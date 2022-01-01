Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Rustico Grill

review star

No reviews yet

3701 Justin Road, #150

Flower Mound, TX 75028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rustico Salad
Rustico Burger
Ultimate Wedge

Apps

Filet Marsala

Filet Marsala

$26.00

Sliced over crisp crostini, mushroom marsala drizzle

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Artisan cheeses, assorted meats, fresh fruits, glazed pecans, pistachios, Tabasco jelly

Creamy Shrimp Dip

Creamy Shrimp Dip

$16.00

All Natural Shrimp served in a Bed of Creamy Deliciousness served with pita bread

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Crispy fried, served with Homemade Marinara with a Lemon Wedge.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$15.00

Cauliflower lightly battered, served with buttermilk vinaigrette, and asian chili sauce.

Hot Bread & Herbs

Hot Bread & Herbs

$7.00

Garlic infused sourdough bread, fresh herbs, EVOO

Lump Crab Cakes

Lump Crab Cakes

$32.00

Maryland Crab, lemon butter, arugula

Meatballs

Meatballs

$17.00

Blend of 4 premium meats topped with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese, served with garlic bread.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

All natural jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce, tortilla chips

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$25.00

Baked mushrooms stuffed with lump crab and topped with lemon butter

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Topped with marsala wine sauce and mushrooms

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Topped with shredded mozzarella, arugula lemonette

Chicken Rustico

Chicken Rustico

$29.00

Topped with prosciutto and fontina, marsala wine sauce

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$21.00

Served with arugula lemonette

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$42.00

Served on a bed of horseradish mash with a jumbo carrot.

Lamb Chop

Lamb Chop

$38.00
Veal Chop

Veal Chop

$42.00

Pizza

Date & Prosciutto

Date & Prosciutto

$22.00

Mozzarella, lemonette arugula, truffle oil

Marghertia

Marghertia

$20.00

Mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, house herbs

Honey Pig

Honey Pig

$22.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, prosciutto, spicy honey

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$20.00

Red onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, zucchini noodles, green olives

Pasta

Pasta Marinara

Pasta Marinara

$22.00

Grilled chicken or Meatballs, angel hair, tomatoes, mushrooms & onions tossed in marinara sauce

Zucchini Noodle Pasta

Zucchini Noodle Pasta

$18.00

Tossed in tomatoes, mushrooms, onions & marinara sauce

Rustico Pasta

Rustico Pasta

$26.00

3 large shrimp served over our house made vodka sauce with tomatoes, penne pasta, red onions, mushrooms, asparagus, garlic, garnished with parsley, and parmesan cheese

Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$22.00

Grilled chicken, fettuccini, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, prosciutto alfredo sauce

Seafood

Grilled Redfish

Grilled Redfish

$28.00

10 ounces, grilled over a wood fire, served atop a sampling of green chili grits

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

8 ounces, grilled and served over cilantro quinoa

Pan Seared Sea Bass

Pan Seared Sea Bass

$41.00

8 ounces, pan seared and topped with lemon butter and garnished with creamed corn

Cajun Redfish

Cajun Redfish

$32.00

10 ounces, topped with spicy tomato cream sauce and served over dirty rice

Salads

Rustico Salad

Rustico Salad

$10.00

Kale mix, glazed pecans, cranberries, parmesan, gorgonzola, crunchy noodles, white balsamic

Caprese

Caprese

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction

Creamy Parmesan

Creamy Parmesan

$8.00

Tossed over romaine with kalamatas and pepperoncinis

Greek

Greek

$8.00

Crispy romaine, cherry tomatoes, kalamatas, feta, pepperoncini, vinaigrette

Ultimate Wedge

Ultimate Wedge

$8.00

Red onions, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, buttermilk vinaigrette

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$8.00

Crispy romaine, mozzarella, roma tomatoes, basil tossed in our house made balsamic dressing

Steaks

7oz Filet

7oz Filet

$41.00
14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$49.00
Rustico Burger

Rustico Burger

$22.00

Our house made hamburger, seasoned w/ herbs and house seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, served with French fries and side of our signature sauce. Please select your cheese in addition ALL TOPPINGS WILL BE ON THE SIDE. This is to ensure quality of your order, thank you for your understanding!

Veal Chop

Veal Chop

$42.00
Lamb Chop

Lamb Chop

$38.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00
AU Gratin Potatoes

AU Gratin Potatoes

$8.00
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00
Gruyere Macaroni

Gruyere Macaroni

$8.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$8.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00
Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$6.00
Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

Horseradish Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$7.00
Glazed Carrots

Glazed Carrots

$7.00

SD Pasta

Desserts

Three layers with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream, nutella drizzle
Chocolate Something

Chocolate Something

$9.00
Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

With peanut butter whiskey whipped cream, toffee bits

Ice Cream Delight

Ice Cream Delight

$9.00
Pumpkin Crunch

Pumpkin Crunch

$9.00

Drinks

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Diet Dr. Pepper

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50
Fanta

Fanta

$3.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Tea

Tea

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Aqua Panna

$5.00

Red Wine

GLS Alamos

$11.00

GLS Angels and Cowboys

$15.00

GLS Austin Hope Cabernet

$23.00

GLS Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$20.00

GLS Conundrum by Caymus

$12.00

GLS Decoy Zinfadel

$12.00

GLS Freakshow Cabernet

$12.00

GLS J Lohr Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Juggernaut Cab

$15.00

GLS Raimat Tempranillo

$10.00

GLS Rodeney Strong Merlot

$11.00

GLS Saldo Zin Prisoner

$19.00

GLS Tribute Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Penfolds

$12.00

GLS Harvey & Harriet

$18.00

GLS Saldo Zin

$19.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Cakebread Cabernet

$185.00

BTL Cakebread Pinot Noir

$130.00

BTL Cassamatta Rosso

$39.00

BTL Caymus Cabernet

$190.00

BTL Charles Krug Merlot

$49.00

BTL Conundrum by Caymus

$42.00

BTL Decoy Merlot

$53.00

BTL Decoy Zinfadel

$42.00

BTL Freakshow Cabernet

$42.00

BTL J Lohr Pinot Noir

$39.00

BTL Jordan Cabernet

$154.00

BTL Josh Craftsman Cab

$42.00

BTL Juggernaut Cab

$53.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$49.00

BTL Miner Napa Cabernet

$133.00

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$105.00

BTL Raimat Tempranillo

$35.00

BTL Red Mare Cabernet

$115.00

BTL Rodeney Strong Merlot

$39.00

BTL Saldo Zin Prisoner

$66.00

BTL Stags Leap Cabernet

$133.00

BTL Tribute Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Unshackled Red Blend

$59.00

BTL Austin Hope

$80.00

BTL Angels And Cowboys

$53.00

BTL Bella Glos

$70.00

BTL Alamos

$39.00

BTL Harvey Harriet

$63.00

BTL Beran Zin

$42.00

White Wine

Babich Sauvignon Blanc Black Label

$12.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Decoy Chardonnay

$11.00

Fleur de Prairie Rose

$12.00

Girard Sauvigon Blanc

$13.00

J Lohr Cuvee 20 Sparkling

$23.00

J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$12.00

La Marca Prosecco

$12.00

Meiomi Rose

$12.00

Mohua Sauvigon Blanc

$11.00

Oyster Bay Sauignon Blanc

$11.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$16.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay

$11.00

Trefethen Dry Riesling

$12.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$42.00

BTL Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$56.00

BTL J Lohr Cuvee 20 Sparkling

$80.00

BTL Babich Sauvignon Blanc Black Label

$42.00

BTL Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$39.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$115.00

BTL Decoy Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL DuckHorn Chardonnay

$84.00

BTL Fleur de Prairie Rose

$42.00

BTL Girard Sauvigon Blanc

$46.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$42.00

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$53.00

BTL Meiomi Rose

$42.00

BTL Mohua Sauvigon Blanc

$39.00

BTL Nickel & Nickel Chardonnay

$105.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauignon Blanc

$39.00

BTL Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$59.00

BTL Sea Sun Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Stags Leap Chardonnay

$63.00

BTL Trefethen Dry Riesling

$49.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood Fire Grill Wine and Whiskey Bar.

Website

Location

3701 Justin Road, #150, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rockfish Seafood Grill - Highland Village - 4061 Barton Creek #110
orange starNo Reviews
4061 Barton Creek #110 Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurantnext
Snuffers - Highland Village
orange starNo Reviews
4050 Barton Creek Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Highland Village TX
orange starNo Reviews
4151 Waller Creek Highland Village, TX 75077
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Buttermilk Sky Pie - Forney
orange starNo Reviews
4610 Long Prairie Road #120 Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Marty B's - Bartonville's Backyard
orange starNo Reviews
2664 Farm to Market Road 407 Bartonville, TX 76226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Flower Mound

Salata - F - 037 - Flower Mound
orange star4.7 • 1,922
5851 Long Prarie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Local Pint - Flower Mound, TX
orange star4.5 • 126
2750 Churchhill Drive Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Zalat Pizza (Flower Mound - Long Prairie)
orange star4.5 • 85
5801 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75028
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flower Mound
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Roanoke
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston