Salt Shack on the Bay

TAP WATER

TAP WATER

SOFT DRINKS

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Coke ZERO

$2.99

Hi C Fruit Punch

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

MM Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

Fanta Orange Soda

$2.99

Barq's Root Beer

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

COKE ZERO REFILL

BASKETS & STARTERS

SMOKED MAHI FISH SPREAD

SMOKED MAHI FISH SPREAD

$11.50

Smoked daily with a sweet honey and brown sugar glaze with a little kick at the end.

GASPAR'S TUNA TARTARE

GASPAR'S TUNA TARTARE

$14.95

Old Florida West Coast secret recipe with fresh Malanga chips.

SHACK WINGS

$14.95

Whole wings marinated with traditional mojo and jerk spices. Served with a jerk ranch dipping sauce.

JERK WINGS

$14.95

CORVINA BITES

$16.95Out of stock
SHRIMP BASKET

SHRIMP BASKET

$22.00
CONCH FRITTERS

CONCH FRITTERS

$11.50

MAHI BITES

$17.95Out of stock

SOUP & SALADS

LOBSTER BISQUE

$8.75
AVOCADO SHRIMP SALAD

AVOCADO SHRIMP SALAD

$26.50

Grilled shrimp with avocado and tomato mango salsa with a hint of garlic herb butter. Served over a bed of crisp chopped romaine lettuce.

CLASSIC CAESAR

$7.95+

SMALL CLASSIC CAESAR

$5.95

SMALL HOUSE SALAD

$5.25

Lettuce and cabbage with cucumbers, shredded cheese, fresh chopped tomatoes, sweet sliced onions and choice of dressing.

ENTREE SALAD

$7.95+

CATCH OF THE DAY

CATCH OF THE DAY - OAK GRILLED

CATCH OF THE DAY - OAK GRILLED

$32.00

Fresh off the boat! Selection changes daily. Oak Grilled with Lemon herb butter.

CATCH OF THE DAY - SHACK STYLE

CATCH OF THE DAY - SHACK STYLE

$32.00

Fresh off the boat! Selection changes daily. Baked in a bag with onions, peppers, lemon, thyme and Caribbean spices.

GROUPER CATCH OF THE DAY - OAK GRILLED

$36.95Out of stock

GROUPER CATCH OF THE DAY - PAN SEARED

$36.95Out of stock

FROM LAND & SEA

COASTAL CRAB CAKE ENTREE

$26.00

Jumbo lump crab cakes pan seared & set a top marinated onion straws with roasted red bell pepper sauce. Served with coconut jicama slaw.

GULF SHRIMP

$26.00

Jumbo wild-caught shrimp served with spicy jicama slaw.

ISLAND GRILLED CHICKEN

$17.00

Served on a coconut cream sauce and pina colada salsa.

COCONUT CURRIED SHRIMP

$26.00

CHIMICHURRI STEAK

$21.95

HANDHELDS & BURGERS

BLACKENED GROUPER SANDWHICH

$26.00

FRIED GROUPER SANDWICH

$26.00

GRILLED GROUPER SANDWICH

$26.00

JERK BURGER

$14.50

House blended Angus steak burger with jerk seasoning, sweet caramelized onions & pepper jack cheese.

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$14.50

House blended Angus burger with hand-trimmed slab bacon and Cabot cheddar cheese.

COASTAL CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$18.75

Two jumbo lump crab cakes on soft butter toasted potato rolls with key lime garlic aioli, crispy lettuce, ripe tomato and crisp onion straws.

ISLAND CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

Caribbean spiced, buttermilk marinated, hand-breaded, southern fried chicken breast. Served with lettuce, sweet thin-sliced onion, tomato and pickles on a butter toasted Kaiser bun.

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.50

MAHI TACOS

$16.25

Served on flour tortillas with avocado, tomato sofrito, Caribbean coleslaw and chili horseradish sauce.

JACKFRUIT TACOS

$16.50

SHRIMP TACOS

$26.75

CHICKEN TACOS

$16.95

GROUPER TACOS

$26.50

FRIED MAHI SANDWICH

$26.00Out of stock

BLACKENED MAHI SANDWICH

$26.00Out of stock

GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH

$26.00Out of stock

BLACKENED CORVINA SANDWICH

$26.00Out of stock

GRILLED CORVINA SANDWICH

$26.00Out of stock

FRIED CORVINA SANDWICH

$26.00Out of stock

Fresh grouper filet your choice of fried, blackened or grilled on a soft Kaiser roll, served with Caribbean tartar sauce. crispy lettuce, ripe tomato and marinated onion straws.

GRILLED POMPANO SANDWICH

$30.00Out of stock

BLACKENED POMPANO SANDWHICH

$30.00Out of stock

CORVINA TACOS

$26.50Out of stock

SHELLFISH & STEAMERS

DOZEN RAW OYSTERS

$36.00

Freshly Shucked Raw or Steamed Oysters

HALF DOZEN RAW OYSTERS

$28.00

HALF DOZEN BAKED OYSTERS

$30.00

PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$11.95+

1 pound or half pound cold peel & eat shrimp

STEAMED SHRIMP

$13.00+

1 pound or half pound Shrimp steamed in the shell

MUSSELS

$14.50

Sauteed with white wine, shallots, garlc and fresh herbs.

CLAMS STEAMED

$15.50

Shucked or steamed on the half shells

SIDES

Fries (Side Order)

$4.99

Yucca Fries (Side Order)

$4.99

Malanga Chips (Side Order)

$3.00

Mussel Bread

$3.00

Hamburger Bun

$3.00

Fresh fruit

$2.95

Jicama Slaw (Side Order)

$4.99

Rice and Peas

$4.99

Caribbean Vegetables

$4.99

Plantains

$3.95

Add Taco

$7.95

Shrimp Skewer

$16.50

Single Crab Cake

$15.00

Add Corvina

$18.50

Add Chicken Breast

$7.95

Single Burger Patty

$9.50

Add Skirt Steak

$16.95

Add Bacon

$2.95

KIDS

KIDS CHIX SANDWICH

$7.95

KIDS CHEESE BURGER

$7.95

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$7.95

KIDS TENDERS

$7.95

KIDS SHRIMP

$7.95

DESSERTS

Golden Rum Cake

$6.95

Key Lime Pie

$7.25

APPAREL

MENS-CREW-SMALL

$33.00

MENS-CREW-MEDIUM

$33.00

MENS-CREW-PINK-LARGE

$33.00

MENS-CREW-WHITE-XL

$33.00

MENS-CREW-XXL

$36.00

SMALL

$33.00

MEDIUM

$33.00

LARGE

$33.00

XLARGE

$33.00

XXLARGE

$36.00

SMALL

$33.00

MEDIUM

$33.00

LARGE

$33.00

XLARGE

$33.00

XXLARGE

$36.00

SMALL

$33.00

MEDIUM

$33.00

LARGE

$33.00

EXTRA LARGE

$33.00

2XL

$33.00

SMALL

$33.00

MEDIUM

$33.00

LARGE

$33.00

XL

$33.00

XXL

$33.00

Small

$33.00

Medium

$33.00

Large

$33.00

Xtra Large

$33.00

2XL

$33.00

Small

$33.00

Medium

$33.00

Large

$33.00

XL

$33.00

XXL

$33.00

MENS SMALL TIE DIE

$33.00

MENS MEDIUM

$33.00Out of stock

MENS LARGE

$33.00Out of stock

MENS EXTRA LARGE

$33.00

2XL

$33.00

MINT CREWNECK

$40.00

CREAM CREWNECK

$40.00

ORANGE CREWNECK

$40.00

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE SMALL

$33.00Out of stock

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE MEDIUM

$33.00Out of stock

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE LARGE

$33.00

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE EXTRA LARGE

$36.00

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE SMALL

$33.00

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE MEDIUM

$33.00

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE LARGE

$33.00

MENS DRIFIT HOODIE EXTRA LARGE

$36.00

Womens dri fit peach

$33.00

Womens dri fit blue

$33.00

Men's Dri Fit Blue

$33.00

Men's Dri Fit Yellow

$33.00

SMALL

$45.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$45.00Out of stock

LARGE

$45.00Out of stock

XTRA LARGE

$45.00Out of stock

SMALL

$45.00

MEDIUM

$45.00

LARGE

$45.00

XTRA LARGE

$45.00

2XL

$45.00

LADIES DRI LONG SLEEVE

$33.00Out of stock

LADIES DRI LONG SLEEVE

$33.00Out of stock

ROSE

$22.00

LAVENDER

BUTTER

$22.00

CORAL

$22.00

SMALL

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$22.00Out of stock

LARGE

$22.00Out of stock

XL

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$22.00Out of stock

LARGE

$22.00Out of stock

XL

$22.00Out of stock

XXL

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$22.00Out of stock

LARGE

$22.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$22.00Out of stock

LARGE

$22.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$22.00Out of stock

LARGE

$22.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$22.00Out of stock

LARGE

$22.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL

$22.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$22.00

LARGE

$22.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$22.00Out of stock

SMALL

$24.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$26.00Out of stock

SMALL

$24.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$26.00Out of stock

SMALL

$24.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$26.00Out of stock

SMALL

$24.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$26.00Out of stock

SMALL

$24.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$26.00Out of stock

SMALL

$24.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$26.00Out of stock

SMALL

$24.00Out of stock

MEDIUM

$24.00Out of stock

LARGE

$24.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$26.00

BIG RIM HAT

$60.00

PALM TRUCKER HATS

$43.00Out of stock

TRUCKER HATS

$22.00

BUCKET HATS

$35.00Out of stock

DAD HATS

$33.00

COOLER

$40.00

BLUE

$2.00

PINK

$2.00

TOTE BLUE CREST

$31.00

PALM TUMBLR

$30.00

SUNSET

$11.00

SMALL

$10.00

MEDIUM

$10.00Out of stock

LARGE

$10.00Out of stock

XLARGE

$10.00Out of stock

SML INDIGO

$64.00Out of stock

SML TEAL

$64.00Out of stock

MED INDIGO

$64.00Out of stock

LG INDIGO

$64.00Out of stock

LG TEAL

$64.00Out of stock

XL INDIGO

$64.00Out of stock

XL TEAL

$64.00Out of stock

XL PINK

$30.00

GREY

GREY

$64.00Out of stock

SALMON

$64.00Out of stock

BLANKET

$40.00

STAFF WOMENS VNECKS

$15.00

APRONS-DENIM

$24.00

STAFF UNISEX CREWNECK

$15.00

SAUCES

SALT SHACK DATIL SAUCE 12 OZ

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy our waterfront dining & cocktails. Please Support Local!!!

Website

Location

5415 W. Tyson Ave., Tampa, FL 33611

Directions

Gallery
The Salt Shack image
The Salt Shack image
The Salt Shack image
The Salt Shack image

Map
