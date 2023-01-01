The Sandwich Shoppe -125 W Jefferson St Suite 5

  • Home
Soups

Broccoli and White Cheddar

$4.00+

Fiery Roasted Tomato

$3.00+

Pasta e Fagioli

$5.00+

Greek Lemon Chicken & Rice

$4.00+

Sandwiches

Turkey, Spinach Melt

$7.00+

Chef D's Grilled Cheese

$5.00+

The Italian Job

$8.00+

The Gabagool

$7.00+

Italian Beef

$7.00+

The Beefy Horsey

$8.00+

Muffuletta

$8.00+

Chips

Potato Salad

Apple slices

Macaroni Salad

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Specialty Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Juice Box Apple

$1.00

Juice Box Fruit Punch

$1.00

Juice Box Berry

$1.00

Chai Tea

$1.00

English Breakfast Tea

$1.00

Green Tea

$1.00

Baked Goods

Cookies

$1.00

Cake Pop

$2.00

Reese Rice Crispy

$2.00

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

$1.00

Kids

Kids Turkey Sub

$5.00

Kids Grilled cheese

$5.00

Kids Cold Cut Sub

$5.00

Kids PB & J

$4.00

Chips

Apple Slices

Potato Salad

Macaroni Salad

Sides

Chips

$1.00

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Potato Salad

$1.00

Macaroni Salad

$1.00

Bread Stick

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your local spot for hand crafted soups and artisan sandwiches!

Location

-125 W Jefferson St Suite 5, Tipton, IN 46072

