The Sailing Cow Cafe Dennis Port, MA

frozen mudslide

$15.00

Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Tito’s Vodka, 1 shot of Kamora, 1 shot of Caroline’s Irish Cream. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. While drink mixing drizzle chocolate syrup in plastic hurricane glass. Pour into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and drizzle of chocolate syrup. Serve with 1 large plastic straw. NOTE: House recipe always, but this category clients can make other alcoholic choices.