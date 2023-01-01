The Salty Butcher Salty Butcher Allen

  • Home
Deli Counter Menu

Sandwiches

Ham and Raclette

$17.00

Cured ham with warm Raclette cheese on French bread.

Bologna and American

$12.00

Smoked Bologna with melted White American cheese served on toasted brioche

Salty Butcher Cheesesteak

$18.00

Shaved, roasted Prime Rib, sliced American cheese, horseradish cream, and Scotch Bonnet pepper relish served on a French baguette

Classic Italian

$16.00

Classic Italian Sub with Prosciutto, Salami, and Capacola with lettuce, tomato, and oregano vinaigrette

Salads

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Warm mustard vinaigrette spinach salad with boiled egg, red onion, Lardons, and roasted garlic croutons

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Salad

$15.00

Creamy lemon rosemary chicken salad with hydroponic bib lettuce and toasted brioche fingers

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Classic Caesar salad with romaine, shaved parmesan, and focaccia croutons

Sides

Seasonal Salad

$5.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Potato Salad

$5.00

Side Chicken

$1.50

Sliced Meat

1/2 lb Mortadella

$17.50

Special

Fried Chicken

$3.50

Special Order, 107 Ribeye

$665.00

Tapas Menu

Appetizers

Whipped Goat Cheese

$16.00

Whipped lavender goat cheese, orange blossom honey, dried dates, and crushed Marconi almonds, served with toasted naan

Baked Brie

$20.00

Baked Brie with honey and apple compote

Seared Tuna

$24.00

Black pepper futomaki seared tuna drizzled with hoisin and orange marmalade, garnished with biased scallion curls

Kobe Nigiri

$24.00

Torched Kobe nigiri on top of toasted sesame seed rice, caramelized hoisin and wasabi pea dust

Prosciutto Carpaccio

$13.00

Prosciutto Carpaccio with extra virgin olive oil, fig balsamic, and shaved parmesan with French baguette

Cheese Board

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$22.00

Foie Gras

$24.00

Toasted brioche with seared foie gras and apricot jam

Wine Dinner

Wine Dinner

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
