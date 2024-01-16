The Sand Trap 15001 Sibley Rd
15001 Sibley Rd
Riverview, MI 48193
The Sand Trap Menu
Starters
- Cuban Quesadilla$16.00
Swiss, pulled pork, pickles, ham, and honey mustard
- Mussels$18.00
Blue mussels with choice of creamy white wine garlic sauce or diablo
- SandTrap Sampler$16.00
Fried pickles, Putters, Onion Rings
- Scottish Nachos$16.00
Homemade potato chips, corned beef, cheese sauce, trap sauce, and scallions
- Onion Rings$12.00
- Tomato Artichoke Dip$13.00
Sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, corn tortilla chips
- Pickle Fries$12.00
- Coconut Shrimp Appetizer$17.00
5 Jumbo shrimp, coconut flakes, mango salsa, sriracha aioli
- Fried Cheese Curd Cubes$14.00
Served with Gravy
- Sesame Cauliflower$13.00
Breaded cauliflower florets, mild Asian sauce, wasabi aioli, sesame seeds
- Veggie-dilla$15.00
Smoked feta cheese, artichokes, spinach, and tomatoes
- Couscous Balls$12.00
Served with marinara sauce
- Putters$14.00
Wonton wrapped corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, with honey mustard
- Oven Baked Wings$12.00
Greens
- Arugula Salad$14.00
Baby Arugula, fresh mixed berries, goat cheese crumbles, hot honey, balsamic reduction, pistachios, wild berry vinaigrette
- Chop Salad$14.00
Romaine, onion, tomatoes, chickpeas, egg, cucumbers, red wine vinaigrette
- Chef's Garden Salad$13.00
Romaine hearts, onion, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives
- Beet Salad$14.00
Arugula, golden beets, orange segments, feta crumbles, citrus vinaigrette
- Side Salad$6.00
- Salad Bar$12.95
Hand Helds
- Bunkers Club Sandwich$14.00
Smoked turkey breast, Dearborn Ham, provolone, swiss, garlic aioli, tomatoes, lettuce, and applewood smoked bacon on sourdough
- Crispy Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot sauce, lettuce, pickles, garlic aioli, on a brioche bun
- B.L.A.T.$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, tomato on toasted multigrain bread
- Roger's Reuben$13.00
Thin sliced turkey breast, coleslaw, swiss, and red onion on grilled sourdough with trap sauce
- Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Grilled curry chicken, cucumber, red onion, tomato, on flatbread with toum sauce
- Steak Sand - Wedge$14.00
Grilled sirloin shaved thin, roasted bell peppers, arugula, boursin cheese, cucumber on a brioche bun
- Classic Reuben$13.00
Thin sliced corned beef with swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing on grilled marble rye bread
- Grilled Lemon Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, arugula, parmesan, red onion, tomato, and citrus vinaigrette on a pesto wrap
- Perch Tacos$13.00
Choice of perch, shrimp or cod, hond breaded, flash fried with mexi-slaw, red onion, mango salsa, cilantro aioli on flour tortillas
- Walleye Fore'boy$13.00
Cajun breaded Walleye, flash fried, topped with lettuce, candied jalapeños, onion straws, with trap sauce on a brioche bun
- On the Green Wrap$12.00
Chicken, arugula, goat cheese spread, marinated tomatoes, red onion, & avocado on a pesto wrap
- Perch Sliders$13.00
Three (3) lightly breaded Michigan Perch sliders, flash fried with lettuce, American cheese and Trap sauce
- Cherry Chicken Melt$12.00
Cherry chicken salad with cheddar cheese on open faced grilled multigrain bread
- Lion's Mane Burger$13.00
Grilled balsamic lion's mane mushroom, bell pepper, arugula, avocado, melted provolone with Trap sauce on grilled multigrain bread
- Black Bean Wrap$12.00
Black bean and corn salad with lettuce, tomato, onion, avocado, sriracha aioli on a seasoned wrap
- Avocado Melt$12.00
Herb goat cheese spread, cheddar cheese, mozzarella, avocado, hot honey, Trap sauce on grilled multi grain bread
- Veggie Smash Burger$12.00
Plant based smash burger with candied jalapeños, fried onion straws, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce on a brioche bun
- Lion's Mane Tacos$13.00
Beer battered Lion's Mane on corn tortillas with mexi-slaw, red onion, and mango salsa
- Lions Mane Boneless Wings$13.00
Hand breaded and lightly fried choice of BBQ, Nashville Hot, or Pineapple Chili
Burgers
- Salmon Burger$14.00
- T-Time Burger$15.00
Sunny side up egg, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and Trap sauce on a brioche bun
- Shrimp Burger$15.00
- Dunes Melt$15.00
Steak blend patty with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce on grilled texas toast
- Classic Burger$13.00
- Fairway Smash Burger$11.00
Hole In One
- Ribeye$42.00
Grilled Bone In 18oz Ribeye with house glaze served with choice of 2 sides
- Cedar Plank Salmon$28.00
Smoked Cedar Plank with broiled Atlantic Salmon served with choice of 2 sides
- Stuffed Pork$27.00
Pork Ribeye stuffed with apple chutney. Served with choice of 2 sides
- Short Rib$38.00
18 hour red wine braised bone in short rib with onion straws. Served with choice of 2 sides
- 8 oz Filet$42.00
- Pork Ribeye$25.00
Braised Pork Ribeye infused with bacon fat Served with choice of 2 sides
- Walleye of the Day$27.00
Chef's choice Walleye of the day Ask you server for today's special Served with choice of 2 sides
- Grilled Chicken$22.00
Rosemary marinated grilled chicken, choice of BBQ, Pesto, or Blackend +$2 Served with choice of 2 sides
- Coconut Shrimp Dinner$26.00
Soups & Sides
Blastshot Bowls
- Grilled Shrimp Bowl$23.00
Blackened shrimp with cucumber, arugula, avocado, red onion feta cheese, over rice pilaf
- Chicken Pot Pie$20.00
Traditional chicken pot pie served over rice and topped with cheddar biscuits
- Pepper Steak Bowl$26.00
Marinated steak tips with tri colored peppers and onions served over rice and topped with Au Poivre sauce
- Ahi Tuna Bowl$23.00
Ahi Tuna with jalapeños, avocado, cucumber, mango salsa, over rice pilaf with wasabi aioli
- Louisiana Perch$26.00
Blackened perch pan seared and smothered with Louisiana cajun cream sauce over rice pilaf
- Shepards Pie$20.00
- Walleye Piccata$27.00
Breaded Michigan Walleye pan seared with lemon, artichoke, capers and white wine over rice pilaf
Grandslam Sautees
- Pear Pasta Purses$20.00
Creamy parmesan sauce topped with fried basil, parmesan crisps and drizzled with brown butter
- Perch Milanese$26.00
Hand breaded Michigan perch pan seared in a scampi sauce with arugula, tomato, and garlic butter over pappardelle pasta
- Chicken Cacciatore$20.00
Breaded chicken medallions with tri colored peppers and onions over pappardelle pasta
- Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese sauce tossed with mini shell pasta
- Cauliflower Linguini$10.00
Pizza Oven
- Three Cheese Pizza$12.00+Out of stock
- Classic Pepperoni$14.00+Out of stock
- Meat Lovers$15.00+Out of stock
- Prosciutto Pizza$14.00+Out of stock
- Margarita Pizza$14.00+Out of stock
- Focaccia$16.00Out of stock
- White Anchovy$14.00+Out of stock
- BBQ Chicken$15.00+Out of stock
- Oink Oink Napolitana$16.00+Out of stock
- Calzone$16.00Out of stock
- Stromboli$18.00Out of stock
Kids Menu
Events
Event Tickets
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
15001 Sibley Rd, Riverview, MI 48193