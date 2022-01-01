Outlaw Subs At The Salisbury Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We’re not your grandmother’s sandwich shop. Unless your grandmother happens to be a rule-breaking, knife-slinging, tongue-sizzling BADA*S. We serve subs that look your basic ham and cheese in the eye and say, “Move, b*tch, get out the way.” Our flavor combinations are daring & rebellious. They don’t behave like other subs. So if you’ve come here looking for a PB&J… you’re a little lost. But don’t be scared. Our devilish sandwiches taste like heaven (or hell, depending on who you ask). So bring us your hungry, your daring, your fugitives dreaming of something outside of the bun… and we will give you Outlaw Subs.
Location
8890 Mathis Ave, Manassas, VA 20110
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Guapo's Charcoal Chicken & Taqueria - Manassas
No Reviews
8498 CENTREVILLE RD MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurant
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurant