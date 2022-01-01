THE SANDWICH KINGS LV, LLC

Restaurant info

We are a Local LV Food Truck featuring only Boar's Head meat and cheese handcrafted Deli Sandwiches, Wraps, Crisp Salads, and Daily Soups. Planning an office meeting, we have our Lunch Boxes. Looking for a private event, we can cater to what you need and want. We also offer online ordering for pick up and deliver at www.TheSandwichKingsLV.com . Don't forget to follow us on Social Media so you know we are pulling weekly @thesandwichkingsLV!!

