Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Salted Pig

1,532 Reviews

$$

3750 Main St

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger

Brunch

**First Course**

**Second Course**

Dirty Fries

$14.00

beer cheese, confit garlic

Buttermilk Biscuit

$9.00

seasonal jam

Cinnamon Roll

$11.00Out of stock

raspberry cream cheese icing, raspberries

Granola Bowl

$14.00

arroz con leche, dulce de leche, fruit

Bananas Foster French Toast

$16.00

vanilla pastry cream, maple rum syrup, toasted almonds

Endive Salad

$15.00

grapefruit, apple, midnight moon cheese, candied walnuts, citrus yogurt dressing

Smash Burger

$22.00

PBLT

$23.00

pork belly, marinated tomato, lettuce, herb aioli

The Breakfast Plate

$20.00

Huevos Rancheros

$21.00

house chorizo, avocado, crema, refried black beans, queso

Fried Chicken

$24.00

corn bread, jalapeno jam, pickled jalapeno, honey butter

Croque Madame

$23.00

smoked ham, mornay, pickled shallot, fried egg

Steak & Eggs

$34.00

kennebec hashbrown, house a1

Kids Breakfast

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Brunch Sides

Sides (Same Plate)

Applewood Bacon

$7.50

Breakfast Potatoes

$8.00

Eggs

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$7.50

Hand Cut Fries

$8.50

Hash Browns

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.50

Side Salad

$7.00

Slab Bacon

$9.00

Toast

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Salted Pig!

Website

Location

3750 Main St, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Gallery
The Salted Pig image
The Salted Pig image
The Salted Pig image

Similar restaurants in your area

Palenque Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3737 Main Street Unit 100 & 101 Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Hotz Kitchen | Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
3720 Mission Inn Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Downtown Experiment
orange starNo Reviews
3601 University Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Route 30 Brewing - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3740 Mission Inn Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Fire Up Grill
orange star4.1 • 210
3750 University Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Arcade Coffee Roasters - Downtown - Arcade Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
3870 Main Street Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Ocean Pho #4 - Ocean Pho Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,258
4069 Chicago Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston