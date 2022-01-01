Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Saucy Noodle

1,008 Reviews

$$

727 S University Boulevard

Denver, CO 80209

Order Again

Popular Items

Italian Dinner Salad
Traditional Pizza
Breadsticks

Appetizers

Delicious homemade fried mozzarella sticks with gluten free breading! St Louis style toasted ravioli! All items are great for sharing.
Mozzarella Cheese Bread

Mozzarella Cheese Bread

$11.00

Our famous toasted garlic bread with melted mozzarella and house red sauce.

Calamari

$15.00

Grandpa Dannie’s favorite! Freshly seasoned & breaded. Served with angry ranch.

Italian Artichokes

$14.00

Lightly breaded artichoke hearts served with ranch.

Baked Italian Meatball

$10.00

Homemade meatball smothered in house red sauce baked with freshly grated parmesan and mozzarella.

Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$12.00Out of stock

Gluten Friendly! Handmade in house. Premium whole milk mozzarella cheese, hand breaded in Gluten free breading.

Baked Artichokes

Baked Artichokes

$13.00

Artichoke hearts baked in garlic butter with melted mozzarella.

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$13.00

Legend has it that Morey Amsterdam first taught our cooks to make this simple favorite.

Baked Italian Meatballs

Baked Italian Meatballs

$12.00Out of stock

House ground pork shoulder & beef brisket meatballs, braised in house red sauce, baked with fresh grated parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$10.00

Back from the COVID hiatus! Each box is made to order. There will be from 10- 14 sticks in the box with a side of our homemade red sauce

Salads

Add a fresh salad with one of our homemade dressings.

Italian Dinner Salad

$8.00

Romaine and iceberg lettuce with carrots, celery, radish, tomato, pepperoncini pepper, black olives, garbanzo beans, pepperoni slices, and mozzarella cheese. Served with choice of homemade dressing.

Rocket Salad

$7.00

Arugula with fresh parmesan tossed in olive oil, lemon, salt and pepper. Garnished with cherry tomatoes and radish.

Grandpa Ric’s Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Fresh romaine with parmesan cheese, and our Grandpa Ric’s homemade traditional caesar dressing (made with anchovies).

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Ripe tomato layered with fresh mozzarella and basil, topped with homemade Italian salsa and balsamic reduction.

Double Italian Dinner Salad

$13.00

A double portion of our Italian Dinner Salad.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Iceberg wedge, homemade bleu cheese crumbles, roasted roma tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese dressing

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, arugula, gorgonzola, candied pecans

12" pizza menu

Traditional Pizza

$15.00

House made pizza with our homemade pizza sauce and Mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Hand tossed 12" pizza with EVOO, diced tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, and fresh basil

Black N Bleu Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

12" hand tossed pizza crust, EVOO, Mozzarella cheese, Roast Chicken, Spinach, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Balsamic reduction

Saturday Night Pie

$18.00

Hand tossed 12" pizza crust, EVOO, traditional pizza sauce, diced tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, Asiago cheese,Italian sausage, mushrooms

Favorita di Massimo

$19.00

12" hand tossed crust, Traditional pizza sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper

Lancia

$18.00Out of stock

12" hand tossed pizza crust, Basil pesto sauce, shredded Mozzarella cheese

Fury

$18.00

12 inch hand tossed pizza crust, Spicy arabbiatta sauce, shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Mushroom

Baked Dinners & Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Meal

Chicken Parmesan Meal

$40.00

6 pieces baked chicken Parmesan and baked rigatoni together in one pan. Includes 6 pieces of garlic bread

Half pan Baked Rigatoni

$48.00

Half pan of rigatoni Smothered in Mozzarella cheese and baked in our house red sauce. Includes 6 pieces of garlic bread

Lasagna Family Pack

$55.00

4 full orders of Mama's Baked Lasagna, cooked together in one half size pan. Includes 6 slices of garlic bread. THIS ITEM REQUIRES A MINIMUM 40 MINUTES TO PREPARE.

Stuffed Shells Family Dinner

Stuffed Shells Family Dinner

$50.00

12 homemade pasta shells florentine. Choice of roasted broccoli alfredo or fettucine alfredo. 6 slices of garlic bread.

Chicken Alfredo Family Size

Chicken Alfredo Family Size

$43.00

Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken for (feeds 4-6) Includes 6 slices of garlic bread

Family Size Eggplant Parm

$40.00

Gluten Friendly Appetizers

We understand Gluten friendly! All fried appetizers are breaded in gluten free breading and fried in a dedicated gluten free fryer!
Cheese Sticks

Cheese Sticks

$12.00Out of stock

Gluten Friendly! Handmade in house. Premium whole milk mozzarella cheese, hand breaded in Gluten free breading.

Calamari

$15.00

Grandpa Dannie’s favorite! Freshly seasoned & breaded. Served with angry ranch.

Italian Artichokes

$14.00

Lightly breaded artichoke hearts served with ranch.

Baked Artichokes

Baked Artichokes

$13.00

Artichoke hearts baked in garlic butter with melted mozzarella.

Gluten Free Dinners

Enjoy these Italian favorites made gluten free in our kitchen! Entrees are served with our house made polenta. Gluten free pasta available for a slight upcharge.

Polenta Di Theresa

$15.00

Grilled polenta with spicy arrabbiata sauce, crumbled goat cheese, and fresh basil.

Baked Polenta

$16.00

Udi's Gluten free frozen pizza

10 inch round frozen pizza crust by Udi's. Cooked on screens in an oven separate from our regular pizzas.

Gluten Free Traditional Pizza

$15.00

Gluten Free Fury

$18.00

Gluten Free Chevre-Lait

$18.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Margherita

$15.00

Gluten Free Favorita

$18.00

Sides (Copy)

Add some extra side items to your order

Side of Spaghetti

$6.00

Side of Rigatoni

$6.00

Side of Homemade Linguine

$8.00

Side of Ravioli

$7.00

Side of Spaghetti and Mushroom Sauce

$7.00

Side of Spaghetti and Meat Sauce

$9.00

Side of Fettuccine and Alfredo Sauce

$7.00

Side of Rigatoni and Arrabbiata Sauce

$7.00

Side of Alfredo Sauce (With Any Entrée)

$4.00

Side of Grilled Polenta

$4.00

Side of Italian Meatball (1)

$7.00

Side of Italian Sausage (1)

$7.00

Small Garlic Bread (3 Pieces)

$3.00

Large Garlic Bread (6 Pieces)

$5.00

Side Spaghetti and Pesto Sauce

$6.00

Side Red Sauce $

$2.00

Side Pesto Sauce (With Any Entrée)

$3.00

Pint of Red Sauce

$8.00

Quart of Red Sauce

$16.00

Pint of Arrabbiata Sauce

$9.00

Quart of Arrabbiata Sauce

$18.00

Pint of Gorgonzola Dressing

$8.99Out of stock

Quart of Gorgonzola Dressing

$20.00

Extra Piece of Garlic Bread $

$0.50

Pint Gorg

$10.00

pint Ranch

$6.00

pint Italian

$5.99Out of stock

pint Bleu

$8.99

pint Red

$8.00Out of stock

pint Angry

$8.00

side Dressing

$0.50

Half pint ranch

$3.99

Half Pint Gorgonzola dressing

$5.00

half pint Italian

$3.99

Half pint bleu cheese (copy)

$4.99

Cold lasagna

$15.00

Canned & Bottled

Mexican Coca Cola (Medio Litro)

$3.50

Coca Cola (1/2 Liter)

$3.00

Diet Coke (1/2 liter)

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino 1 Liter

$5.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Blood Orange

$3.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Sparkling Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock

Teakoe Half n Half

$3.00Out of stock

Teakoe Pear

$3.00Out of stock

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Beer 6-packs

Coors light 6 pack

$8.00

Fat Tire 6 pack

$12.00

Voodoo Ranger IPA 6 pack

$12.00

Modelo Especial 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock

Negra Modelo 6 pack

$12.00

Angry Orchard Cider 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock

White wine bottles

Btl Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio Trentino‐Alto Adige

$38.00Out of stock

Btl Markham Sauvignon Blanc Napa

$38.00

Btl Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Btl Toscana Bianco

$34.00Out of stock

Btl Crowded House Sav Blanc

$30.00

Btl St Francias

$38.00

Btl A to Z Reisling

$38.00

Btl Harken Chard

$30.40

Harken Chardonnay is 100% barrel fermented to create a rich Chardonnay exhibiting a classic profile of tropical fruit and Bosc pear alongside warm oak aromatics. The luscious palate suggests crème brulée and buttered toast, and finishes with fresh acidity.

Italian Red Bottles

1.5 liter btl Bolla chianti

$30.00

Btl Caposaldo Chianti

$24.00

Btl Nozzole Chianti Classico Riserva Toscana

$36.00Out of stock

Btl Zenato Valpolicella Classico Superiore Veneto

$30.40

Btl Santa Christina Toscana

$24.00Out of stock

Btl Banfi Centine Toscana

$24.00Out of stock

Btl Banfi Rosso Di Montalcino Toscana

$44.00

Btl Il Principe Nebbiolo, Piedmont

$38.40

Btl Prunotto Fiulot

$30.40

Btl Tormaresca Neprica

$24.00Out of stock

Interesting Red Bottles

Btl Parducci Pinot Noir

$24.00

Btl A To Z Pinot Noir

$36.80

Btl Seven Falls Merlot

$24.00

Btl Tilia Malbec, Mendoza

$24.00

Btl Root 1 Cabernet Sauvignon, Colchagua Valley, Chile 2013

$24.00

Btl Longevity Cab

$30.40

Btl Pedroncelli Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma

$36.80

Btl Gundlach Bundschu Mountain Cuvee, Sonoma

$30.40

Btl Purple Paradise

$30.40

Btl Trivento Golden Reserve

$38.40

Btl The Prisoner

$52.00

Btl Exitus

$41.60

bourbon barrel aged red wine is fermented in American stainless steel and then aged for 3 months in Kentucky bourbon barrels. This bold blend of Zinfandel, Petit Verdot, and Cabernet Sauvignon provide a deep ruby color with aromas of blackberry compote, leather and dusty dark chocolate. Bourbon barrel aging offers aromas of fire-toasted oak, baking spices, caramel and loose-leaf tobacco.

Reserve Red Wines

Boroli Barolo, Piedmont 2010

$65.00Out of stock

Btl Cerretto Barbaresco, Piedmont 2011

$65.00Out of stock

Btl Sartori Amaraone

$70.00Out of stock

Btl Argiano Brunello

$72.00Out of stock

Btl Marchese Antinori Chianti

$68.00Out of stock

Btl Orin Swift 8 Years

$80.00Out of stock

Btl Abstract Red Blend

$58.00Out of stock

Btl Rombauer Zinfandel

$60.00Out of stock

Desserts

Finish your meal with some great homemade sweets!

Tiramisu

$7.00
Chocolate Chip Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Giant homemade chocolate chip cookies

Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

Double Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Homemade cookie with mini M&M's candy

Double Dark chocolate M&M Cookie

Double Dark chocolate M&M Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Popcorn

Our heritage is from Chicago, which is well known for it's great food. We couldn't find any good popcorn locally, so we make it here. Butter Caramel, Cheese corn, and Jalapeno Cheddar.

Caramel Corn

$6.99Out of stock
Theater Style Popcorn

Theater Style Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

Large bag of buttery flavor popcorn, fresh popped daily

Jalapeno Cheese Corn

Jalapeno Cheese Corn

$4.00Out of stock
Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

Cheddar Cheese Popcorn

$4.00Out of stock
Chipotle Cheddar Popcorn

Chipotle Cheddar Popcorn

$4.00Out of stock

Fresh popped corn with cheddar cheese and spicy chipotle seasoning

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Just like grandpa Sam said, "If you don't like garlic... go home!" Our food is from the heart; straight from our family's recipes to your table. We make our food from honest ingredients every single day. We buy fresh from the source, just like mamma used to get at the market, and make our dishes from scratch. Not only does this make our food taste great, but it means that we know and trust what goes into what we eat so that you can too. And we have been doing this for 53 years now. From our most basic house salad, which is loaded with fresh veggies and topped with amazing homemade dressings, to our signature red sauce, simmered all day long to let the flavors mingle and brighten, we are sure that that you will find something that will bring you back to mamma’s table.

727 S University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80209

