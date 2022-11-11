- Home
The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
7324 Cosby Village Road
Chesterfield, VA 23832
Popular Items
Pier Pressure
10 Wings
Choose up to 2 sauces! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Jamaican Dry Rub!
15 Wings
Choose up to 3 sauces! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Jamaican Dry Rub!
20 Wings
Choose up to 4 sauces! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Jamaican Dry Rub!
Boardwalk Pretzels
Two soft pretzels served with nacho cheese.
Boneless Wings
Lightly breaded all white meat boneless wings! Spun in your choice of sauce! BBQ, Mild, HOT, Caribbean Jerk, Kapua Sweet, or Jamaican Dry Rub!
Chips & Dips
Tortilla chips served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole, and queso cheese.
Crab Bruschetta Shark Fins
Toasted shark fin ‘shaped’ crostinis, topped with our house-made 'dairy-free' crab bruschetta.
Fried CALAMARI
Served with cocktail sauce and lemon aioli. Try them spun in a sauce! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Jamaican Dry Rub, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Lūʻau!
Fried CAULIFLOWER
Fried cauliflower spun in your choice of sauce. Mild, HOT, BBQ, Jamaican Dry Rub, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Lūʻau!
Longboard Tacos
Three to an order! Choose between chicken, shrimp, pork, or mahi, or steak! Topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GFO
Nachos
Nacho cheese over tortilla chips topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh cut jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.
Onion Ring Basket
Fried onion rings served with a side of Sand Dollar Ranch.
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with cheddar/jack cheese, cajun spices, pico de gallo. Add Chicken, shrimp, or steak!
Greens
Beach Berry Salad
Spinach, blueberries, strawberries, feta cheese, shaved almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette. GF
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and croutons. GFO
Caulifornia Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, cheddar/jack cheese, fried cauliflower, avocado spread, diced tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, and blue cheese dressing.
Shoreline Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar/jack cheese, onions, grilled chicken and shrimp, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GF
Handhelds
Beach Burger
Beef, Turkey, or Veggie served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and your choice of side. VO/GFO **COOKED MEDIUM WELL**
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheatberry bread.
California Chicken
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, bacon, and your choice of side. GFO
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our house-made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, and your choice of side.
Jerk Chicken
Jamaican Jerk seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple ring, and Caribbean Jerk sauce drizzled on top, and your choice of side. GFO
Ocean Po 'Boy
An 8" sub roll buttered and toasted. Then filled with sauteed Cajun shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, coleslaw, our house-made Old Bayo sauce, then sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning! Served with your choice of side.
Sand Dollar BBQ
Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, Sand Dollar sauce, and your choice of side.
Sunburned Chicken
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, HOT sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and your choice of side. GFO
The Sand Dollar Stacker
Two all-beef patties, SPECIAL SAUCE, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a.....bun! 😉
Volcano Burger
Beef, Turkey, or Veggie, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, fresh cut jalapenos, pico de gallo, two onion rings, fried jalapeno crisps, HOT sauce, and your choice of side. VO/GFO
Sink or Swim
Crab Cakes
Two of our house-made crab cakes served over baby spinach and tomato slices, with a side of lemon aioli.
Jerk Skewers
Jamaican Dry Rub seasoned shrimp or chicken, pineapple, onion, and red peppers skewered, and served with jasmine rice and a side of Caribbean Jerk Sauce. GF
Mahi Bowl
A bowl of jasmine rice and shredded lettuce, topped with 2 blackened mahi fillets, pineapple salsa, jalapenos, pickled onion, avocado, and a lemon aioli drizzle. GF
Pineapple Express
Jasmine rice topped with marinated chicken, sliced red peppers, pineapple chunks, and sprinkled with coconut flakes. Sauteed and served in a takeout clamshell. GF
Poké Bowl
A bowl of jasmine rice and chopped romaine, cucumber and red pepper strips, avocado, your choice of salmon, shrimp, chicken or tuna, Poke Sauce, and house made Kapua mayo. GFO
Stuffed Pepper
One or two whole red peppers (based on size) filled with jasmine rice, diced tomato and onions, cheddar/jack cheese, and our house made tomato sauce. Served with a Surf Shack salad. V/GF
Steamer
Little Surfers
Kids Beach Burger
3.2oz Beef Burger, choice of side, and beverage.
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 Chicken Tenders, choice of side, and beverage.
Kids Grilled Cheese
White Bread and American Cheese, choice of side, and beverage.
Kids Mac & Cheese
7oz serving, choice of side, and beverage.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Mini cheese quesadilla, choice of side, and beverage.
SDBK Signature Cocktails
Beach Breeze
Black cherry rum, light rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice!
Bloody Mary
Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and your choice of vodka!
Blue Crush
Mango rum, blue curacao, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and Sprite!
Blue Ocean Margarita
Our Classic 16oz Margarita made ocean blue, and with gummie fish!
Fish Bowl
Black cherry rum, blue curacao, sweet & sour mix, Sprite, and gummie FISH!
Island Nectar
Coconut rum, mango rum, pineapple rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice!
Long Island Iced Tea
You know what it is....LIT!
Margarita
Choice tequila, triple sec, and lime sour mix.
Mojito
Choice rum, simple syrup, fresh mint, fresh squeezed limes, and soda water.
Ocean Punch
Pineapple rum, coconut rum, OJ, pineapple juice, and grenadine!
Pain Killer
A TRUE ISLAND FAVORITE! Dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut blend, and a dash of nutmeg!
Peach Beach
Choice of vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice!
Sand Dollar Orange Crush
Fresh squeezed oranges, your choice of vodka, orange liquor, and Sprite!
Sand Dollar Orange Dream
Fresh squeezed oranges, Pinnacle Whipped vodka, and Sprite!
The Basic Beach
A traditional margarita served and mixed with an ENTIRE White Claw Mango!
Tropical Storm
Mango rum, dark rum, OJ, pineapple juice, Sprite!
Ukulele
Bombay Sapphire gin, elderflower liqueur, fresh cucumber, mint, and lime, topped with soda water.
Undercurrent
Choice of vodka, blue curacao, sweet & sour mix, and Razzmatazz!
Acai Bowls
Classic Bowl
Strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola, coconut flakes, honey.
Hazelnut High Tide
Strawberries, Nutella, shaved almonds, granola.
Peanut Butter Bowl
Banana, peanut butter, chocolate chips, granola, honey.
Tropical Bowl
Mandarins, pineapple, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
SDBK
7324 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832