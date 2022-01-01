THE SANDWICH KINGS LV, LLC

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2987 Las Vegas Boulevard North

North Las Vegas, NV 89030

Handcrafted Sandwiches

The King

$18.00

8 oz. of meat, Roasted Turkey, Deluxe Roast Beef Creamy Provolone, Cheddar, Cucumber, Alfalfa Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Aioli on a Ciabatta Roll with a Dill Pickle Spear.

Beef & Cheddar

$15.00

Deluxe Roast Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Baby Mixed Greens, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Creamy Horseradish Aioli on a Ciabatta Roll with a Dill Pickle Spear.

Turkey Avocado Club

$15.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Muenster Cheese, Alfalfa Sprouts, Tomato, Avocado, Pesto Aioli on Cranberry / Walnut Bread with a Dill Pickle Spear.

Spicy Chicken Avocado Club

$14.00

Chipotle Chicken Breast, 3-Pepper Colby Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli on a Jalapeno & Cheddar Roll with a Dill Pickle Spear.

The Vegan

$15.00

Choice of Vegan Turkey or Beef, Vegan Choa Cheese, Alfalfa Sprouts, Tomato, Red Onion, Roasted Vegan Mayonnaise, Spicy Carrot Hummus on Sourdough with a Dill Pickle Spear.

Chicken Salad

$14.00

House made Chicken Salad (Onions, Red Grapes, Cucumber, Cilantro), Applewood Smoked Bacon or Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on a Croissant with a Dill Pickle Spear.

BYO Sandwich

$10.00

Choice of Deli Meat, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Add - Ons, Choice of Spread, Choice of Bread with a Dill Pickle Spear.

Crisp Salads

Strawberry & Spinach Salad

$7.00+

Tender Spinach Greens and Romaine Lettuce, Crisp Apple, Fresh Strawberries, Red Onions, Feta Cheese, Candied Walnuts with a White Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$7.00+

Romaine and Baby Mixed Greens mix, Choice of Meat, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Corn, Cherry Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese with a BBQ Ranch.

BYO Salad

$5.00+

Choice of Lettuce, Choice of Add - Ons, Choice of Dressings.

Signature Deli Sides

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Macaroni Salad

$4.00+

Broccoli Slaw

$4.00+

Bag of Chips

$2.50

Miss Vicky's Sea salt Vinegar & Sea Salt Smokehouse BBQ Jalapeno

Kids Menu

Kids Deli Sandwich

$11.00

Choice of Chipotle Chicken, Turkey, or Maple Ham, American Cheese, Mayonnaise on a Deli Roll.

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$11.00

With Grape Jelly served on Country White

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

American Cheese served on Sourdough.

Fresh Deli Soups

Soup of the Day

$6.50+

Made fresh daily.

Waters

Sparkling or Flavored Sparkling

$3.00

Flat or Flavored Flat

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:15 pm
We are a Local LV Food Truck featuring only Boar's Head meat and cheese handcrafted Deli Sandwiches, Wraps, Crisp Salads, and Daily Soups. Planning an office meeting, we have our Lunch Boxes. Looking for a private event, we can cater to what you need and want. We also offer online ordering for pick up and deliver at www.TheSandwichKingsLV.com . Don't forget to follow us on Social Media so you know we are pulling weekly @thesandwichkingsLV!!

