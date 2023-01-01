Main picView gallery

The Salt Line - Ballston 4040 Wilson Blvd

4040 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bar

Narragansett 16oz

$6.00

Mustang Sally Pils 16oz

$8.00

Port City Optimal Wit 16oz

$8.00

Rose Spritz

$13.00

Passion Paloma

$13.00

Espresso Martini TSL B

$13.00

Cape Codder G&T

$13.00

G Arcade Rose

$11.00

G Mandard Sauv Blanc

$13.00

Finlandia

$9.00

Titos

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Exotico Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$11.50

Don Q Cristal

$9.00

Aslin Volcano Sauce 13oz

$8.00Out of stock

Calvert Excellent Adventure 13oz

$8.00

DC Brau Joint Resolution 16oz

$8.00

Downeast Blackberry 16oz

$8.00

Dynasty Mosaic Vision 12oz

$9.00Out of stock

Fairwinds Sessions in the Abyss 16oz

$9.00

Hermit Thrush Zingerbird 13oz

$8.00

Mustang Potomac Pils 16oz

$8.00

Night Shift Santilli 16oz

$9.00

Old Ox Black Ox Nitro 16oz

$10.00

Ocelot Vandals IPA 13 Oz

$9.00

Other Half Green City 16oz

$10.00

Right Proper Raised By Wolves 16oz

$8.00

Vasen Double Berry 13oz

$10.00

Allagash Swiftly IPA

$10.00

Allagash White

$8.00

ANXO District Dry

$10.00

Athletic Upside Down

$7.00

COTU El Duderino

$13.00

DC Brau Full Transparency

$7.00

Gansett Del's Shandy

$6.00

Gansett Fresh Catch

$6.00

Jack's Abby Shipping out of Boston

$8.00

Oxbow Surf Casting

$8.00Out of stock

VA Beer Co. Elbow Patches

$8.00

Vitamin Sea Au Jus DIPA

$14.00

Widowmaker Blue Comet

$14.00

Solace 2 Legit

$8.00

G Rilasso Pinot Grigio

$11.00

G Kaldera Assyrtiko

$14.00

G Sancerre Lauverjat

$19.00

G Brea Chardonnay

$16.00

BW Rilasso Pinot Grigio

$49.00

BW Mandard Sauv Blanc

$59.00

BW Kaldera Assyrtiko

$63.00

BW Sancerre Lauverjat

$94.00

BW Brea Chardonnay

$74.00

G Peyrassol Rose

$16.00

G Forlorn Hope SC

$14.00

B TSL Rose Arcade

$49.00

B Peyrassol Rose

$74.00

B Forlorn Hope Queen SC

$68.00

Albarino Granzaban BTL

$72.00

Tokaji Disznoko BTL

$59.00

Geyerhof Gruner BTL

$71.00

Rebholz Riesling BTL

$70.00

Stadt Krems Riesling BTL

$54.00

Muscadet Chauviniere BTL

$49.00

Estrade Cotes de Gascogne BTL

$50.00

Graville-Lacoste Blanc Bordeaux BTL

$68.00

Terradora Grecco Di Tufo BTL

$66.00

Terlaner Pinot Grigio BTL

$79.00

Benanti Etna Bianco BTL

$92.00

Champalou Vouvray BTL

$70.00

Arista Chardonnay BTL

$162.00

Early Mtn Chard BTL

$79.00

Enfield Chardonnay BTL

$86.00

Savary Chablis BTL

$96.00

Fichet Chassagne BTL

$164.00

3 Sticks Chardonnay BTL

$138.00

Txakolina Rose BTL

$59.00

Jolivet Sancerre Rose BTL

$86.00

Donkey & Goat SC BTL

$64.00

Denavolo SC BTL

$68.00

G Dom. Dupeuble Beaujolais

$13.00

G Pinot Noir Violet Hill

$15.00

G Berthet Cotes du Rhone

$12.00

G Tuscan Aia Vecchia Lagone

$13.00

G Cab Voces

$17.00

B Dom. Dupeuble Beaujolais

$66.00

B Pinot Noir Violet Hill

$74.00

B Berthet Cotes du Rhone

$54.00

B Tuscan Aia Vecchia Lagone

$59.00

B Cabernet Voces

$89.00

G Poggio Costa Prosecco

$11.00

G Bertrand Spkl Rose

$14.00

G Charles Orban Champagne

$22.00

BSPK Poggio Costa Prosecco

$49.00

BSPK Bertrand Rose

$72.00

BSPK Charles Orban

$98.00

1/2 Poggio Comp

Broc Cellars Valdigue BTL

$72.00

Bernabeleva Garnacha BTL

$79.00

Becker Pinot Noir BTL

$68.00

Pommard Rossignol BTL

$188.00

Idlewild 'Flora & Fauna" Red Blend BTL

$71.00

Varner Pinot Noir BTL

$79.00

Beaujolais Chevannes BTL

$68.00

Montesecondo Chianti BTL

$98.00

Breton Trinch Cab Franc BTL

$89.00

Villa Medoro Montepulciano BTL

$86.00

Tolaini Chianti BTL

$74.00

Dardi Nebbiolo BTL

$66.00

Petalos Descendientes BTL

$70.00

Elvio Tintero Barbaresco BTL

$92.00

The Dude Red Blend BTL

$84.00

Worthy Cabernet BTL

$92.00

Truchard Cabernet BTL

$96.00

Ramey Cabernet BTL

$148.00

RDV Cabernet BTL

$298.00

Royal Seyssel BTL

$56.00

Rolet du Jura Rose BTL

$79.00

Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco BTL

$49.00

Billecart Salmon Brut BTL

$152.00

Pol Roger Brut BTL

$126.00

Andre Clouet Brut Rose BTL

$138.00

Larmandier Champagne BTL

$150.00

Fish House Punch

$13.00

Saltier Dog

$13.00

Quartermaster

$14.00

Calpi Fizz

$13.00

Guavarita

$14.00

Flowing Bowl

$13.00

Yuzu Shooter

$11.00

Bloody Mary Shooter

$11.00

Perfect Storm

$30.00

Frozen Shandy

$13.00

Frozen Crush

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$11.00

Alberta Cask Rye

$22.00

Angel's Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$28.00

Bakers

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$13.50

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$16.00

Belle Meade

$13.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Calumet Farm 12

$27.00

Catoctin Creek Rye

$14.50

Dubliner

$10.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Filibuster Bourbon

$15.00

Filibuster Rye

$15.00

Fireball

$8.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$19.00

George Dickel

$9.00

High West Dbl Rye

$12.00

High West High Country Rye

$25.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Daniels SB Rye

$18.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jefferson's Cognac Rye

$18.50

Jefferson's Ocean Cask

$22.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$16.50

Joseph Magnus

$24.00

Kentucky Owl Confiscated

$26.00

Knappogue Castle

$34.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Legent

$13.50

Longbranch Wild Turkey

$12.50

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Makers 46

$14.00

Michter's Bourbon

$15.00

Michter's Rye

$15.00

Old Elk Bourbon

$15.00

Old Elk Rye

$24.50

Old Forester 1870

$12.00

Old Forester 1920

$19.00

Peerless Bourbon

$22.00

Peerless Rye

$27.00

Pikesville Rye

$18.00

Rare Breed Wild Turkey

$15.50

Redbreast

$19.50

Redemption Rye

$11.00

Redemption Wheated Bourbon

$15.00

Russel's Rsv Bourbon

$11.00

Russel's Rsv Rye

$11.50

Sagamore Barrel Select

$19.00

Sagamore Rye

$13.50

Sagamore Tequila Finish

$21.00

Templeton

$16.00

Van Winkle 12

$90.00

Wheel Horse Rye

$14.00

Whistlepig 10

$22.50

Whistlepig 12

$27.00

Widow Jane

$19.50

Woodford Malt Whiskey

$11.50

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$11.50

Yellowstone Bourbon

$11.00

Cirrus

$11.00

Absolut Elyx

$11.00

Haku Vodka

$12.50

St. George Vodka

$11.00

Prairie Vodka

$10.00

Barr Hill Gin

$10.00

Roku Gin

$12.50

Bombay Gin

$11.00

1800 Milenio

$43.00

Casamigos Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Joven Mezcal

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Altos Silver

$11.00

Altos Anejo

$12.00

Casa Noble Single Barrel

$26.00

Clase Azul Plata

$30.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

Herradura Silver

$12.00

Herradura Repo

$17.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Legend

$30.00

Milagro Anejo SB

$25.00

Milagro Silver SB

$18.00

Milagro Reposado SB

$19.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$17.00

Gran Patron Piedro

$70.00

Cincoro Anejo

$27.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$18.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$19.00

Siete Leguas Anejo

$21.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Ilegal Joven

$11.00

Ilegal Reposado

$20.00

Ilegal Anejo

$25.00

Los Amantes Mezcal

$19.00

Appleton Rum 12yr

$14.50

Brugal 1888

$12.00

Brugal Anejo

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Diplomatico Rum

$16.00

Foursquare Probitas Rum

$13.50

Goslings

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Plantation XO

$20.00

Thrashers Rum

$11.00

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00

Ardbeg 10 yr

$19.00

Balvenie 12 yr Double Wood

$21.00

Belvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask

$24.00

Bunnahabhain

$21.00

Caol Ila

$21.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Dalmore

$21.00

Dalwhinnie 15 yr

$21.50

Glendronach 12 yr

$21.00

Glendronach 21 yr

$49.00

Glenfiddich 12 yr

$15.50

Glenfiddich 14 yr

$21.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 18 yr

$29.00

Glenlivet 21 yr

$49.00

Glenlivet Nadurra

$27.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Green

$19.50

Lagavulin 16 yr

$27.00

Laphroig 10 yr

$19.50

Macallan 12

$22.00

Orphan Barrel Muckety Muck 25 yr

$40.00

Kavalan

$19.50

Suntory Toki

$12.50

Suntory Hibiki

$32.00

Suntory Yamazaki 12 yr

$40.00

Suntory Yamazaki 18 yr

$125.00

Averna Amaro

$12.50

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$11.50

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$11.50

Chartreuse Yellow

$19.50

Copper & Kings Cognac

$11.50

Don Ciccio Luna

$14.50

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Grand Marnier Louis Alex

$21.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00

Hennessy VSOP

$19.50

Hoodoo Chicory

$13.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Martell Cordon

$44.00

Massenez Kirsch

$18.00

Montenegro

$12.50

Nonino Amaro

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand

$14.00

Pimm's

$11.00

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$11.50

Dow's 10 Tawny

$15.00

Dow's 20 Tawny

$20.00

Fish House Punch 16oz TG

$26.00

Rose Spritz 16oz TG

$26.00

Passion Paloma 16oz TG

$26.00

Espresso Martini 16oz TG

$26.00

Cape Codder G&T 16oz TG

$26.00

Raw Bar

Oysters

War Shore

$3.50

Olde Salt

$3.75

Wavelength

$3.75

Blue Point

$4.00

Wellfleet

$4.00

Vodka Bloody Shooter

$11.00

Yuzu Sake Bomb

$11.00

Tall Timbers

$3.75

Towers/Treasures

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Jonah Crab Claws 1/4 lb

$28.00

Jonah Crab Claws 1/2 lb

$56.00

Jonah Crab Claws Whole lb

$112.00

Middleneck Clams

$4.00

The Kraken

$150.00

The Leviathan

$195.00

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$9.00

Pickled Mussels

$6.00

Soy Cured Salmon Roe

$10.00

Dinner

Classics/Apps/Crudos

Parker House Rolls

$5.00

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Chowder Bowl

$11.00

Coddies

$9.00

Stuffies

$11.00

Watermen's Platter

$34.00

Pimento Crab Dip

$18.00

Crispy Octopus

$21.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Warshore Scallop Tiradito

$16.00Out of stock

Baby Romaine Green Goddess Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Dinner Entrees

Campanelle

$29.00

Crispy Skin Rockfish

$33.00

Seared Scallops

$36.00

Vegetarian Pasta

$24.00

Atlantic Skate Wing

$28.00Out of stock

Brown Butter Roasted Monkfish

$33.00Out of stock

Sandwiches/Sides

Buttered Lobster Roll

$39.00

Dressed Lobster Roll

$39.00

Smash Burger

$18.00

Roast Beef

$17.00

Shrimp Roll

$19.00

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Cauliflower

$11.00

Fries

$8.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Dessert

Parfait

$10.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00

Banana Split

$15.00

Milkshake

$17.00

Sorbet

$3.00+

Ice Cream

$3.00+

Birthday Dessert

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Fish Sticks

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Kid Soda

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Extras

$4.00

$5.00

NA Bev

NA Beverages

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$10.00

Acqua Panna 1L

$10.00

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Maine Root Lemon Lime Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Blueberry Soda

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

NA Cocktail

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Water

Retail

TSL T-Shirt

$25.00

$25.00

TSL Sweatshirt

$55.00

TSL Beanie

$20.00

TSL POM-POM

$25.00

TSL BLANKET

$40.00

CORKAGE FEE

$30.00

CAKE PLATE FEE

$2.00

ZIM T-SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

4040 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22203

