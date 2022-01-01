Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford

review star

No reviews yet

460 Madrona Ave

Port Orford, OR 97465

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Build Your Own
16" Specialty Pizza
8" Build Your Own

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger Basket

$12.00

All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.

BDM Burger

$13.00

This local favorite boasts “sweet, smoky and spicy flavors all at once.” It comes with crispy bacon, grilled onions, white cheddar and all the veggie fixins’ (LOTP) and French Fries on a brioche bun.

Cheeseburger Basket

$10.00

All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.

Chicken BLT

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss Cheese, LOTP on a brioche bun and served with FF.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

6 Oz. Zesty Breaded Chicken Breast, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, mayo (dry and on the side) and FF.

Frank's Spicy Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese, Frank’s wing sauce, LOTP on a Brioche Bun with FF.

Hamburger Basket

$9.00

All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.

Hamburger Only

$7.00

Six ounce Chuck Burger served with French Fries and all of the fixins’ (lettuce, red onion, tomato and pickle). Comes on a brioche bun.

Hensley Hill Burger

$14.00

A Port & Starboard throwback! This gourmet burger comes with white cheddar, Swiss, ham, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions. All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.

Mushroom Burger

$13.00

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss Cheese top this burger. All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.

Pineapple Basket

$13.00

Sautéed fresh pineapple in our house made teriyaki sauce tops this gourmet burger. All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$13.00

Crispy bacon, thick-cut onion ring, white cheddar, veggies, burger sauce, our house-made BBQ sauce, French Fries and extra napkins (you’ll need them).

Dessert

Chocolate PB Cake

Chocolate PB Cake

$5.50

TWO LAYER CHOCOLATE CAKE WITH PEANUT BUTTER MOUSSE IN THE MIDDLE, FROSTED WITH A DARK CHOCOLATE GANACHE AND TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER CUP PIECES AND CHOCOLATE CAKE CRUMB ON THE SIDE.

Chewy Marshmallow

Chewy Marshmallow

$2.50

Sweet Street Chewy Marshmallow with brown butter and sea salt!

Extra Dressing

EX Barbecue

$0.75

EX BDM Sauce

$0.75

EX Bleu Cheese

$0.75

EX Frank's Sauce

$0.75

EX Honey Mustard

$0.75

EX House Dressing

$0.75

EX Marinara

$1.50

EX Ranch

$0.75

EX Sweet Chili

$0.75

EX Teriyaki

$0.75

Pizza

8" Specialty Pizza

12" Specialty Pizza

16" Specialty Pizza

8" Build Your Own

$9.00

12" Build Your Own

$15.00

16" Build Your Own

$17.00

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders, seasonal greens, spinach, red onion, cucumber, mushrooms, black olives, tomato and choice of dressing.

Port Orford Bleu

Port Orford Bleu

$12.00

Seasonal greens, spinach, diced and seasoned chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onion, hard-boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Dawg’s spin on an old classic: seasonal greens, spinach, diced and seasoned chicken breast, diced ham, hard-boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onions and your choice of dressing.

House Salad

$7.00

Seasonal greens, spinach, red onion, cucumber, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$5.00

Seasonal greens, spinach, red onion, cucumber, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

Starters

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$10.00

Dozen bread sticks baked with butter, garlic, and parmesan. Comes with Ranch and Marinara.

Chicken Basket

$9.00

Lightly breaded tenders and French Fries and served with a side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ.

French Fries

$4.00

3/8 INCH REGULAR CUT FRIES WITH HEAVY BATTER COATING.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Cheesy goodness served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.50

At this point, they might be beer battered or they might be breaded. We never know what's available during these times, but you can have Ranch or Bleu Cheese (lol).

Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Creamy inside, breaded outside, lightly fried. Served with fresh marinara.

Fried Zucchini

$7.50

At this point, they might be beer battered or they might be breaded. We never know what's available during these times, but you can have Ranch or Bleu Cheese (lol).

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Cream cheese filled and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.

Large Wing

Large Wing

$16.00

These too are extremely hard to source and the price is still fluctuating, sometimes weekly based on specific suppliers. Choose from buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, or teriyaki, served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dressing bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Mini Corndogs

$8.00

A dozen minis served with fries.

Onion Rings

$7.00

These too might be beer battered or breaded. There is a current supply issue until JAN or FEB 2022 and we might be completely out of stock. We will try and remember to update the order page! Thanks for your patience.

Small Wing

Small Wing

$9.00

These too are extremely hard to source and the price is still fluctuating, sometimes weekly based on specific suppliers. Choose from buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, or teriyaki, served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dressing bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Smoked Gouda Bites

$8.00

An adult twist to a kid classic and so rich you will want to share. Al dente pasta tossed with a smoked Gouda blend and lightly battered. Served with a side of local Big Daddy Mac Sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

SKIN ON NATURALLY SWEET AND CRISPY.

Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds

$8.00

Fresh Wisconsin 100% cheese curds, lightly breaded and fried golden crisp. Served with a side of BDM Sauce.

Bavarian Pretzels

$6.00

Three Bavarian Soft Pretzels, Salted, and your choice of Dipping Sauce.

Clothing

Hat

$18.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A costal dive bar institution: great service, amazing pizza and fantastic burgers.

Website

Location

460 Madrona Ave, Port Orford, OR 97465

Directions

Gallery
The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford image
The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford image
The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford image
The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford image
Map
