Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Sandwich Bar

review star

No reviews yet

113 W Main Street

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
McReuben

SANDWICHES

All Sandwiches include a bag of chips!. All sandwiches are made with the freshest, local ingredients

1812

$10.25

angus roast beef, red onions, avocado, pepper jack cheese, submarine oil, lettuce & tomato

Broad Street

$10.25

turkey, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.75

Shredded chicken with buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato

Build Your Own

$9.75

Camo

$10.25

chicken salad, lettuce & tomato

Division Hill

$10.25

grilled chicken breast, mayo, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato

G-Man

$6.00

peanut butter, honey, bananas (add bacon $1)

Gone Fishin

$10.00

albacore tuna, cucumber, lettuce & tomato

Harbor Ham

$9.50

ham off the bone, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and yellow mustard

Lil Lucy

$4.75

peanut butter, (strawberry or grape) jelly

Mac n Cheese

$4.25

Otto's Beef

$10.25

angus roast beef, swiss cheese, horseradish sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato

Route 3

$10.25

angus roast beef, brown mustard, muenster cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato

Sackets Club

$10.25

turkey, bacon, avocado, brown mustard, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle

Sand Bar

$10.25

turkey, basil pesto aioli, roasted red pepper, lettuce & tomato, muenster cheese

SANDWICH/Chips/Cookie

$10.00

Windy City

$10.25

salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, red onion, lettuce & tomato, banana peppers, submarine oil

Egg Salad

$9.75

Lil Pizza Delight

$5.25

PANINI'S

Belvedere BLT

$9.25

Bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato on white bread

Clare's Brie L.T.

$10.25

bacon, lettuce & tomato with cranberry chutney & warmed brie (add turkey for $1)

Bruschetta Chicken

$10.25

grilled chicken, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, red onion, tomato

Chicken Peperonata

$10.25

grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, chipotle ranch, red onion, tomato

McReuben

$10.25

corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, swiss cheese on marble rye

Cordon Bleu

$10.00

grilled chicken, ham off the bone, swiss, brown mustard, honey mustard, mayo

Darby Queen

$10.25

grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato

The Garrison

$10.25

grilled chicken, tomato, Adams Reserve cheddar, honey mustard, & grilled apples

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Adams Reserve cheddar, american & provolone cheese, tomato & basil pesto aioli

Ham Overboard

$9.75

ham off the bone, brie & honey mustard

Harvest

$10.25

seasonal fresh vegetables, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli

J's Caprese

$9.75

turkey, fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze

Kingston

$10.00

turkey, sauerkraut, thousand island, swiss cheese on marble rye

Millennium Melt

$10.25

seared angus roast beef, provolone, mayo, banana peppers, roasted red peppers

Ontario Melt

$10.00

tuna, cheddar cheese

Sin City

$10.25

turkey, bacon, provolone, ranch, lettuce, tomato

Sweet Porker

$9.75

ham off the bone, cheddar cheese, grilled apples, honey mustard, tomato

BREAKFAST

Avocado Toast

$6.25

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Breakfast Wrap

$6.75

Everything Bagel

$3.25

Everything Muffin

$2.75

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Plain Muffin

$2.75

Croissandwich

$6.25

Croissant

$3.25

Scrambles

$5.25

BAKED GOODS

Big Cookie

$2.50

Brownie

$4.25

Dog Treats

$2.25

Donut

$2.75

Double Cookie

$1.50

Lemon Bars

$4.25

LG- Baked Good

$3.50

Loaf Of Bread

$8.00

Macaroons

$1.50

MD- Baked Good

$3.00

Muffin

$3.25

Cheesecake Variety

$5.25

Rice Krispie

$2.50

Scone

$2.75

SM- Baked Good

$2.50

Small Cookie

$0.75

Whoopi Pie

$3.75

XL- Baked Good

$4.00

Puppy Chow

$1.75

Toffee

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$4.75

Cupcakes

$4.25

Lemon Bars (multiple)

$4.00

Yogurt

$2.25

Banana Pudding

Choc Chip Ice Cream Cookie

$5.50

Apple Crisp

$2.50

XL Cinnamon Buns

$5.25

Seasonal Bread Slice

$2.50

Apple Pie Bar

$3.50

Apple Pie

$25.00

Bulk Apple Bar

$20.00

Misc.

$50.00

SIDES

Fresh Fruit

$1.75

Pickle Spear

$1.25

Chips

$1.25

Side

$2.25

Slice Bread

$1.75

Extra Misc

$1.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Mac N Cheese

$6.75

Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

Sam’s Club Apples

$7.98

Sam’s Club Clem

$8.78

Sam’s Club Banana

$1.68

BEVERAGES

12oz coffee

$2.25

16oz coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

BRCC Cold Brew Can Coffee

$3.90

Can Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk Bryne Dairy

$2.50

Energy Drink

$3.75

Gatorade/Sport Drink

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids Juice Box

$1.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Yoo-Hoo

$2.50

FLAVORED SHOT

$0.75

Cold Brew

$3.25

Mini Gatorade

$1.50

32oz. Snapple

$3.75

BIG Icelandic

$5.25

2L Soda

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

RB “Floatilla”

$4.75

Arizona Tea

$3.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 W Main Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

Directions

Gallery
The Sandwich Bar image
The Sandwich Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

PieZano's Pizza - 1322 Washington St
orange star4.4 • 240
1322 Washington St Watertown, NY 13601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Sackets Harbor
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston