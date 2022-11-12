Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Salty Pineapple

990 Reviews

$$

13262 S 5600 W

Herriman, UT 84096

Order Again

Popular Items

Double Protein Plate
Single Protein Plate
Surf & Turf

Da Plates

All plates come with Polynesian macaroni salad, choice of white or brown rice seasoned with furikake, pineapple, and your choice of protein(s)

Single Protein Plate

$10.95

Double Protein Plate

$12.95

Triple Protein Plate

$13.95

Da Bowls

All bowls come with the choice of white or brown rice, Island cabbage, your choice of protein(s), pineapple, garnished with sesame seeds and green onions

Single Protein Bowl

$10.95

Double Protein Bowl

$12.95

Triple Protein Bowl

$13.95

Island Favorites

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

Hawaiian BBQ Mix

$14.95
Sweet & Salty

Sweet & Salty

$12.95
Surf & Turf

Surf & Turf

$14.95
Da Skinny Hawaiian

Da Skinny Hawaiian

$10.95

Sides

Spam Musubi

$3.00

Rice

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Mac Salad

$2.00

Fries

$2.00

Protein

Island Cabbage

$2.00

Fried Rice

$3.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.90+

'Otai

$4.00+

Watermelon Mint Limeade

$2.75+

Hawaiian Sun

$2.50

Hot Pineapple Cider

$3.75

Anniversary O'tai

$8.00

Water

'Otai Float

$5.00+

Dessert

Guava Cake

Guava Cake

$5.50

Ice Cream

$3.57+

Pineapple Split

$14.95Out of stock

Grilled Pineapple Ala Mode

$6.75

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Kids Meals

Katsu Chicken Strips and Fries

$5.95

Da Little Kahuna Plate

$6.95

Da Little Kahuna Bowl

$6.95

Sauces

Sauces

$6.00+

Fam Plans

Family of 4

$55.00

Family meal for 4! Choice of 2 sides Choice of 2 proteins Choose 4 Desserts Coconut Shrimp and Teriyaki Beef are an additional $5

Family of 6

$75.00

Family Meal for 6! Choose 3 Sides Choose 3 Proteins Choose (6) Desserts Coconut Shrimp and Teriyaki Beef are an additional $5

Family of 8

$95.00

Family Meal for 8! Choose 4 Sides Choose 4 Proteins Choose (8) Desserts Coconut Shrimp and Teriyaki Beef are an additional $5

Sunday Brunch

Tropical french toast

$11.99

Spam & Eggs

$11.99

Steak & Eggs

$15.95

Fountain Drink

Small

$1.90

Medium

$2.30

Large

$2.70

Hawaiian Sun

Guava Nectar

$2.50

Lilikoi Passion

$2.50

Luau Punch

$2.50

Mango Orange

$2.50

Pass-O-Guava

$2.50

Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.50

'Otai

OTAI

$4.00+

'Otai Float

Our refreshing 'Otai with a scoop of our pineapple sherbet

Small

$5.25

Medium

$6.00

Large

$6.75

Water

Small Water

Medium Water

Large Water

