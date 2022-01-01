Seafood
Salt Shack on the Bay
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come and enjoy our waterfront dining & cocktails. Please Support Local!!!
Location
5415 W. Tyson Ave., Tampa, FL 33611
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tampa
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apollo Beach FL
4.2 • 3,199
205 Apollo Beach Blvd Apollo Beach, FL 33607
View restaurant