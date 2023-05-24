Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Salty Helmet

review star

No reviews yet

23020 Speed Street

New Caney, TX 77357

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Entrees

Chimis

The Dolly

$15.00

Crispy fried Nashville Hot Chicken, coated in our homemade hot oil, thin sliced pickles, and coleslaw. Served with our house made Cholula Ranch.

Southern Comfort

$15.00

Classic Southern Fried Chicken, House Made Mash Potato Smear, and Roasted Corn. Served with Scratch Jalapeño Cream Gravy

Gitmo Roll

$15.00

Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork, Sliced Black Forest Ham, Thin Sliced Pickles, and Swiss Cheese. Served With Our Soon To Be Famous Firehouse Mustard.

Bleu Rooster

$15.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, With Coleslaw and Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served With Home Made Blue Cheese Dressing

The #23

$15.00

Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, and Fresh Pineapple. Served with Homemade BBQ23

The Soprano

$15.00

Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Roasted Hot Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Homemade Marinara.

The Boss Hogg

$15.00

Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork, Sliced Black Forest Ham, and Grandmother’s Mac and Cheese. Served with House Made Ranch.

Mac

Nashville Mac

$16.00

Crispy Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Smothered in our Homemade Hot Oil with Diced Red Onion and our House Cholula Ranch.

Street Corn Mac

$16.00

Incredible Combination of a Southern Favorite and a Deep South Treat! Comes with Roasted Corn, House Green Chile Mayo, Chile Powder, a Hot Sauce Drizzle, and Topped with Grated Cotija Cheese.

Smoke Eater Mac

$16.00

Delicious Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork, Fried Onion Strings, Fresh Jalapeno, and a Drizzle of our BBQ23 Sauce.

Rooster Mac

$16.00

Keeping it Classic with Crispy Buffalo Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Topped with Our House Blue Cheese Dressing.

S'ghetti Mac

$16.00Out of stock

Nona and Grandmother Came Together to Make a Little Kitchen Magic! Crispy Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Roasted Hot Pepper Medley, our Homemade Marinara, and Chunks of Fresh Mozzarella.

Southern Mac

$16.00

A Classic Southern Dinner in a Bowl. Crispy Fried Chicken, Thick Cut Bacon, and Mash Tater Smear, Topped with Homemade Jalapeno Cream Gravy.

Snacks & Sides

Snacks

All the Flavor of Delicious Street Corn with a Down Home Twist. Roasted Corn Fritters, Topped with Green Chile Mayo, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese, and Cholula Hot Sauce

Cuban Missiles

$8.00

Created by the Madman Chef Nate, Our Crispy Fried Black Forest Ham, Pickles, Jalapeño, and Swiss Cheese Sticks Will Have You Begging for More. Served With Our Soon To Be Famous Firehouse Mustard.

Fried Mac Cakes

$8.00

Grandmother’s 3 Cheese Mac & Cheese Fried to Perfection. Served with Homemade Marinara and House Made Ranch.

Fritters Elote

$8.00

All the Flavor of Delicious Street Corn with a Down Home Twist. Roasted Corn Fritters, Topped with Green Chile Mayo, Chili Powder, Cotija Cheese, and Cholula Hot Sauce

Halligans

$7.00

Bacon Wrapped Pickle Spears, Deep Fried, and Served with our Homemade Cholula Ranch.

Sides

Jo's Mac

$6.00

Big Portion of Just Mac and Cheese. Made the Same Way Grandmother Jo Used to Make it.

Bug Out Beans

$5.00

From the Crazed Mind of Chef Marc Come These Borracho Style Beans made with Spicy Sausage and More Flavor Than Should Be Legal!

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

HUGE Basket of Seasoned Tortilla Chips with a Generous Portion of Our Homemade Salsa Rojo.

Just Tenders

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

International Comfort Food Served in Giant Chimichangas or as a Topping on our Loaded Mac N' Cheese!

Website

Location

23020 Speed Street, New Caney, TX 77357

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jesse's Burgers & Shakes - 23020 Speed Street, #2
orange starNo Reviews
23020 Speed Street, #2 New Caney, TX 77357
View restaurantnext
Grab N Go Tacos - New Caney
orange starNo Reviews
12073 N. Grand Parkway East, Suite 400 New Caney, TX 77357
View restaurantnext
Alma Latina Mexican Restaurant & Bar - 24660 US-59
orange starNo Reviews
24660 US-59 Porter, TX 77365
View restaurantnext
Texas Grind Coffee Co.
orange star4.8 • 63
18083 FM1314 rd Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
J Christopher's Italian Bistro - 2245 Northpark Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2245 Northpark Dr. Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Palate Cafe - 17590 Artavia Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
17590 Artavia Pkwy Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Map
More near New Caney
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (120 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (1130 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston