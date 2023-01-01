The Salt Line - Ballston 4040 Wilson Blvd
4040 Wilson Blvd
Arlington, VA 22203
Bar
Narragansett 16oz
$6.00
Mustang Sally Pils 16oz
$8.00
Port City Optimal Wit 16oz
$8.00
Maine Lunch 13oz
$10.00
Rose Spritz
$13.00
Passion Paloma
$13.00
Espresso Martini TSL B
$13.00
Cape Codder G&T
$13.00
G Arcade Rose
$11.00
G Mandard Sauv Blanc
$13.00
Finlandia
$9.00
Titos
$11.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Exotico Blanco
$10.00
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Hendrick's
$12.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Evan Williams
$9.00
Jameson
$10.00
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$11.50
Don Q Cristal
$9.00
Aslin Volcano Sauce 13oz
$8.00Out of stock
Calvert Excellent Adventure 13oz
$8.00
DC Brau Joint Resolution 16oz
$8.00
Downeast Blackberry 16oz
$8.00
Dynasty Mosaic Vision 12oz
$9.00Out of stock
Fairwinds Sessions in the Abyss 16oz
$9.00
Hermit Thrush Zingerbird 13oz
$8.00
Maine Lunch 13oz
$10.00
Mustang Potomac Pils 16oz
$8.00
Narragansett 16oz
$6.00
Night Shift Santilli 16oz
$9.00
Old Ox Black Ox Nitro 16oz
$10.00
Port City Optimal Wit 16oz
$8.00
Ocelot Vandals IPA 13 Oz
$9.00
Other Half Green City 16oz
$10.00
Right Proper Raised By Wolves 16oz
$8.00
Vasen Double Berry 13oz
$10.00
Allagash Swiftly IPA
$10.00
Allagash White
$8.00
ANXO District Dry
$10.00
Athletic Upside Down
$7.00
COTU El Duderino
$13.00
DC Brau Full Transparency
$7.00
Gansett Del's Shandy
$6.00
Gansett Fresh Catch
$6.00
Jack's Abby Shipping out of Boston
$8.00
Oxbow Surf Casting
$8.00Out of stock
VA Beer Co. Elbow Patches
$8.00
Vitamin Sea Au Jus DIPA
$14.00
Widowmaker Blue Comet
$14.00
Solace 2 Legit
$8.00
G Rilasso Pinot Grigio
$11.00
G Mandard Sauv Blanc
$13.00
G Kaldera Assyrtiko
$14.00
G Sancerre Lauverjat
$19.00
G Brea Chardonnay
$16.00
BW Rilasso Pinot Grigio
$49.00
BW Mandard Sauv Blanc
$59.00
BW Kaldera Assyrtiko
$63.00
BW Sancerre Lauverjat
$94.00
BW Brea Chardonnay
$74.00
G Arcade Rose
$11.00
G Peyrassol Rose
$16.00
G Forlorn Hope SC
$14.00
B TSL Rose Arcade
$49.00
B Peyrassol Rose
$74.00
B Forlorn Hope Queen SC
$68.00
Albarino Granzaban BTL
$72.00
Tokaji Disznoko BTL
$59.00
Geyerhof Gruner BTL
$71.00
Rebholz Riesling BTL
$70.00
Stadt Krems Riesling BTL
$54.00
Muscadet Chauviniere BTL
$49.00
Estrade Cotes de Gascogne BTL
$50.00
Graville-Lacoste Blanc Bordeaux BTL
$68.00
Terradora Grecco Di Tufo BTL
$66.00
Terlaner Pinot Grigio BTL
$79.00
Benanti Etna Bianco BTL
$92.00
Champalou Vouvray BTL
$70.00
Arista Chardonnay BTL
$162.00
Early Mtn Chard BTL
$79.00
Enfield Chardonnay BTL
$86.00
Savary Chablis BTL
$96.00
Fichet Chassagne BTL
$164.00
3 Sticks Chardonnay BTL
$138.00
Txakolina Rose BTL
$59.00
Jolivet Sancerre Rose BTL
$86.00
Donkey & Goat SC BTL
$64.00
Denavolo SC BTL
$68.00
G Dom. Dupeuble Beaujolais
$13.00
G Pinot Noir Violet Hill
$15.00
G Berthet Cotes du Rhone
$12.00
G Tuscan Aia Vecchia Lagone
$13.00
G Cab Voces
$17.00
B Dom. Dupeuble Beaujolais
$66.00
B Pinot Noir Violet Hill
$74.00
B Berthet Cotes du Rhone
$54.00
B Tuscan Aia Vecchia Lagone
$59.00
B Cabernet Voces
$89.00
G Poggio Costa Prosecco
$11.00
G Bertrand Spkl Rose
$14.00
G Charles Orban Champagne
$22.00
BSPK Poggio Costa Prosecco
$49.00
BSPK Bertrand Rose
$72.00
BSPK Charles Orban
$98.00
1/2 Poggio Comp
Broc Cellars Valdigue BTL
$72.00
Bernabeleva Garnacha BTL
$79.00
Becker Pinot Noir BTL
$68.00
Pommard Rossignol BTL
$188.00
Idlewild 'Flora & Fauna" Red Blend BTL
$71.00
Varner Pinot Noir BTL
$79.00
Beaujolais Chevannes BTL
$68.00
Montesecondo Chianti BTL
$98.00
Breton Trinch Cab Franc BTL
$89.00
Villa Medoro Montepulciano BTL
$86.00
Tolaini Chianti BTL
$74.00
Dardi Nebbiolo BTL
$66.00
Petalos Descendientes BTL
$70.00
Elvio Tintero Barbaresco BTL
$92.00
The Dude Red Blend BTL
$84.00
Worthy Cabernet BTL
$92.00
Truchard Cabernet BTL
$96.00
Ramey Cabernet BTL
$148.00
RDV Cabernet BTL
$298.00
Royal Seyssel BTL
$56.00
Rolet du Jura Rose BTL
$79.00
Cleto Chiarli Lambrusco BTL
$49.00
Billecart Salmon Brut BTL
$152.00
Pol Roger Brut BTL
$126.00
Andre Clouet Brut Rose BTL
$138.00
Larmandier Champagne BTL
$150.00
Espresso Martini TSL B
$13.00
Cape Codder G&T
$13.00
Fish House Punch
$13.00
Rose Spritz
$13.00
Passion Paloma
$13.00
Saltier Dog
$13.00
Quartermaster
$14.00
Calpi Fizz
$13.00
Guavarita
$14.00
Flowing Bowl
$13.00
Yuzu Shooter
$11.00
Bloody Mary Shooter
$11.00
Perfect Storm
$30.00
Frozen Shandy
$13.00
Frozen Crush
$13.00
Aperol Spritz
$12.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Long Island
$14.00
Irish Coffee
$12.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Green Tea Shot
$11.00
Alberta Cask Rye
$22.00
Angel's Envy Bourbon
$16.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$28.00
Bakers
$18.00
Basil Hayden
$13.50
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$16.00
Belle Meade
$13.50
Bulleit Bourbon
$13.00
Bulleit Rye
$13.00
Calumet Farm 12
$27.00
Catoctin Creek Rye
$14.50
Dubliner
$10.00
Evan Williams
$9.00
Filibuster Bourbon
$15.00
Filibuster Rye
$15.00
Fireball
$8.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$19.00
George Dickel
$9.00
High West Dbl Rye
$12.00
High West High Country Rye
$25.00
Jack Daniels
$10.00
Jack Daniels SB Rye
$18.00
Jameson
$10.00
Jefferson's Cognac Rye
$18.50
Jefferson's Ocean Cask
$22.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$16.50
Joseph Magnus
$24.00
Kentucky Owl Confiscated
$26.00
Knappogue Castle
$34.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Legent
$13.50
Longbranch Wild Turkey
$12.50
Maker's Mark
$12.00
Makers 46
$14.00
Michter's Bourbon
$15.00
Michter's Rye
$15.00
Old Elk Bourbon
$15.00
Old Elk Rye
$24.50
Old Forester 1870
$12.00
Old Forester 1920
$19.00
Peerless Bourbon
$22.00
Peerless Rye
$27.00
Pikesville Rye
$18.00
Rare Breed Wild Turkey
$15.50
Redbreast
$19.50
Redemption Rye
$11.00
Redemption Wheated Bourbon
$15.00
Russel's Rsv Bourbon
$11.00
Russel's Rsv Rye
$11.50
Sagamore Barrel Select
$19.00
Sagamore Rye
$13.50
Sagamore Tequila Finish
$21.00
Templeton
$16.00
Van Winkle 12
$90.00
Wheel Horse Rye
$14.00
Whistlepig 10
$22.50
Whistlepig 12
$27.00
Widow Jane
$19.50
Woodford Malt Whiskey
$11.50
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
$11.50
Yellowstone Bourbon
$11.00
Finlandia
$9.00
Titos
$11.00
Ketel One
$13.00
Cirrus
$11.00
Absolut Elyx
$11.00
Haku Vodka
$12.50
St. George Vodka
$11.00
Prairie Vodka
$10.00
Beefeater
$10.00
Hendrick's
$12.00
Tanqueray
$11.00
Barr Hill Gin
$10.00
Roku Gin
$12.50
Bombay Gin
$11.00
Exotico Blanco
$10.00
1800 Milenio
$43.00
Casamigos Anejo
$22.00
Casamigos Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Joven Mezcal
$21.00
Casamigos Reposado
$18.00
Espolon Blanco
$10.00
Altos Silver
$11.00
Altos Anejo
$12.00
Casa Noble Single Barrel
$26.00
Clase Azul Plata
$30.00
Clase Azul Reposado
$35.00
Clase Azul Gold
$50.00
Herradura Silver
$12.00
Herradura Repo
$17.00
Herradura Anejo
$18.00
Herradura Legend
$30.00
Milagro Anejo SB
$25.00
Milagro Silver SB
$18.00
Milagro Reposado SB
$19.00
Milagro Silver
$10.00
Patron Silver
$17.00
Gran Patron Piedro
$70.00
Cincoro Anejo
$27.00
Siete Leguas Blanco
$18.00
Siete Leguas Reposado
$19.00
Siete Leguas Anejo
$21.00
Don Julio 1942
$45.00
Tres Gen Anejo
$15.00
Del Maguey Vida
$13.00
Ilegal Joven
$11.00
Ilegal Reposado
$20.00
Ilegal Anejo
$25.00
Los Amantes Mezcal
$19.00
Don Q Cristal
$9.00
Appleton Rum 12yr
$14.50
Brugal 1888
$12.00
Brugal Anejo
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$10.00
Diplomatico Rum
$16.00
Foursquare Probitas Rum
$13.50
Goslings
$10.00
Plantation Pineapple
$11.00
Plantation XO
$20.00
Thrashers Rum
$11.00
Monkey Shoulder
$9.00
Ardbeg 10 yr
$19.00
Balvenie 12 yr Double Wood
$21.00
Belvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask
$24.00
Bunnahabhain
$21.00
Caol Ila
$21.00
Cutty Sark
$9.00
Dalmore
$21.00
Dalwhinnie 15 yr
$21.50
Glendronach 12 yr
$21.00
Glendronach 21 yr
$49.00
Glenfiddich 12 yr
$15.50
Glenfiddich 14 yr
$21.00
Glenlivet 12 yr
$16.00
Glenlivet 18 yr
$29.00
Glenlivet 21 yr
$49.00
Glenlivet Nadurra
$27.00
JW Black
$14.00
JW Green
$19.50
Lagavulin 16 yr
$27.00
Laphroig 10 yr
$19.50
Macallan 12
$22.00
Orphan Barrel Muckety Muck 25 yr
$40.00
Kavalan
$19.50
Suntory Toki
$12.50
Suntory Hibiki
$32.00
Suntory Yamazaki 12 yr
$40.00
Suntory Yamazaki 18 yr
$125.00
Averna Amaro
$12.50
Aperol
$10.00
Bailey's Irish Cream
$11.50
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$11.50
Chartreuse Yellow
$19.50
Copper & Kings Cognac
$11.50
Don Ciccio Luna
$14.50
Fernet Branca
$10.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
Grand Marnier Louis Alex
$21.00
Hennessy VS
$14.00
Hennessy VSOP
$19.50
Hoodoo Chicory
$13.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Luxardo Amaretto
$10.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$13.00
Martell Cordon
$44.00
Massenez Kirsch
$18.00
Montenegro
$12.50
Nonino Amaro
$15.00
Pierre Ferrand
$14.00
Pimm's
$11.00
St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram
$11.50
Dow's 10 Tawny
$15.00
Dow's 20 Tawny
$20.00
Fish House Punch 16oz TG
$26.00
Rose Spritz 16oz TG
$26.00
Passion Paloma 16oz TG
$26.00
Espresso Martini 16oz TG
$26.00
Cape Codder G&T 16oz TG
$26.00
Raw Bar
Oysters
Towers/Treasures
Dinner
Classics/Apps/Crudos
Dinner Entrees
Sandwiches/Sides
Dessert
NA Bev
NA Beverages
Saratoga Sparkling Water
$10.00
Acqua Panna 1L
$10.00
Drip Coffee
$4.00
Hot Tea
$4.00
Cold Brew
$5.00
Hot Chocolate
$6.00
Milk
$4.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$5.00
Lemonade
$5.00
Shirley Temple
$4.00
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Maine Root Lemon Lime Soda
$3.00
Maine Root Blueberry Soda
$3.00
Maine Root Ginger Beer
$3.00
Maine Root Root Beer
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$5.00
NA Cocktail
$9.00
Virgin Mary
$6.00
Hot Apple Cider
$4.00
Water
