The Salty Cow Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

840 East Street Road

West Chester, PA 19382

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Grazing Plates

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.50

with ranch

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.50

homemade cheese sauce, crumbled bacon, spicy ranch, & scallions

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.95Out of stock

buffalo, bbq, nashville sauce, or honey sriracha style served with celery, & bleu cheese dressing or ranch (1 Pound)

Chili Fries

$11.95

Homemade chili, lime crema, jalapeños, monterey cheese & our signature cheese sauce

French Fries

French Fries

$6.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

chipotle Mayo

Cheese Fries

$8.95
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.50

truffle oil, parmesan, scallions

Side Tater Tots

$3.95

Side Sweet Fries

$3.95

Side Fries

$2.95

Plain Tater Tots

$6.95

Creamy Mushroom Soup

$4.95

Salads

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$10.95

arugula, golden & red beets, goat cheese, candied walnuts, toasted almonds & honey lime dressing

Apple Walnut

Apple Walnut

$9.95

spinach, baby kale, granny smith apples, candied walnuts, cranberries, goat cheese, & maple cranberry vinaigrette

California

California

$9.95

spring mix, strawberries, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, goat cheese, basil, & vanilla-citrus vinaigrette

Cobb

Cobb

$14.50

grilled chicken, romaine, bacon, bleu cheese, red onion, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg, & ranch dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$8.95

romaine, seasoned croutons, shaved parmesan, & creamy caesar dressing

Sandwiches

Nashville Sandwich

Nashville Sandwich

$8.95

nashville-style hot crispy chicken, pickles, & mayonnaise

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.95

fried chicken breast with pickles, cluck sauce, & coleslaw

Turkey Club

$10.50

sliced oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo on your choice of white or wheat toast

Chicken Salad

$8.95

apples, walnuts, cranberries, & arugula on honey wheat toast

Salmon BLT

$12.95

with basil mayo on honey wheat toast

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

american & monterey jack cheese with tomato & bacon on potato bread

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$10.95

homemade cheese sauce, american, or provolone

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.95
Moo-shroom veggie

Moo-shroom veggie

$10.95

provolone & goat cheese, oven roasted portobello & white mushrooms, red peppers, caramelized onions, & porcini sauce

BLT Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.95

Smash-Style Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.95

american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, & awesome sauce

The Salty Cow Burger

The Salty Cow Burger

$10.95

american cheese, homemade cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, cajun fries, & awesome sauce

Kennett Mushroom

Kennett Mushroom

$9.95

swiss cheese, roasted mushrooms, & caramelized onions

926

$9.95

monterey jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, & 926 sauce

Bato Loco

Bato Loco

$10.95

serrano peppers, caramelized onions, bacon, avocado, pepper jack cheese, & spicy chipotle

Impossible

$9.95

plant-based patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & awesome sauce

Gobbler

Gobbler

$9.95

gobbler turkey burger, bacon, avocado, tomato, monterey jack cheese, & honey sriracha mayo

Small Traditional Pizza

Sm Traditional Red

Sm Traditional Red

$10.95

mozzarella and marinara

Sm Traditional White

Sm Traditional White

$10.95

mozzarella and fresh garlic

Large Traditional Pizza

Lg Traditional Red

Lg Traditional Red

$17.95

mozzarella and marinara

Lg Traditional White

Lg Traditional White

$17.95

mozzarella and fresh garlic

Small Specialty Pizza

Sm Margherita

$12.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, & tomato

Sm Nashville

Sm Nashville

$13.95

white pizza, mozz cheese, nashville-style hot crispy chicken, pickles, red onion, & ranch dressing

Sm Veggie

Sm Veggie

$13.95

white pizza with crispy eggplant, broccoli, red onion, roasted cherry tomato, spinach, & ricotta

Sm Arugula

$13.95

white pizza topped with prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan, & olive oil

Sm Roasted Mushroom Kale

Sm Roasted Mushroom Kale

$13.95

white pizza topped with portobello and white mushrooms, sauteed white onion, oven roasted kale, goat cheese, & homemade porcini sauce

Sm Upside Down

Sm Upside Down

$12.95

mozzarella & sharp provolone topped with marinara

Sm BBQ Chicken

$14.95

cheddar, mozzarella, red onion, topped with cilantro

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

mozzarella, grilled chicken, hot sauce, & bleu cheese dressing

Sm Street Taco Pizza

Sm Street Taco Pizza

$15.99

white pizza, mozz, chorizo, ground beef, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans sauce & chipotle sauce

Large Specialty Pizza

Lg Margherita

$17.95

fresh mozzarella, basil, & tomato

Lg Nashville

Lg Nashville

$19.95

white pizza, mozz cheese, nashville-style hot crispy chicken, pickles, red onion, & ranch dressing

Lg Veggie

Lg Veggie

$19.95

white pizza with crispy eggplant, broccoli, red onion, roasted cherry tomato, spinach, & ricotta

Lg Arugula

$19.95

white pizza topped with prosciutto, arugula, shaved parmesan, & olive oil

Lg Roasted Mushroom Kale

Lg Roasted Mushroom Kale

$19.95

white pizza topped with portobello and white mushrooms, sauteed white onion, oven roasted kale, goat cheese, & homemade porcini sauce

Lg Upside Down

Lg Upside Down

$17.95

mozzarella & sharp provolone topped with marinara

Lg BBQ Chicken

$20.95

cheddar, mozzarella, red onion, topped with cilantro

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$20.95

mozzarella, grilled chicken, hot sauce, & bleu cheese dressing

Lg Street Taco Pizza

Lg Street Taco Pizza

$21.99

white pizza, mozz, chorizo, ground beef, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans sauce & chipotle sauce

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$5.50

Strawberry

$5.50

Chocolate

$5.50

Salted Caramel

$5.50

Coffee

$5.50

Black & White

$5.50

Peanut Butter Oreo

$5.50

Mint Oreo

$5.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.50

Cookies & Cream

$5.50

Mint Chocolate Chip

$5.50

Pumpkin Pie

$5.50

Pumpkin sauce, ginger snaps & graham crackers

Red Velvet Milkshake

$5.50Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Dasani Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Orange'n Cream

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Minute Maid

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

S'mores

S'mores

$13.95

Churros

Churros

Churros

$4.95

Churros served with caramel sauce.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Burgers, salads, brick oven pizza, homemade ice cream, & more!

