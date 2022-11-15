- Home
The Sandwich Bar
113 W Main Street
Sackets Harbor, NY 13685
Popular Items
SANDWICHES
1812
angus roast beef, red onions, avocado, pepper jack cheese, submarine oil, lettuce & tomato
Broad Street
turkey, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Shredded chicken with buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, chipotle ranch, lettuce, tomato
Build Your Own
Camo
chicken salad, lettuce & tomato
Division Hill
grilled chicken breast, mayo, avocado, swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato
G-Man
peanut butter, honey, bananas (add bacon $1)
Gone Fishin
albacore tuna, cucumber, lettuce & tomato
Harbor Ham
ham off the bone, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and yellow mustard
Lil Lucy
peanut butter, (strawberry or grape) jelly
Mac n Cheese
Otto's Beef
angus roast beef, swiss cheese, horseradish sauce, red onion, lettuce, tomato
Route 3
angus roast beef, brown mustard, muenster cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato
Sackets Club
turkey, bacon, avocado, brown mustard, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle
Sand Bar
turkey, basil pesto aioli, roasted red pepper, lettuce & tomato, muenster cheese
SANDWICH/Chips/Cookie
Windy City
salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, red onion, lettuce & tomato, banana peppers, submarine oil
Egg Salad
Lil Pizza Delight
PANINI'S
Belvedere BLT
Bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato on white bread
Clare's Brie L.T.
bacon, lettuce & tomato with cranberry chutney & warmed brie (add turkey for $1)
Bruschetta Chicken
grilled chicken, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, red onion, tomato
Chicken Peperonata
grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, chipotle ranch, red onion, tomato
McReuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, swiss cheese on marble rye
Cordon Bleu
grilled chicken, ham off the bone, swiss, brown mustard, honey mustard, mayo
Darby Queen
grilled chicken, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato
The Garrison
grilled chicken, tomato, Adams Reserve cheddar, honey mustard, & grilled apples
Grilled Cheese
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Adams Reserve cheddar, american & provolone cheese, tomato & basil pesto aioli
Ham Overboard
ham off the bone, brie & honey mustard
Harvest
seasonal fresh vegetables, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli
J's Caprese
turkey, fresh mozzarella, pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze
Kingston
turkey, sauerkraut, thousand island, swiss cheese on marble rye
Millennium Melt
seared angus roast beef, provolone, mayo, banana peppers, roasted red peppers
Ontario Melt
tuna, cheddar cheese
Sin City
turkey, bacon, provolone, ranch, lettuce, tomato
Sweet Porker
ham off the bone, cheddar cheese, grilled apples, honey mustard, tomato
BREAKFAST
BAKED GOODS
Big Cookie
Brownie
Dog Treats
Donut
Double Cookie
Lemon Bars
LG- Baked Good
Loaf Of Bread
Macaroons
MD- Baked Good
Muffin
Cheesecake Variety
Rice Krispie
Scone
SM- Baked Good
Small Cookie
Whoopi Pie
XL- Baked Good
Puppy Chow
Toffee
Carrot Cake
Cupcakes
Lemon Bars (multiple)
Yogurt
Banana Pudding
Choc Chip Ice Cream Cookie
Apple Crisp
XL Cinnamon Buns
Seasonal Bread Slice
Apple Pie Bar
Apple Pie
Bulk Apple Bar
Misc.
SIDES
BEVERAGES
12oz coffee
16oz coffee
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
BRCC Cold Brew Can Coffee
Can Tea
Chocolate Milk Bryne Dairy
Energy Drink
Gatorade/Sport Drink
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kids Juice Box
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Soda
Yoo-Hoo
FLAVORED SHOT
Cold Brew
Mini Gatorade
32oz. Snapple
BIG Icelandic
2L Soda
Hot Chocolate
RB “Floatilla”
Arizona Tea
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
113 W Main Street, Sackets Harbor, NY 13685