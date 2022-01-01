- Home
The Sailing Cow Cafe Dennis Port, MA
170 Old Wharf Road
Dennis Port, MA 02639
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Marina Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich with 1 egg, choice of cheese and choice of bacon or sausage or canadian bacon on an english muffin. You can add homefries and grits to any sandwich
Holstein Special
Breakfast sandwich served on an english muffin with 1 egg, cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms. You can add homefries and grits at any time
Eagle Rappa Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich served on an english muffin with 1 egg, cheese, fresh peppers and onions. Add homefries and grits to your order
Egg and Cheese Sandwich
From The Chicken Coop
1 Egg
1 Egg, Toast and Homefries
1 egg any style served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
2 Eggs, Toast and Homefries
2 eggs any style served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
3 Eggs, Toast and Homefries
3 eggs any style served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
2 Eggs Poached on Hash
2 egg any style served on top of hash. Includes homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
Georgefarm Special
Includes 2 eggs, homefries, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties and 2 fluffy pancakes
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg omelette with cheese. Add additional items to the omelette - fresh veggies, bacon, sausage or hash. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
Egg White Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg white omelette with cheese. Add additional items to the omelette - fresh veggies, bacon, sausage or hash. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
Milk Tank Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg white omelette with cheese, fresh spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
Hash Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg omelette with cheese and hash. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
Billy Goat Omelet
Bill’s Vegetarian Omelet
Fluffy 3 egg omelette with cheese, fresh spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries
Spicy Western Omelet
Let’s Wrap It Up
Bacon Wrap
Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon wrapped up. Served with homefries.
Holstein Wrap
Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms wrapped up. Served with homefries.
Guernsey Wrap
Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, hash wrapped up. Served with homefries.
Breakfast Burrito
Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh peppers and onions wrapped up. Served with homefries, fresh salsa and sour cream
Straight From The Benny Farm
Jersey Benny
2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with canadian bacon smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries
Brown Swiss Benny
2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with sausage patties smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries
Holstein Benny
2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with fresh spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries
California Benny
Guernsey Benny
2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with hash smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries
Pancakes & French Toast
Grilled French Toast
3 pieces in a full order. 2 pieces in a half-stack. Served with butter and side of syrup. You can upgrade to real maple syrup
Deep Fried French Toast
3 pieces in a full order. 2 pieces in a half-stack. Served with butter and side of syrup. You can upgrade to real maple syrup
Corn Bread French Toast
Pancake Pasture
3 fluffy pancakes in a full order. 2 pancakes in a half-stack.
Specialty Pancakes
3 fluffy pancakes in a full order. 2 pancakes in a half-stack. Choose between blueberry and chocolate chip
Breakfast Sides
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Canadian Bacon
Side of Hash
Side of Home Fries
Grilled Muffin
homemade muffins
Muffins
Homemade Muffin
Toasted Bagel with Butter
Grilled Bagel with Butter
Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese
Grilled Bagel with Cream Cheese
Toasted English Muffin
Grilled English Muffin
White Toast
Wheat Toast
Marble Toast
Side of Real Maple Syrup
Side of Hollandaise
Side of butter
Side of Cream Cheese
side of grits
slice of coffee cake
Fresh Fruit Bowl
cinnamon roll
donut
dollah pastry
Kids Breakfast
Breakfast Beverages
Coffee
Tea
Ice Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
hot chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Ice Tea
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Soda Water
bottled water
gatorade fruit punch
Frozen Cappacuino
water
Beer
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Corona Light
White Claw Watermelon Seltzer
All natural Cold pressed seltzer alcohol fruit flavored, gluten free, low cal all natural
White Claw Raspberry Spiked Seltzer
All natural spike seltzer, cold pressed w/fruit, low carb & cal, gluten free
White Claw Lime Spiked Seltzer
All natural Cold pressed seltzer alcohol fruit flavored, gluten free, low cal all natural
Carlson Orchard Hard Cider
Wine
gls guenoc chardonnay
gls slingshot sauv blanc
gls villa Maria Sauv Blanc
gls clean state reisling
gls chateau routas rose
gls champagne
Btl Casalini Pinot Grigio
Btl Champagne
btl chateau routas rose
Btl Clean State Reisling
btl clean state reisling
btl guenoc chardonnay
Btl Kendall-Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay
Btl M&R Prosecco Brut 187 ml
btl slingshot sauv blanc
btl villa maria sauv blanc
Btl Murphy Good Pinot Noir
Btl Tilia Malbec
Btl Cantina Bruni Poggio
Btl Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon
Specialty Cocktails
Fresh Berry Lemonade
Choose between raspberry or blueberry. Refreshing lemonade mixed with Stoli Razz or Stoli Blue Vodka, fresh fruit and lemons
Beri Mojito
Fresh raspberries and blueberries mixed with Stoli Razz & Blue Vodka, fresh mint, lemon and lime
Dark and Stormy
GInger beer or Diet Ginger beer with Gossling Dark Rum floater
Name your Mule
Your choice of vodka paired with gossling ginger beer
Moo Mosa
Champagne with your choice or orange juice, pineapple juice or cranberry juice
Bloody Mary
delicious homemade bloody mary mix. Add 3 jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce. Choose from Hot made with Stoli Hot Vodka, Tradional or Spicy. Garnished with celery, olives and fresh fruit
orange Summer Crush
Stoli Oranjh mixed with cranberry and pineapple juice
coconut ginger mojito
Malibu Rum, fresh mint, simple syrup and ginger beer. Cool and refreshing
Raz Lime Rickey
Lemonade Punch
Punch Pail
Traditional Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Use rocks glass. Fill with ice, add 1 ½ shot of amaretto, 1-2 splashes of sour mix. Garnish with orange wedge, cherry and cocktail straw.
Baybreeze
Black Russian
Blue Hawaiian
Cape Codder
energizer
Fuzzy Navel
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
midori sour
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Planter's Punch
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Sombrero
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
washington apple
whiskey sour
White Russian
Ritas
Traditional Margarita
Standard Margarita Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 1 shot of triple-sec, splash of lime juice, fill remainder of cocktail cup with margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen Margarita is served in plastic margarita glass only
Watermelon Margarita
Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 2 shots of DeKuyper watermelon pucker, fill remainder of cocktail cup with margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen margarita served in plastic margarita glass only.
Raspberry Margarita
Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 2 shots of DeKuyper razzmatazz, fill remainder of cocktail cup with margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen margarita served in plastic margarita glass only.
Lemonade Margarita
Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, fill remainder of cocktail cup with lemonade. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lemon wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen margarita served in plastic margarita glass only.
Jalepeno Margarita
1 shot of Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, splash of simple syrup, fresh lime juice. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw.
Strawberry Margarita
Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 1 shot of triple-sec, splash of lime juice, fill remainder of cocktail cup with strawberry margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen Margarita is served in plastic margarita glass only
Frozen Drinks
Frozen Pina Colada
Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, 1/3 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of pina colada mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Pour into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.
frozen stawberry daquri
Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, 1/3 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of strawberry margarita/daquri mix. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Pour into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.
Miami Vice
This is a drink with half strawberry daquri and half pina colada, you will need both Oasis pitchers. Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, 1/3 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of pina colada mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Use second Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, shot of pineapple juice, 2 shots of strawberry mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Pour half of pina colada and then half of strawberry daquri on top into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.
frozen mudslide
Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Tito’s Vodka, 1 shot of Kamora, 1 shot of Caroline’s Irish Cream. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. While drink mixing drizzle chocolate syrup in plastic hurricane glass. Pour into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and drizzle of chocolate syrup. Serve with 1 large plastic straw. NOTE: House recipe always, but this category clients can make other alcoholic choices.
virgin frozen strawberry daquari
Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1/2 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of strawberry margarita mix. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. To differentiate that this is a virgin, pour into 16 oz. chilled glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.
virgin frozen pina colada
Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of pina colada mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. To differentiate that this is a virgin, pour into 16 oz. chilled glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.
Vodkas
Absolut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Tito's
Stoli
Stoli Blueberry
Stoli O
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Stoli Hot
Belvedere
Deep Eddy -Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka
Deep Eddy - Lemon Vodka
Stoli Cucumber
Deep eddy- lime vodka
expresso vodkja
Luge
Retail Items
Pint Glass
Sailing Cow Pint Glass
baseball hat Midnight
baseball hat Green
baseball hat Red
baseball hat teal
Baseball Hats charcoal
Baseball Hat ivory
Coozies
Long Sleeve Blue
Long Sleeve Gray
Long Sleeve Green
Long Sleeve Pink
SC sticker
Sweatshirts
Size Large and XL - 1/4 zip navy blue champion sweatshirt with pockets
Thermal Coffee Mug
Face Mask - Cow/Lobster Reversible
Water Bottle
FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL
FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt XL
FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt Large
FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt Medium
Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt M
Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt L
Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt XL
Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL
Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt M
Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt L
Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt XL
Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL
Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt M
Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt L
Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt XL
Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL
Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt Large
Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt X l
Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt medium
Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt small
Got Chowda tie-dye shirt 2XL
Season End Party Ticket
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Beachfront Restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Full Bar, Live Music. Come in and Enjoy
170 Old Wharf Road, Dennis Port, MA 02639