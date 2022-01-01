Outlaw Subs At The Salisbury Center

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Bonnie and Clyde
Wolf Of Wall Street
Don Corleone

Most Wanted 8" Outlaw Subs

Billy The Kid

Billy The Kid

$10.00

Chicken Breast, White American Cheese, Red Onion, BBQ Chips and Honey Dijon. Served Hot

Wyatt Earp

Wyatt Earp

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

Jesse James

Jesse James

$10.00

Roast Beef, White American Cheese, Red Onion, Doritos, Garlic Aioli and Sriracha Mayo. Served Hot

Sundance Kid

Sundance Kid

$10.00

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Hot Pepper Relish and Sriracha Mayo. Served Hot

Doc Holliday

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Tomato, Cheddar Potato Chips and Sriracha Mayo. Served Cold

Don Corleone

Don Corleone

$11.00

Roast Beef, Buffalo Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Spring Mix, Cool Ranch Doritos, Sriracha Mayo and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

John Dillinger

John Dillinger

$10.00

Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Sweet Peppers, Hot Pepper Relish and Outlaw Sauce. Served Hot

Bonnie and Clyde

$11.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, White American Cheese, Red Onion, Chipotle Ranch and Cool Ranch Doritos. Served Hot

Bernie Madoff

Bernie Madoff

$10.00

Roast Beef, Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Cool Ranch Doritos and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

Butch Cassidy

Butch Cassidy

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Roast Beef, Meatball, Pepper Jack Cheese, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Cheddar Potato Chips, Sriracha Mayo and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

Wolf Of Wall Street

Wolf Of Wall Street

$11.00

Ham, Roast Beef, Buffalo Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Banana Peppers, Sour Cream and Onion Chips and Sriracha Mayo. Served Cold

Al Capone

Al Capone

$11.00

Ham, Capicola, Pepperoni, Meatball, Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Red Onion and Marinara. Served Hot

John Gotti

John Gotti

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, White American Cheese, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Doritos, Mac n Cheese, Sriracha Mayo and Franks Hot Sauce. Served Hot

Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey

$10.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Banana, Peppers, Cucumber, Tomato, Hot Pepper Relish and Sour Cream and Onion Chips. Served Cold

Build Your Own Sub- 1 Meat

$10.00

Create Your Own With 1 Meat, 2 Condiments, 1 Cheese, up to 5 Veggies and 1 Chip Choice

Build Your Own Sub- 2 Meats

$11.00

Create Your Own With 2 Meats, 2 Condiments, 1 Cheese, up to 5 Veggies and 1 Chip Choice

Build Your Own Sub- 3 Meats

$12.00

Create Your Own With 3 Meats, 2 Condiments, 1 Cheese, up to 5 Veggies and 1 Chip Choice

Most Wanted 12" Outlaw Subs

Billy The Kid

Billy The Kid

$13.00

Chicken Breast, White American Cheese, Red Onion, BBQ Chips and Honey Dijon. Served Hot

Wyatt Earp

Wyatt Earp

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Tomato, Sriracha Mayo and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

Jesse James

Jesse James

$13.00

Roast Beef, White American Cheese, Red Onion, Doritos, Garlic Aioli and Sriracha Mayo. Served Hot

Sundance Kid

Sundance Kid

$13.00

Roast Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Hot Pepper Relish and Sriracha Mayo. Served Hot

Doc Holliday

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Spring Mix, Red Onion, Tomato, Cheddar Potato Chips and Sriracha Mayo. Served Cold

Don Corleone

Don Corleone

$14.00

Roast Beef, Buffalo Chicken Breast, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Spring Mix, Cool Ranch Doritos, Sriracha Mayo and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

John Dillinger

John Dillinger

$13.00

Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Sweet Peppers, Hot Pepper Relish and Outlaw Sauce. Served Hot

Bonnie and Clyde

$14.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, White American Cheese, Red Onion, Chipotle Ranch and Cool Ranch Doritos. Served Hot

Bernie Madoff

Bernie Madoff

$13.00

Roast Beef, Chicken Breast, Provolone Cheese, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Cool Ranch Doritos and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

Butch Cassidy

Butch Cassidy

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, Roast Beef, Meatball, Pepper Jack Cheese, Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Cheddar Potato Chips, Sriracha Mayo and Chipotle Ranch. Served Hot

Wolf Of Wall Street

Wolf Of Wall Street

$14.00

Ham, Roast Beef, Buffalo Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Banana Peppers, Sour Cream and Onion Chips and Sriracha Mayo. Served Cold

Al Capone

Al Capone

$14.00

Ham, Roast Beef, Buffalo Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spring Mix, Banana Peppers, Sour Cream and Onion Chips and Sriracha Mayo. Served Cold

John Gotti

John Gotti

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Breast, White American Cheese, Red Onion, Jalapenos, Doritos, Mac n Cheese, Sriracha Mayo and Franks Hot Sauce. Served Hot

Anna Delvey

Anna Delvey

$13.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Garlic Aioli, Spring Mix, Banana, Peppers, Cucumber, Tomato, Hot Pepper Relish and Sour Cream and Onion Chips. Served Cold

Build Your Own Sub- 1 Meat

$13.00

Create Your Own With 1 Meat, 2 Condiments, 1 Cheese, up to 5 Veggies and 1 Chip Choice

Build Your Own Sub- 2 Meats

$14.00

Create Your Own With 2 Meats, 2 Condiments, 1 Cheese, up to 5 Veggies and 1 Chip Choice

Build Your Own Sub- 3 Meats

$15.00

Create Your Own With 3 Meats, 2 Condiments, 1 Cheese, up to 5 Veggies and 1 Chip Choice

Rabbit Food

Tumbleweed Salad

$10.00

EVENT SUBS

Bonnie and Clyde

$10.00+

Billy the Kid

$10.00+

Bernie Madoff

$10.00+

Al Capone

$10.00+

Accomplices

Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips

$1.29

Cool Ranch Doritos Chips

$1.29

Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips

$1.29

Cheddar Potato Chips

$1.29Out of stock

BBQ Chips

$1.29

Lays Potato Chips

$1.29

Grandma's Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.79

Grandma's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.79

Outlaw Drinks

Can Coke

$1.49

Can Diet Coke

$1.49

Can Sprite

$1.49

Bottled Water

$2.29

6 pack Coke

$6.99

6 pack Diet Coke

$6.99

6 pack Sprite

$6.99

Combos

The Posse-Cookies, Chips and can of soda

$4.00

High Noon-Cookies and a can of soda

$3.00

Sidekick-Chips and a can of soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We’re not your grandmother’s sandwich shop. Unless your grandmother happens to be a rule-breaking, knife-slinging, tongue-sizzling BADA*S. We serve subs that look your basic ham and cheese in the eye and say, “Move, b*tch, get out the way.” Our flavor combinations are daring & rebellious. They don’t behave like other subs. So if you’ve come here looking for a PB&J… you’re a little lost. But don’t be scared. Our devilish sandwiches taste like heaven (or hell, depending on who you ask). So bring us your hungry, your daring, your fugitives dreaming of something outside of the bun… and we will give you Outlaw Subs.

Location

8890 Mathis Ave, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

