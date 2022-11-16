The Sandy Beaver 51866 224th Place
No reviews yet
51866 224th Place
Mc Gregor, MN 55760
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Beaver Burgers & Chicks
Reuben burger
swiss cheese, kraut, corned beef, thousand island dressing
Wild Mushroom Burger
swiss cheese and a saute of wild mushrrom
McGregor Burger
wild rice, bacon, and cheddar infused patty topped with more bacon and provolone cheese
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
crispy chicken THIGH (super juicy) topped with home slaw and pickles and homeade honey mustard
Buffalo Chicken
grilled chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese, pickled celery, red onion and a side of homeade ranch dressing
Build Your Own Burger
own...Up to 3 toppings ($.50 additional toppings ) Cheese (American, Cheddare, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Provolone), sauteed wild mushrooms, sauteed or raw onion, jalepenos, spinach artichoke spread, bacon, peanut butter, fried egg, crispy fried onion peels, fried pickles, fried Spam, sauerkraut, spinach
Hot Dam Burger
Denver Burger
Classics
Pizza
Bar Snacks
Dessert
Top Shelf
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey
Phillips Canadian Whiskey
Windsor
Seagrams VO
Crown Royal
Jameson
Southern Comfort
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Knob Creek
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Bulleit
Wolf Hound
2 Gingers
MN Maple
Crown Black
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jack Daniels Apple
Liqueur
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Licor 43
Mathilde Cassis
Molly's Irish Cream
Mcgilicuddys
Fireball
Rumpleminze
Kinky Pink
Kinky Blue
Tap Beer
Bottled Beer
MGD
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
PBR
Ultra
Michelob Golden Light
Busch Light
Coors
Coors Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Grainbelt Premium
Grainbelt Nordeast
Corona Premier
Corona
Heineken
Blue Moon
Guiness Blonde
Michelob Amberbock
Alaskan Amber
Shiner Bock
Guinness
Kona Big Wave
Canned Beer
Pitcher
NA Beer
IPA
Seltzers
White Wine
Champagne
Cocktails
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Black Russian
Bent Beaver
Mosquito Margarito
Mama's Mai Tai
Grandpa's Hooch
Emerald Island
Beaver Bomb
Colorado bull
MN BULLDOG
MAC Town Mule
Don't be a DICK
Brando'l Fashioned
Bloody Murphy
Drinks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
51866 224th Place, Mc Gregor, MN 55760
Photos coming soon!