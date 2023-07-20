The St. Clair -2413 Dr. John Haynes Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
-2413 Dr. John Haynes Drive, Pell City, AL 35125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sanpeggios Pizza - Trussville - 7270 Gadsden Highway Suite 100
No Reviews
7270 Gadsden HighwaySuite 100 Trussville, AL 35173
View restaurant
Saw's BBQ Leeds / Neighbors Brews and Pies
No Reviews
6200 Grand River parkway East suite 510 Leeds, AL 35094
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pell City
More near Pell City