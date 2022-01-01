Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Burgers

The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. Mechanicsville

402 Reviews

$$

9502 Chamberlayne Rd

Suites 21-22

Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick 2 Platter
Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
Pick 3 Platter

Appetizers

Loaded Waffle Fries

$11.50

Pretzels & Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

6 Wings

$8.50

12 Wings

$16.00

Basket of pork rinds

$6.50

Fried Shrimp Basket

$13.00Out of stock

Egg rolls

$8.00Out of stock

Corn dog

$3.00Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$11.00

Salads & Soups

Sm BLT Ranch Salad

$5.50

Lg BLT Ranch Salad

$9.00

Smoked Platters

Pick 2 Platter

$17.00

Pick 3 Platter

$23.00

Smoked Sausage

$15.50Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo

$10.50

Half Rack Ribs

$17.00

Full Rack Ribs

$24.00

Family Pack ToGo

$38.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Surf and Turf

$20.50

Grippers

The Gobbler

$11.50

Chance's Chicken Salad

$11.50

The Hell Yea Burger

$13.50

The Salty Burger

$8.00

Crab Cake Sandwhich

$13.50

Turkey Bacon Cheddar Melt

$12.50

Brooklyn

$13.50

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.50

The Salty Cuban

$13.00

Corn dog w/side

$8.00

Beer Brat

$10.00

Hotdog w/ chips

$6.00

Kids

Kids mac

$7.50

Kids tenders

$7.50

Kids burger

$7.50

Kids BBQ sandwich

$7.50

Kids corn dog nuggets

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Mac-n-Cheese

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Hushpuppies

$4.00

Cheesey Potatoes

$4.00

Green Beans

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Onion rings

$4.00

Collard greens

$4.00

Bun

$1.00

Pint baked beans

$7.00

Pint Cole slaw

$7.00

Pint Mac n cheese

$7.00

Pint potato salad

$7.00

Pint macoroni salad

$7.00

Pint collard greens

$7.00

Pint cheesy potatoes

$7.00

Pint of Hushpuppies

$7.00

Pint Of Waffle Fries

$7.00

Pint of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Pint of Onion Rings

$7.00

Pint Green Beans

$7.00

Catering Sample

Wedding tasting platter

$30.00

Extra Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Coleslaw

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Beer Cheese (Lg)

$1.50

Beer Cheese (Sm)

$0.75

Ramican Slaw

Hot Honey

$0.75

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Draft Beer

BritchinBrown

$7.00

Bud light

$5.00

COTU pocahoptas

$7.50

COTU Ray Rays

$7.00

DB Vienna Lager

$6.50

FalconSmash IPA

$8.00

Free Verse

$7.00

Isley CHOOSEY MOTHER

$8.00

Isley Plain jane

$8.00

Kindred spirit

$7.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Sam ColdSnap

$7.50

Sam OCTOBERFEST

$7.50

Sam WinterLager

$7.50

ShockTop

$7.00

Leinenkugel

$8.00

Blue Mountain Kolsch 151

$7.00

Hardywood XMAS Morning

$8.00

Bud light

$5.00

Wine

Acacia

$8.00

Bacon Red

$10.00

Hogwash

$8.00

Squealing Pig

$10.00

Crusher

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Lion Gri Chardonnay

$6.00

Lion Gri Rose

$6.00

Lion Gri Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

HARLOW RED ZINFADEL

$8.00

HARLOW ROSE'

$8.00

Bottle Beer

Miller Highlife

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Bold Rock Apple

$6.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Primer

$6.00

AO Rose

$6.00

Miller Lt.

$5.00

Corona Seltzer (Mango)

$6.00

Corona Seltzer (Black cherry)

$6.00

Corona Seltzer (Lime)

$6.00

Corona Seltzer (Cherry)

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Tavern Brown Ale

$7.00

Triple Jam

$7.00

DB Lime Margarita

$7.00

DB orange crush

$7.00

DB grapefruit smash

$7.00

VT Hokie Lager

$4.00

Hardwood GBS

$9.00

Kids Meal Drinks (Free)

Milk

Sprite

Mr. Pibb

Coke

Diet Coke

Orange Fanta

Lemonade

Apple Juice

Cocktails

Salty Pig Crush

$8.00

Salty Pig Punch

$8.00

Salty-Rita

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Vodka Limeade

$9.00

Whiskey Smash

$9.00

Ice Pick

$7.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Salty Long Island

$9.00

Holy Water

$9.00

Liquors

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Double Shot

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$6.50

Jack Daniel's Double Shot

$11.00

Woodford

$8.00

Woodford Double Shot

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

1792

$10.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Bowman

$10.00

MakersMark 46

$7.00

Svedka

$6.00

Svedka Double Shot

$10.00

Tito's

$6.50

Tito's Double Shot

$11.00

Cirrus

$6.50

Pinnacle

$7.00

Strange Monkey

$6.00

Strange Monkey Double Shot

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire Double Shot

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron

$11.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Double Shot

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Captain Morgan Double Shot

$11.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Double Shot

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bulleit Rye Double Shot

$13.00

Jameson

$6.50

RumpleMinze

$5.50

VanGogh

$5.00

Can Soda

Can Soda

$2.50

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwhiches

Chocolate Chip with Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Orange Creamcicle with Brown Sugar Crust

$5.50

Cookies and Cream

$5.50

Raspberry White Chocolate

$5.50

Fat Banana

$5.50

Chilly palmer

$5.50Out of stock

Expresso

$5.50Out of stock

Black cherry Forest

$5.50

S'Mores

$5.50

Nana Puddin

Nana Puddin (small)

$5.00

Nana pudding (pint)

$9.00

Thanksgiving Dinner

Thanksgiving Dinner

$200.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9502 Chamberlayne Rd, Suites 21-22, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Directions

Gallery
The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. image
The Salty Pig Smokehouse Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carytown Burgers & Fries - Lakeside
orange star4.0 • 291
5404 Lakeside Ave Henrico, VA 23228
View restaurantnext
Sugar Shack / Luther Burger RVA
orange star4.5 • 1,371
1001 N LOMBARDY ST RICHMOND, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1300 N. Boulevard Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
ZZQ Texas Craft Barbeque
orange star4.7 • 1,548
3201 W. Moore Street Richmond, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Shortys Diner RICHMOND
orange starNo Reviews
5625 West Broad Street Henrico, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Capital Burgers and Dogs
orange starNo Reviews
814 N Robinson St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mechanicsville

Mexico Restaurant - Mechanicsville
orange star4.6 • 2,784
7162 Mechanicsville Turnpike Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Ginger Red Asian Bistro
orange star4.4 • 1,014
7500 Jackson Arch Dr Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Mechanicsville
orange star4.7 • 310
6493 Mechanicsville Turnpike Mechanicsville, VA 23111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mechanicsville
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston