The Sassy Skillet/The Sassy Squeeze 502 Washington Ave Suite 150
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
502 Washington Ave Suite 150, Towson, MD 21204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Street Food by Watersong - 3 West Chesapeake Avenue
No Reviews
3 West Chesapeake Avenue Towson, MD 21204
View restaurant