A map showing the location of The Sandy Beaver 51866 224th PlaceView gallery

The Sandy Beaver 51866 224th Place

review star

No reviews yet

51866 224th Place

Mc Gregor, MN 55760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Tots

$6.00

Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

a HUGe baked soft Bavarian pretzel with a four cheese beer cheese dipping sauce

O-rings

$7.00

Steak fries basket

$8.00

Tortilla chips w/ salsa

$8.00

French fries

$6.00

3 Mini meatball subs

$10.00

Wings

4 Broasted Wings

$8.00

8 Broasted Wings

$16.00

Beaver Burgers & Chicks

Reuben burger

$12.00

swiss cheese, kraut, corned beef, thousand island dressing

Wild Mushroom Burger

$12.00

swiss cheese and a saute of wild mushrrom

McGregor Burger

$14.00

wild rice, bacon, and cheddar infused patty topped with more bacon and provolone cheese

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

crispy chicken THIGH (super juicy) topped with home slaw and pickles and homeade honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese, pickled celery, red onion and a side of homeade ranch dressing

Build Your Own Burger

$12.00

own...Up to 3 toppings ($.50 additional toppings ) Cheese (American, Cheddare, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Provolone), sauteed wild mushrooms, sauteed or raw onion, jalepenos, spinach artichoke spread, bacon, peanut butter, fried egg, crispy fried onion peels, fried pickles, fried Spam, sauerkraut, spinach

Hot Dam Burger

$12.00

Denver Burger

$12.00

Wraps/Salad

Mango Chicken

$12.00

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$10.00

Classics

Mini meatloaf

$12.00

individual size meatloaf stuffed with American cheese, slathered with barbeque and wrapped in bacon

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$12.00

American, swiss, cheddar, bacon, tomato, avacado

1\2 Breasted Chicken

$15.00

1\4 Breasted Chicken

$12.00

Kids

Mac & Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Mini Pizza

Burger

Pizza

Build a Pizza

$12.00

Bar Snacks

Nuts

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Dessert

Bavarian creme puffs

$5.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Liquid Ice

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Water

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

Rail

Tito's

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Tangqueray

$5.00

Jose

$5.00

Windsor

$5.00

Captain

$5.00

EJ VS

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Top Shelf

Ketel One

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Don Julio

$26.00

Crown Black

$8.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Jonnie Walker Red

$8.00

Jonnie Walker Black

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Glenmorangie

$10.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron Gold

$7.00

Vodka

Phillips Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Stoli

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Kettle one

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

UV Blue

$6.00

UV Grape

$6.00

UV Salty Watermelon

$6.00

Smirnoff Carmel

$6.00

Smirnoff Rasberry

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice

$8.00

Gin

Phillips

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Rum

Phillips

$5.00

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Limon

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

Castillo

$6.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

1800

$7.00

Camerena

$6.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron Gold

$7.00

Don Julio

$26.00

Whiskey

Phillips Canadian Whiskey

$5.00

Windsor

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jameson

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Knob Creek

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Wolf Hound

$6.00

2 Gingers

$6.00

MN Maple

$6.00

Crown Black

$8.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$7.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers VS

$6.00

E&J VSOP

$6.50

E&J VS

$6.00

Liqueur

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Godiva Chocolate

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Irish Mist

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Lemoncello

$6.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Mathilde Cassis

$6.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$6.00

Mcgilicuddys

$5.00

Fireball

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Kinky Pink

$7.00

Kinky Blue

$7.00

Tap Beer

Coors Light

$4.00

Cream Ale

$5.00

Bent Paddle Black

$5.00

Michelob Golden Light

$3.00

Bent Paddle Cosmic Lounge

$5.00

Bottled Beer

MGD

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Michelob Golden Light

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors

$3.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Grainbelt Premium

$4.00

Grainbelt Nordeast

$4.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Guiness Blonde

$5.00

Michelob Amberbock

$5.00

Alaskan Amber

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$5.00

Canned Beer

Busch Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bent Paddle

$5.00

Castle Danger

$6.00

Michelob Golden

$3.00

Bent paddle light lager

$4.00

MGD

$3.00

Pitcher

Coors

$12.00

Cream Ale

$15.00

NA Beer

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

IPA

Mad Butcher

$6.00

Castle Danger Aurora Haze

$6.00

Bent Paddle Golden IPA

$6.00

Bent Paddle Cosmic Lounge

$6.00

Surly Furious

$6.00

Castle Danger Ode

$6.00

Seltzers

High Noon

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Cayman Jack

$5.00

Duluth Cider Pineapple Sour

$5.00

Wild State Cider

$5.00

Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$3.00

MN Micro Razz

$6.00

Red Wine

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS Merlot

$6.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

BTL Merlot

$22.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

GLS Reisling

$6.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$6.00

GLS Rose

$6.00

BTL Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

BTL Reisling

$22.00

BTL White Zinfandel

$22.00

BTL Rose

$22.00

Champagne

White

$6.00

Preseco

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bent Beaver

$8.00

Mosquito Margarito

$8.00

Mama's Mai Tai

$8.00

Grandpa's Hooch

$8.00

Emerald Island

$8.00

Beaver Bomb

$8.00

Colorado bull

$8.00

MN BULLDOG

$8.00

MAC Town Mule

$8.00

Don't be a DICK

$8.00

Brando'l Fashioned

$12.00

Bloody Murphy

$12.00

Merch

Hoodies

$50.00

Crew

$40.00

Hats

$20.00

T shirts

$20.00

Long sleeves

$30.00

Carhart Beanie

$28.00

Drinks

Can Bud

$2.50

Can Budlight

$2.50

Can Busch Light

$2.50

Can McGolden

$2.50

Can MGD

$2.50

Can Mich Golden Light

$2.50

Coors Banquet

$2.50

MN Gold Razz

$2.50

White Claw Lemonade

$2.50

White Claw Surf

$2.50

Bent Paddle Light Lager

$2.50

Mike's Hard Black Cherry

$2.50

Food

Mini pizzas

$12.00

Steak Frys

$8.00

Chicken bacon ranch wrap

$10.00

Tortilla chips

$8.00

Creme puffs

$5.00

Wontons

$10.00

Chicken Gyro

$12.00

Crispy chicken sandwich

$10.00

3 scallop tacos

$12.00

Tater tot hot dish

$10.00

3 mini gyros

$12.00

Loaded Chili Tots

$12.00

Crazy Chris Burger

$12.00

Steak and potatoes

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

51866 224th Place, Mc Gregor, MN 55760

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Sandy Lodge & Resort - 20534 487th St
orange starNo Reviews
20534 487th St McGregor, MN 55760
View restaurantnext
Hillcrest Resort - 20612 498th Ln
orange starNo Reviews
20612 498th Ln Mcgregor, MN 55760
View restaurantnext
Cromwell Municipal Liquor Store
orange star4.4 • 57
5571 Highway 210 Cromwell, MN 55726
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mc Gregor
Duluth
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
North Branch
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Anoka
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston