The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford

Hensley Hill Burger

$14.00

A Port & Starboard throwback! This gourmet burger comes with white cheddar, Swiss, ham, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions. All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.