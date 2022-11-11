Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

7324 Cosby Village Road

Chesterfield, VA 23832

Popular Items

Beach Burger
Classic Bowl
Kids Chicken Tenders

Pier Pressure

10 Wings

$15.00

Choose up to 2 sauces! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Jamaican Dry Rub!

15 Wings

$22.50

Choose up to 3 sauces! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Jamaican Dry Rub!

20 Wings

$30.00

Choose up to 4 sauces! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Jamaican Dry Rub!

Boardwalk Pretzels

$6.00

Two soft pretzels served with nacho cheese.

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Lightly breaded all white meat boneless wings! Spun in your choice of sauce! BBQ, Mild, HOT, Caribbean Jerk, Kapua Sweet, or Jamaican Dry Rub!

Chips & Dips

$8.00

Tortilla chips served with a side of pico de gallo, guacamole, and queso cheese.

Crab Bruschetta Shark Fins

$12.00

Toasted shark fin ‘shaped’ crostinis, topped with our house-made 'dairy-free' crab bruschetta.

Fried CALAMARI

$13.00

Served with cocktail sauce and lemon aioli. Try them spun in a sauce! Mild, HOT, BBQ, Jamaican Dry Rub, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Lūʻau!

Fried CAULIFLOWER

$9.00

Fried cauliflower spun in your choice of sauce. Mild, HOT, BBQ, Jamaican Dry Rub, Kapua Sweet, Caribbean Jerk, or Lūʻau!

Longboard Tacos

$9.00

Three to an order! Choose between chicken, shrimp, pork, or mahi, or steak! Topped with pico de gallo, pickled onion, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GFO

Nachos

$8.00

Nacho cheese over tortilla chips topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh cut jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Fried onion rings served with a side of Sand Dollar Ranch.

Quesadilla

$7.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheddar/jack cheese, cajun spices, pico de gallo. Add Chicken, shrimp, or steak!

Greens

Beach Berry Salad

$10.00

Spinach, blueberries, strawberries, feta cheese, shaved almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette. GF

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and croutons. GFO

Caulifornia Cobb Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cheddar/jack cheese, fried cauliflower, avocado spread, diced tomato, bacon, hard-boiled egg, and blue cheese dressing.

Shoreline Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, cheddar/jack cheese, onions, grilled chicken and shrimp, and Sand Dollar Ranch. GF

Handhelds

Beach Burger

$10.00

Beef, Turkey, or Veggie served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and your choice of side. VO/GFO **COOKED MEDIUM WELL**

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheatberry bread.

California Chicken

$11.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, avocado spread, bacon, and your choice of side. GFO

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Our house-made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, lemon aioli, and your choice of side.

Jerk Chicken

$12.00

Jamaican Jerk seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple ring, and Caribbean Jerk sauce drizzled on top, and your choice of side. GFO

Ocean Po 'Boy

$14.00

An 8" sub roll buttered and toasted. Then filled with sauteed Cajun shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato slices, coleslaw, our house-made Old Bayo sauce, then sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning! Served with your choice of side.

Sand Dollar BBQ

$9.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, Sand Dollar sauce, and your choice of side.

Sunburned Chicken

$10.00

Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, HOT sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and your choice of side. GFO

The Sand Dollar Stacker

$12.00

Two all-beef patties, SPECIAL SAUCE, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a.....bun! 😉

Volcano Burger

$12.00

Beef, Turkey, or Veggie, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, fresh cut jalapenos, pico de gallo, two onion rings, fried jalapeno crisps, HOT sauce, and your choice of side. VO/GFO

Sink or Swim

Crab Cakes

$29.00

Two of our house-made crab cakes served over baby spinach and tomato slices, with a side of lemon aioli.

Jerk Skewers

$16.00

Jamaican Dry Rub seasoned shrimp or chicken, pineapple, onion, and red peppers skewered, and served with jasmine rice and a side of Caribbean Jerk Sauce. GF

Mahi Bowl

$13.00

A bowl of jasmine rice and shredded lettuce, topped with 2 blackened mahi fillets, pineapple salsa, jalapenos, pickled onion, avocado, and a lemon aioli drizzle. GF

Pineapple Express

$16.00

Jasmine rice topped with marinated chicken, sliced red peppers, pineapple chunks, and sprinkled with coconut flakes. Sauteed and served in a takeout clamshell. GF

Poké Bowl

$13.00

A bowl of jasmine rice and chopped romaine, cucumber and red pepper strips, avocado, your choice of salmon, shrimp, chicken or tuna, Poke Sauce, and house made Kapua mayo. GFO

Stuffed Pepper

$11.00

One or two whole red peppers (based on size) filled with jasmine rice, diced tomato and onions, cheddar/jack cheese, and our house made tomato sauce. Served with a Surf Shack salad. V/GF

Steamer

Shrimp

$15.00

GF

Little Surfers

Kids Beach Burger

$7.00

3.2oz Beef Burger, choice of side, and beverage.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

3 Chicken Tenders, choice of side, and beverage.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White Bread and American Cheese, choice of side, and beverage.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

7oz serving, choice of side, and beverage.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Mini cheese quesadilla, choice of side, and beverage.

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Mixed Fruit Cup

$4.00

Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

SDBK Signature Cocktails

Beach Breeze

Beach Breeze

$7.00

Black cherry rum, light rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice!

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix and your choice of vodka!

Blue Crush

Blue Crush

$7.00

Mango rum, blue curacao, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, and Sprite!

Blue Ocean Margarita

Blue Ocean Margarita

$8.00

Our Classic 16oz Margarita made ocean blue, and with gummie fish!

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$6.00

Black cherry rum, blue curacao, sweet & sour mix, Sprite, and gummie FISH!

Island Nectar

Island Nectar

$7.00

Coconut rum, mango rum, pineapple rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice!

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

You know what it is....LIT!

Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

Choice tequila, triple sec, and lime sour mix.

Mojito

Mojito

$7.00

Choice rum, simple syrup, fresh mint, fresh squeezed limes, and soda water.

Ocean Punch

Ocean Punch

$7.00

Pineapple rum, coconut rum, OJ, pineapple juice, and grenadine!

Pain Killer

Pain Killer

$7.00

A TRUE ISLAND FAVORITE! Dark rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut blend, and a dash of nutmeg!

Peach Beach

Peach Beach

$6.00

Choice of vodka, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice!

Sand Dollar Orange Crush

Sand Dollar Orange Crush

$7.00

Fresh squeezed oranges, your choice of vodka, orange liquor, and Sprite!

Sand Dollar Orange Dream

Sand Dollar Orange Dream

$7.00

Fresh squeezed oranges, Pinnacle Whipped vodka, and Sprite!

The Basic Beach

The Basic Beach

$10.00

A traditional margarita served and mixed with an ENTIRE White Claw Mango!

Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm

$7.00

Mango rum, dark rum, OJ, pineapple juice, Sprite!

Ukulele

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire gin, elderflower liqueur, fresh cucumber, mint, and lime, topped with soda water.

Undercurrent

Undercurrent

$7.00

Choice of vodka, blue curacao, sweet & sour mix, and Razzmatazz!

Acai Bowls

Classic Bowl

$9.00

Strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola, coconut flakes, honey.

Hazelnut High Tide

$9.00

Strawberries, Nutella, shaved almonds, granola.

Peanut Butter Bowl

$9.00

Banana, peanut butter, chocolate chips, granola, honey.

Tropical Bowl

$9.00

Mandarins, pineapple, strawberries, granola, coconut flakes.

Smoothies

The TOM Cat

$6.00

Tangerine, Orange, and Mango

Pop Lock and Tropic

$6.00

Strawberry, Pineapple, and Mango

Beach Berry Banana

$6.00

Strawberry and Banana

Chunky Monkey

$6.00

Banana, Peanut Butter, and Chocolate

Sammies

Nightingale Classic

$7.00

Nightingale Cookie Monster

$7.00

SURFS UP!

SURFS UP!

$12.00

A round for our staff! The SURF'S UP is used HOWEVER the staff may enjoy it. It's buying beers for beer drinkers, shots for shot takers, and meals for the staff who choose not to or cannot drink. CHEERS!

