99

Two slices French Toast, one scrambled egg & fruit cup

Little Logger French Toast

$4.99

Silver dollar pancakes, one sausage & fruit cup

Lunch/Dinner

Little Logger Burger

$5.99

4oz Burger with Fries

Little Logger Dog

$5.99

Hot Dog with Fries

Little Logger Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with Fries

Little Logger Quesadilla

$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

Cheese

Cheddar

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Monterey Jack

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Parmesan

$1.00

Dressings

Ranch

Italian

Raspberry Vinaigrette

Thousand Island

Caesar

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Blue Cheese

Condiments

Mayo

Mustard

Horseraddish Mayo

Dijon Mustard

Ketchup

Chipotle Mayo

BBQ Sauce

Salsa

Mango Salsa

Sour Cream

Pickles

Hot Sauce

Butter

Jelly

Syrup

Veggies

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Avocado

$1.50

Jalapeños

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$1.99

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions

$1.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.99

Sautéed Onions

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Food

Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Eggs

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Pancakes (2)

$2.99

French Toast

$2.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Country Potatoes

$2.99

Toast

$0.99

Chorizo

$2.99

Chicken

$2.99

Burger Patty

$2.99

Biscuit (1) and Gravy

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$1.99

SPECIALS

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$12.99Out of stock

Hot Wings

$8.99

Food

Cheesecake

$1.50

Cookies

$1.50

Brownies

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Rosemary Shortbread Cookie

$2.99

Mexican Hot Chocolate Cookies

$2.99

Lemon Drop Cookies

$2.99

Beverage

Soda

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.25

Gatorade SM

$1.25

Gatorade LG

$1.50

The Rustic Blend Coffee 8 oz. Bag

$9.99

Donation

Make a $1.00 Donation

$1.00

Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)

Make a $5.00 Donation

$5.00

Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)

Make a $10.00 Donation

$10.00

Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)

Make a $50.00 Donation

$50.00

Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)

Make a $100.00 Donation

$100.00

Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)

Make a $500.00 Donation

$500.00

Thank You for choosing to make a donation. (Use the +/- to increase or decrease the amount before adding to you order)

Gift Certificate

Purchase a $1.00 Gift Certificate

Purchase a $1.00 Gift Certificate

$1.00

(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)

Purchase a $5.00 Gift Certificate

Purchase a $5.00 Gift Certificate

$5.00

(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)

Purchase a $10.00 Gift Certificate

Purchase a $10.00 Gift Certificate

$10.00

(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)

Purchase a $50.00 Gift Certificate

Purchase a $50.00 Gift Certificate

$50.00

(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)

Purchase a $100.00 Gift Certificate

Purchase a $100.00 Gift Certificate

$100.00

(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)

Purchase a $500.00 Gift Certificate

Purchase a $500.00 Gift Certificate

$500.00

(Use the +/- to increase or decrease the number of certificates in this amount before adding to you order)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43440 Laing Road, Emigrant Gap, CA 95715

Directions

Gallery
The Rustic Table Bistro image

