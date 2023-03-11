The Salad Boss
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Order from The Salad Boss. Your Delicious and Healthy Choice for a Healthier Lifestyle. Grab a filling salad, smoothie or wrap to BOSS UP your day!
Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
