Seafood
American
Breakfast & Brunch

The Sailing Cow Cafe Dennis Port, MA

No reviews yet

170 Old Wharf Road

Dennis Port, MA 02639

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Marina Sandwich
Coffee
Holstein Special

Breakfast Sandwiches

all breakfast sandwiches are served on a grilled english muffin with egg over hard and american cheese unless specified otherwise

Marina Sandwich

$6.95

Breakfast sandwich with 1 egg, choice of cheese and choice of bacon or sausage or canadian bacon on an english muffin. You can add homefries and grits to any sandwich

Holstein Special

$6.95

Breakfast sandwich served on an english muffin with 1 egg, cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms. You can add homefries and grits at any time

Eagle Rappa Sandwich

$5.95

Breakfast sandwich served on an english muffin with 1 egg, cheese, fresh peppers and onions. Add homefries and grits to your order

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.95

From The Chicken Coop

1 Egg

$1.95

1 Egg, Toast and Homefries

$3.95

1 egg any style served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

2 Eggs, Toast and Homefries

$5.95

2 eggs any style served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

3 Eggs, Toast and Homefries

$7.95

3 eggs any style served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

2 Eggs Poached on Hash

$10.95

2 egg any style served on top of hash. Includes homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

Georgefarm Special

$15.95

Includes 2 eggs, homefries, 2 strips of bacon, 2 sausage patties and 2 fluffy pancakes

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$7.95

Fluffy 3 egg omelette with cheese. Add additional items to the omelette - fresh veggies, bacon, sausage or hash. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

Egg White Omelet

$8.50

Fluffy 3 egg white omelette with cheese. Add additional items to the omelette - fresh veggies, bacon, sausage or hash. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

Milk Tank Omelet

$10.95

Fluffy 3 egg white omelette with cheese, fresh spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

Hash Omelet

$9.95

Fluffy 3 egg omelette with cheese and hash. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

Billy Goat Omelet

$11.95

Bill’s Vegetarian Omelet

$10.95

Fluffy 3 egg omelette with cheese, fresh spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes, onions, and peppers. Served with homefries and toast. You can substitute grits for homefries

Spicy Western Omelet

$10.95

Let’s Wrap It Up

Bacon Wrap

$10.95

Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, bacon wrapped up. Served with homefries.

Holstein Wrap

$10.95

Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms wrapped up. Served with homefries.

Guernsey Wrap

$10.95

Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, hash wrapped up. Served with homefries.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Fluffy scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh peppers and onions wrapped up. Served with homefries, fresh salsa and sour cream

Straight From The Benny Farm

Jersey Benny

$11.95

2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with canadian bacon smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries

Brown Swiss Benny

$11.95

2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with sausage patties smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries

Holstein Benny

$11.95

2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with fresh spinach, tomatoes and mushrooms smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries

California Benny

$11.95

Guernsey Benny

$11.95

2 poached eggs atop an english muffin with hash smothered in hollandaise sauce. Served with homefries

Pancakes & French Toast

Grilled French Toast

$8.95+

3 pieces in a full order. 2 pieces in a half-stack. Served with butter and side of syrup. You can upgrade to real maple syrup

Deep Fried French Toast

$8.95+

3 pieces in a full order. 2 pieces in a half-stack. Served with butter and side of syrup. You can upgrade to real maple syrup

Corn Bread French Toast

$9.95Out of stock

Pancake Pasture

$8.50+

3 fluffy pancakes in a full order. 2 pancakes in a half-stack.

Specialty Pancakes

$5.95+

3 fluffy pancakes in a full order. 2 pancakes in a half-stack. Choose between blueberry and chocolate chip

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.95

Side of Sausage

$4.95

Side of Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Side of Hash

$5.50

Side of Home Fries

$2.50

Grilled Muffin

$2.95

homemade muffins

Muffins

$2.95

Homemade Muffin

Toasted Bagel with Butter

$2.00Out of stock

Grilled Bagel with Butter

$2.00Out of stock

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Grilled Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Toasted English Muffin

$1.95

Grilled English Muffin

$1.95

White Toast

$1.95

Wheat Toast

$1.95

Marble Toast

$1.95

Side of Real Maple Syrup

$1.25

Side of Hollandaise

$0.95

Side of butter

$0.35

Side of Cream Cheese

$0.95

side of grits

$2.95

slice of coffee cake

$2.95Out of stock

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.95Out of stock

cinnamon roll

$4.95

donut

$2.95

dollah pastry

$1.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Scrambled Egg

$2.95

1 scrambled egg. Served with homefries and toast

Kids Pancakes (2)

$4.25

2 fluffy pancakes

Specialty Pancakes

$5.25

2 fluffy pancakes. Choose between blueberry and chocolate chip

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Breakfast Beverages

Coffee

$3.69

Tea

$3.69

Ice Coffee

$3.73

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.56

hot chocolate

$3.73

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.03

Grapefruit Juice

$3.03

Kids Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.73

Pepsi

$3.73

Diet Pepsi

$3.73

Ginger Ale

$3.73

Lemonade

$3.73

Sierra Mist

$3.73

Soda Water

$3.73

bottled water

$0.93

gatorade fruit punch

$3.73

Frozen Cappacuino

$7.00Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

White Claw Watermelon Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

All natural Cold pressed seltzer alcohol fruit flavored, gluten free, low cal all natural

White Claw Raspberry Spiked Seltzer

$7.00Out of stock

All natural spike seltzer, cold pressed w/fruit, low carb & cal, gluten free

White Claw Lime Spiked Seltzer

$7.00

All natural Cold pressed seltzer alcohol fruit flavored, gluten free, low cal all natural

Carlson Orchard Hard Cider

$8.00

Wine

gls guenoc chardonnay

$8.00

gls slingshot sauv blanc

$9.00

gls villa Maria Sauv Blanc

$9.00

gls clean state reisling

$8.00

gls chateau routas rose

$12.00

gls champagne

$6.00

Btl Casalini Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Champagne

$15.00

btl chateau routas rose

$46.00

Btl Clean State Reisling

$30.00Out of stock

btl clean state reisling

$30.00

btl guenoc chardonnay

$30.00

Btl Kendall-Jackson Vintners Reserve Chardonnay

$18.00

Btl M&R Prosecco Brut 187 ml

$8.00

btl slingshot sauv blanc

$34.00

btl villa maria sauv blanc

$34.00

Btl Murphy Good Pinot Noir

$34.00

Btl Tilia Malbec

$30.00

Btl Cantina Bruni Poggio

$34.00

Btl Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mason Jar, fill glass ½ full with ice, add lemon slice and a few beries of choice (i.e. blueberry or raspberry), fill remainder of glass with ice. Depending on vodka choice either 1 shot of Stoli Blueberry or Stoli Rasberry. Garnish with lemon wedge and cocktail straw.

Fresh Berry Lemonade

$9.00

Choose between raspberry or blueberry. Refreshing lemonade mixed with Stoli Razz or Stoli Blue Vodka, fresh fruit and lemons

Beri Mojito

$9.50

Fresh raspberries and blueberries mixed with Stoli Razz & Blue Vodka, fresh mint, lemon and lime

Dark and Stormy

$9.00+

GInger beer or Diet Ginger beer with Gossling Dark Rum floater

Name your Mule

$9.00

Your choice of vodka paired with gossling ginger beer

Moo Mosa

$8.50

Champagne with your choice or orange juice, pineapple juice or cranberry juice

Bloody Mary

$8.50+

delicious homemade bloody mary mix. Add 3 jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce. Choose from Hot made with Stoli Hot Vodka, Tradional or Spicy. Garnished with celery, olives and fresh fruit

orange Summer Crush

$9.00

Stoli Oranjh mixed with cranberry and pineapple juice

coconut ginger mojito

$9.00

Malibu Rum, fresh mint, simple syrup and ginger beer. Cool and refreshing

Raz Lime Rickey

$9.00

Lemonade Punch

$9.00

Punch Pail

$60.00

Traditional Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Use rocks glass. Fill with ice, add 1 ½ shot of amaretto, 1-2 splashes of sour mix. Garnish with orange wedge, cherry and cocktail straw.

Baybreeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Cape Codder

$8.00

energizer

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Madras

$8.00

midori sour

$8.00

Mojito

$8.50

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Planter's Punch

$8.50

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sombrero

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

washington apple

$9.00

whiskey sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.50

Ritas

Margarita on the rocks or frozen. Choose between traditional, razzberry, watermelon, lemonade or strawberry

Traditional Margarita

$8.50+

Standard Margarita Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 1 shot of triple-sec, splash of lime juice, fill remainder of cocktail cup with margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen Margarita is served in plastic margarita glass only

Watermelon Margarita

$8.50+Out of stock

Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 2 shots of DeKuyper watermelon pucker, fill remainder of cocktail cup with margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen margarita served in plastic margarita glass only.

Raspberry Margarita

$8.50+

Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 2 shots of DeKuyper razzmatazz, fill remainder of cocktail cup with margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen margarita served in plastic margarita glass only.

Lemonade Margarita

$8.50+

Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, fill remainder of cocktail cup with lemonade. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lemon wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen margarita served in plastic margarita glass only.

Jalepeno Margarita

$10.00

1 shot of Tanteo Jalapeno Tequila, splash of simple syrup, fresh lime juice. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw.

Strawberry Margarita

$8.50+

Mix drink in small silver/metal cocktail cup, fill with ice, 1 shot of Tortilla Bar tequila, 1 shot of triple-sec, splash of lime juice, fill remainder of cocktail cup with strawberry margarita mix. Dip top of mason jar in drink then salt (if salted rim chosen), pour drink into mason jar. Garnish with lime wedge and cocktail straw. Note: tequila modifiers may apply. Frozen Margarita is served in plastic margarita glass only

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Pina Colada

$12.00

Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, 1/3 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of pina colada mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Pour into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.

frozen stawberry daquri

$12.00

Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, 1/3 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of strawberry margarita/daquri mix. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Pour into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.

Miami Vice

$13.00

This is a drink with half strawberry daquri and half pina colada, you will need both Oasis pitchers. Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, 1/3 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of pina colada mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Use second Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Light Rum, shot of pineapple juice, 2 shots of strawberry mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. Pour half of pina colada and then half of strawberry daquri on top into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.

frozen mudslide

$15.00

Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 shot of Tito’s Vodka, 1 shot of Kamora, 1 shot of Caroline’s Irish Cream. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. While drink mixing drizzle chocolate syrup in plastic hurricane glass. Pour into plastic hurricane glass. Top with whipped cream and drizzle of chocolate syrup. Serve with 1 large plastic straw. NOTE: House recipe always, but this category clients can make other alcoholic choices.

virgin frozen strawberry daquari

$5.00

Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1/2 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of strawberry margarita mix. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. To differentiate that this is a virgin, pour into 16 oz. chilled glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.

virgin frozen pina colada

$5.00

Oasis machine “on”, fill top receptacle with ice. In Oasis pitcher add 1 can of pineapple juice, 3 shots of pina colada mix in cooler. Place pitcher in Oasis machine and chose Srv 2 (one drink), Srv 3 for 2 drinks, etc. To differentiate that this is a virgin, pour into 16 oz. chilled glass. Top with whipped cream and cherry. Serve with 1 large plastic straw.

Vodkas

Absolut

$8.50Out of stock

Grey Goose

$12.50

Ketel One

$11.00

Tito's

$8.50

Stoli

$9.00Out of stock

Stoli Blueberry

$9.00

Stoli O

$9.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Hot

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Deep Eddy -Ruby Red Grapefruit Vodka

$8.50

Deep Eddy - Lemon Vodka

$8.50

Stoli Cucumber

$9.00

Deep eddy- lime vodka

$8.50

expresso vodkja

$15.00

Gins

Beefeater

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rums

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Gosling's Rum (Dark)

$8.50

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Coconut

$8.50

Luge

$8.00

Retail Items

Pint Glass

$5.00

Sailing Cow Pint Glass

baseball hat Midnight

$30.00

baseball hat Green

$30.00

baseball hat Red

$30.00

baseball hat teal

$30.00

Baseball Hats charcoal

$30.00

Baseball Hat ivory

$30.00

Coozies

$4.00

Long Sleeve Blue

$21.00

Long Sleeve Gray

$21.00

Long Sleeve Green

$21.00

Long Sleeve Pink

$21.00

SC sticker

$1.00Out of stock

Sweatshirts

$45.00

Size Large and XL - 1/4 zip navy blue champion sweatshirt with pockets

Thermal Coffee Mug

$10.00

Face Mask - Cow/Lobster Reversible

$15.00

Water Bottle

$5.00

FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL

$22.00Out of stock

FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt XL

$20.00Out of stock

FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt Large

$20.00Out of stock

FLo Blue Short Sleeve Tshirt Medium

$20.00

Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt M

$20.00

Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt L

$20.00

Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt XL

$20.00

Pepper Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL

$22.00

Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt M

$20.00

Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt L

$20.00

Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt XL

$20.00

Lagoon Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL

$22.00

Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt M

$20.00

Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt L

$20.00

Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt XL

$20.00

Chalkmint Short Sleeve Tshirt 2XL

$20.00

Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt Large

$20.00

Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt X l

$20.00

Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt medium

$20.00

Got Chowda tie-dye tshirt small

$20.00

Got Chowda tie-dye shirt 2XL

$21.00Out of stock

Season End Party Ticket

Season End Party Ticket 2022

$22.00Out of stock

Season End Party Wrist Band

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beachfront Restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Full Bar, Live Music. Come in and Enjoy

Website

Location

170 Old Wharf Road, Dennis Port, MA 02639

Directions

