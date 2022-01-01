The Salty Dawg Highway 101 Port Orford

- Home
460 Madrona Ave
Port Orford, OR 97465
Burgers
Bacon Cheeseburger Basket
All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.
BDM Burger
This local favorite boasts “sweet, smoky and spicy flavors all at once.” It comes with crispy bacon, grilled onions, white cheddar and all the veggie fixins’ (LOTP) and French Fries on a brioche bun.
Cheeseburger Basket
All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.
Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, Swiss Cheese, LOTP on a brioche bun and served with FF.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
6 Oz. Zesty Breaded Chicken Breast, lettuce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, mayo (dry and on the side) and FF.
Frank's Spicy Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, blue cheese, Frank’s wing sauce, LOTP on a Brioche Bun with FF.
Hamburger Basket
All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.
Hamburger Only
Six ounce Chuck Burger served with French Fries and all of the fixins’ (lettuce, red onion, tomato and pickle). Comes on a brioche bun.
Hensley Hill Burger
A Port & Starboard throwback! This gourmet burger comes with white cheddar, Swiss, ham, grilled mushrooms and grilled onions. All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.
Mushroom Burger
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss Cheese top this burger. All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.
Pineapple Basket
Sautéed fresh pineapple in our house made teriyaki sauce tops this gourmet burger. All of our burgers start with 6oz. fresh (never frozen) 75/25 Chuck Burger. All condiments are dry and on the side (lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle). Served on a brioche bun served with French Fries (FF). Feel free to upgrade to onion rings, sweet potato fries or a side salad for an additional charge.
Western Burger
Crispy bacon, thick-cut onion ring, white cheddar, veggies, burger sauce, our house-made BBQ sauce, French Fries and extra napkins (you’ll need them).
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, seasonal greens, spinach, red onion, cucumber, mushrooms, black olives, tomato and choice of dressing.
Port Orford Bleu
Seasonal greens, spinach, diced and seasoned chicken breast, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onion, hard-boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles and your choice of dressing.
Chef's Salad
Dawg’s spin on an old classic: seasonal greens, spinach, diced and seasoned chicken breast, diced ham, hard-boiled eggs, tomato, cucumber, black olives, red onions and your choice of dressing.
House Salad
Seasonal greens, spinach, red onion, cucumber, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
Side Salad
Seasonal greens, spinach, red onion, cucumber, mushrooms, black olives, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.
Starters
Bread Sticks
Dozen bread sticks baked with butter, garlic, and parmesan. Comes with Ranch and Marinara.
Chicken Basket
Lightly breaded tenders and French Fries and served with a side of Ranch, Honey Mustard or BBQ.
French Fries
3/8 INCH REGULAR CUT FRIES WITH HEAVY BATTER COATING.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesy goodness served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
At this point, they might be beer battered or they might be breaded. We never know what's available during these times, but you can have Ranch or Bleu Cheese (lol).
Fried Ravioli
Creamy inside, breaded outside, lightly fried. Served with fresh marinara.
Fried Zucchini
At this point, they might be beer battered or they might be breaded. We never know what's available during these times, but you can have Ranch or Bleu Cheese (lol).
Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese filled and served with a sweet and spicy dipping sauce.
Large Wing
These too are extremely hard to source and the price is still fluctuating, sometimes weekly based on specific suppliers. Choose from buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, or teriyaki, served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dressing bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Mini Corndogs
A dozen minis served with fries.
Onion Rings
These too might be beer battered or breaded. There is a current supply issue until JAN or FEB 2022 and we might be completely out of stock. We will try and remember to update the order page! Thanks for your patience.
Small Wing
These too are extremely hard to source and the price is still fluctuating, sometimes weekly based on specific suppliers. Choose from buffalo, BBQ, sweet chili, or teriyaki, served with carrot and celery sticks and choice of dressing bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Smoked Gouda Bites
An adult twist to a kid classic and so rich you will want to share. Al dente pasta tossed with a smoked Gouda blend and lightly battered. Served with a side of local Big Daddy Mac Sauce.
Sweet Potato Fries
SKIN ON NATURALLY SWEET AND CRISPY.
Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds
Fresh Wisconsin 100% cheese curds, lightly breaded and fried golden crisp. Served with a side of BDM Sauce.
Bavarian Pretzels
Three Bavarian Soft Pretzels, Salted, and your choice of Dipping Sauce.
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 2:00 am
A costal dive bar institution: great service, amazing pizza and fantastic burgers.
460 Madrona Ave, Port Orford, OR 97465