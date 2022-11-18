  • Home
  • /
  • Towson
  • /
  • The Sassy Skillet/The Sassy Squeeze - 502 Washington Ave Suite 150
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sassy Skillet/The Sassy Squeeze 502 Washington Ave Suite 150

review star

No reviews yet

502 Washington Ave Suite 150

Towson, MD 21204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

KEEPING IT SIMPLE

$12.00

Two eggs cooked to order, home fries, and your choice of bacon or sausage + your choice of biscuit or sliced toast.

Pancake Breakfast

$16.00

Your choice of buttermilk pancakes, blueberry pancakes, or chocolate chip pancakes. Served with two eggs cooked to order and home fries + your choice of bacon or sausage.

French Toast Breakfast

$16.00

Two slices of french toast with our strawberry butter. Served with two eggs cooked to order and home fries + your choice of bacon or sausage.

The Sassy Sampler

$18.00

Two eggs cooked to order, home fries, bacon, sausage, pancakes, and cup of gravy + your choice of biscuit or sliced toast.

Pancake Tacos (3)

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, home fries, and cheese + your choice of bacon or sausage. Served with either our regular maple syrup or spicy maple syrup.

Sweet Potato Hash

$14.00

Seasoned sweet potatoes, granny smith apples, onions, garlic, fresh thyme. Served with 2 eggs cooked to order and your choice of biscuit or toast.

Bicuits and Gravy

$12.00

Biscuits, sausage gravy, home fries, and sunny side up egg + your choice of bacon or sausage.

Garden Warrior Scramble

$15.00

Scrambled egg whites, spinach, kale, peppers, and onions. Served with home fries and sliced avocado + your choice of biscuit or sliced toast.

Quesadilla

$10.00

Scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes, bacon, and sausage. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

Scrambled Eggs and cheddar cheese + your choice of bacon or sausage. Served on a biscuit or your choice of bread.

From the Griddle

Pancakes (3)

$10.00

French Toast

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

Banana-Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Banana-Walnut Pancakes

$12.00

For the Table

The Sassy Skillet Bread Basket

$13.00

An assortment of our favorite breads and pastries. (May change daily)

Butter Flight

$7.00

Sample of our butter to share: Herb Butter, GET SASSY butter (spicy), honey butter and our seasonal butter.

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Ask for this month's special

Breakfast Sides

White Toast

$2.50

White, Wheat, Rye, or Sour Dough

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Rye Toast

$2.50

Sourdough Toast

$2.50

Biscuit (2)

$5.00

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Home Fries

$3.50

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with our house granola and fresh berries.

Get Started

Cajun Sweet Potato Bites

$8.00

Sweet Potato Bites served with a cajun dipping sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$8.00

Cauliflower Bites tossed in buffalo sauce and served with a fresh herb dipping sauce.

Loaded Morning Fries

$10.00

Soups/Salads

Tomato Soup (Cup)

$4.00

Tomato Soup (Bowl)

$6.00

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$4.00

Ask for our soup of the day.

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$6.00

Ask for our soup of the day.

Twisted Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, sliced grape tomatoes, diced eggs, red onion, parmesan cheese, and seasoned house-made croutons. Served with caesar dressing or our twisted green caesar dressing.

Tossed Cobb Salad

$15.00

Spring mix with crumbled bacon, sliced grape tomatoes, red onion, avocado, cucumbers, crumble blue cheese, and diced eggs + house-made croutons. Served with our house balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Superfoods Salad

$14.00

Baby spinach, shredded kale, roasted sweet potatoes, raw beet, shredded carrots, sliced grape tomatoes, red onion, red cabbage, cucumbers, broccoli, and apples + toasted almonds with chia seeds. Served with our honey-dijon hemp seed. dressing.

Side Salad

$4.00

CYO Salad

$10.00

Chicken Noodle (Cup)

$4.00

Chicken Noodle (Bowl)

$6.00

Avocado Toast

THE OG

$10.00

Toasted sour dough bread topped with our avocado mash, olive oil, sea salt, cracked pepper and a sunny side up egg.

Street Corn

$12.00

Toasted sour dough bread topped with our avocado mash, the SKILLET’S sweet corn mix, cotija cheese, and fresh cilantro + our street sauce. Served with a lime wedge on the side.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Mini waffles topped with our avocado mash, red onions, and sliced grape tomatoes + fried chicken tenders tossed in HOT honey.

Berries & Cheese

$12.00

Toasted muultigrain bread topped with our avocado mash, feta cheese, and fresh berries + drizzled with our house balsamic vinaigrette.

Citrus Shrimp

$14.00

Toasted multigrain toast topped with our avocado mash, chilled citrus shrimp, and pineapple salsa + our pickled habanero red onions.

Brunch/Lunch

Diced chipotle chicken, the SKILLET’S street corn mix, cotija cheese, fresh cilantro, and arugula + our street sauce stuffed inside a flour tortilla. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pesto mayo between a brioche bun. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Diced grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, spring mix, red onions, sliced tomatoes, and crumbled blue cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Nottingham Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, slice, tomato, red onion, and roasted red pepper mayo between two slices of local bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

The 8am Burger

$15.00

Burger layered with cheddar cheese, bacon, hash browns, sunny side up egg and our maple sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Tacos (3)

$13.00

Diced sweet potatoes, black beans, feta, fresh thyme and avocado. Served on warm corn tortillas and drizzled with chipotle cashew sauce.

Cheesesteak

$13.00

Steak, provolone cheese, sautéd onions and green peppers, and our roasted garlic spread hugged in a toasted rolled. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Meatball Sliders (3)

$14.50

Our all beef meatballs made with fresh herbs and seasonings, browned and slow cooked in our house made marinara sauce. Stuffed between a toasted slider roll and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Raw Veggies and Hummas

$12.00

Our house-made hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tomato, and mixed greens served on your choice of wheat tortilla or multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Apple-soutely Turkey Melt

$14.00

Sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, and our homemade spiced apple butter hugged between two slices of multigrain bread and grilled on the griddle. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

The Sassy Rachel

$15.00

Loaded Avocado BLT

$14.00

Our avocado mash, bacon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, and baby spinach + our sriracha mayo hugged between two slices of toasted multigrain bread. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear.

The Hangry Burger

$14.00

Street Corn Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Pull Pork and Slaw

$14.00

Shrimp Salad (ONLY FRIDAY)

$17.00

Juice

100% Orange Juice (8oz)

$4.00

100% Apple Juice (8oz)

$4.00

100% Grapefruit Juice (8oz)

$4.00

100% Orange Juice (16oz)

$6.00

100% Apple Juice (16oz)

$6.00

100% Grapefruit Juice (16oz)

$6.00

Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Sweetened Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Lemonade with macerated strawberries and mint

Green Lemonade

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso (Single)

$2.00

Espresso (Double)

$2.50

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Caramel Apple Cider

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Fresh Juice

The Newbie (16oz)

$7.00

Apple, Cucumber, Celery Lemon, Spinach, Kale, and Parsley.

The Newbie (20oz)

$9.00

Apple, Cucumber, Celery Lemon, Spinach, Kale, and Parsley.

Spice up your life (16oz)

$7.00

Pineapple, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper

Spice up your life (20oz)

$9.00

Pineapple, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, and Cayenne Pepper

Apple Spice (16oz)

$7.00

Red and Green Apples, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, and Cinnamon.

Apple Spice (20oz)

$9.00

Red and Green Apples, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, and Cinnamon.

Time Machine (16oz)

$7.00

Pineapple, Beet, Apple, Orange, Carrot, Cucumber, Ginger and Lemon.

Time Machine (20oz)

$9.00

Pineapple, Beet, Apple, Orange, Carrot, Cucumber, Ginger and Lemon.

The Garden Ninja (16oz)

$7.00

Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Parsley, Lemon.

The Garden Ninja (20oz)

$9.00

Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Parsley, Lemon.

The Punch Bowl (16oz)

$7.00

Pineapple, Orange, Apple, Carrot, and Turmeric

The Punch Bowl (20oz)

$9.00

Pineapple, Orange, Apple, Carrot, and Turmeric

SIMPLICITY (16oz)

$7.00

Celery, Ginger and Lemon

SIMPLICITY (20oz)

$9.00

Celery, Ginger and Lemon

CYO (16oz)

$7.00

Choose up to 5

CYO (20oz)

$9.00

Choose up to 5

Smoothies

Liquid Love (16oz)

$7.50

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Banana Blueberry, Maca, Cacao, Dates, and Sea Salt

Liquid Love (20oz)

$9.50

Almond Milk, Almond Butter, Banana Blueberry, Maca, Cacao, Dates, and Sea Salt

You're the berry berry best (16oz)

$7.50

Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana + Apple Juice

You're the berry berry best (20oz)

$9.50

Strawberry, Raspberry, Banana + Apple Juice

PB&J (16oz)

$7.50

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Banana, Agave, and Chia Seeds

PB&J (20oz)

$9.50

Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, Strawberry, Banana, Agave, and Chia Seeds

Strawberry Vibes (16oz)

$7.50

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Dates, Hempseed + Sea Salt

Strawberry Vibes (20oz)

$9.50

Almond Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Dates, Hempseed + Sea Salt

Island Vibes (16oz)

$7.50

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Flakes and Coconut Water.

Island Vibes (20oz)

$9.50

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Flakes and Coconut Water.

The Green Warrior (16oz)

$7.50

Almond Milk, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Flax Seeds, and Coconut Flakes.

The Green Warrior (20oz)

$9.50

Almond Milk, Kale, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Flax Seeds, and Coconut Flakes.

Adult Drinks

Sassy Mary

$15.00

Margarita

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

Original Mimosa

$8.00

Grape Fruit and Mint Mimosa

$8.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$10.00

Peppermint Bark Mimosa

$10.00

Twisted Coffee

$6.00

El Primo Correcto

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

502 Washington Ave Suite 150, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hannah's - 215 Washington Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
215 Washington Avenue Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Towson MD
orange star4.8 • 2,409
418 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Charles Village Pub & Patio Towson
orange star3.9 • 778
19 West Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Street Food by Watersong - 3 West Chesapeake Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3 West Chesapeake Avenue Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Nacho Mama's - Towson
orange starNo Reviews
2 W. Pennsylvania Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Towson

Gino's Burgers & Chicken - Towson
orange star4.5 • 4,591
8600 Lasalle Road Towson, MD 21286
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson
orange star4.5 • 2,469
16 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Towson MD
orange star4.8 • 2,409
418 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Point in Towson
orange star4.1 • 531
523 York Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Towson
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston