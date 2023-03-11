Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Salad Boss

No reviews yet

Sistrunk Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Popular Items

Tuna Salad
Chef Salad
2 Tuna Mini Wrap Combo


Salads

Chef Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, carrots, croutons, ham, turkey, cheese, boiled egg

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Homemade tuna salad with your option of greens, toppings and dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Black Pepper, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with your option of greens, toppings and dressing.

Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Made to order grilled shrimp with your option of greens, toppings and dressing.

Boss Salad

$10.00

Create your own Salad

DHB Salad

$16.00

Shrimp and Chicken

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.00

Chef Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$10.00

Boss Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Create your own wrap

DHB Wrap

$12.00

Shrimp and Chicken

2 Grilled Chicken Mini Wrap Combo

$12.00

2 Tuna Mini Wrap Combo

$12.00

Snacks

Apple

$1.00Out of stock

Banana

$1.50Out of stock

Cheetos Crunchy

$1.50

Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Dorits Cool Ranch

$1.50

Fruit Bowl

$3.25Out of stock

Lay's Plain

$1.50

Ruffles Original

$1.50

Beverages

Brisk Sweet Tea

$2.00

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00Out of stock
Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed lemonade made with Organic Blue Agave Syrup and Purified Water..

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$1.75

Grilled Cheese + Quesadillas

Grilled Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$5.50Out of stock

Soups

Cup Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Cup Vegetable Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl Vegetable Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Smoothies

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Verrry Berrry Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

SoFlo Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

Tropical BossUp Smoothie

$8.00Out of stock

Money Hungry Smoothie

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order from The Salad Boss. Your Delicious and Healthy Choice for a Healthier Lifestyle. Grab a filling salad, smoothie or wrap to BOSS UP your day!

Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

