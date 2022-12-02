Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Savory Grain

2043 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23220

Order Again

Soups

Creamy Chicken Soup To-Go

$12.00

Creamy chicken and vegetable soup with cheddar and rosemary dumplings. 1 quart.

Butternut Squash Soup To Go

$12.00

Finished with cream and chives. 1 quart.

Salads

Grilled Apple Salad

$15.00

Grilled apples, Gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, dried figs and pickled onions over mixed greens with Buskey cider vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, Applewood smoked Bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg and house croutons with house ranch.

Large House Salad

$12.00

Carrots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled onions, house croutons and Parmesan cheese with your choice of dressing.

Butternut Squash Salad

$15.00

Candied butternut squash, dried cranberries, goat cheese, candied pecans and pickled onions over mixed greens with a maple vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

The Savory Burger

$15.00

Beyond Meat Savory Burger

$15.00

Savory Filet-O-Fish

$14.00

White ale beer battered pollock, house tartar and american cheese.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast marinated with garlic and spices, provolone cheese, arugula, tomato, red onion, and romesco sauce.

Pork Belly Sammy

$14.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$8.00

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$8.00

Oreo Cream Pie

$8.00

Eggnog Cake

$9.00

Oreo Cake

$9.00

Apple Bread Pudding

$9.00

N/A Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Limeade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Breakfast

Savory Breakfast Plate

$16.00

Quiche of the Day

$15.00

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$13.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Byrd Mill gouda corn grits topped white sherry cream sauce, garlic oil and tomato bruschetta. Served with garlic toast points.

Bakery item of the day!

$6.00

Sides (Copy)

Side of Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side of Gouda Corn Grits

$6.00

Side of Cornbread with butter

$6.00

Side Biscuit

$5.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Of BBQ

$0.50

Side Of Butter

$0.50

Bacon

$5.00

Belgian Waffle

Side of Fresh Fruit

$5.00

2 Eggs Any Style

Home Fries

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Draft Beer

Veil Luxurious

$7.00

Veil Never Never

$7.00

Allagash White

$7.00

Narangansett

$6.00

Busky Cider

$6.00

Falcon Smash

$8.00

Potters Passionfruit

$7.00

Ardent IPA X

$7.00

Lionshead Pilsner

$6.00

Legend Brown

$7.00

Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$7.00

Ardent Watermelon Gose

$8.00

Hardywood Pilsner

$6.00

Miller Btl

$5.00

Legend Chocolate Porter

$7.00

Ardent Stronger Than Hate

$8.00

Creep Pumpkin Pie Dipa

$9.00

Doom Volume

$8.00

Wine by the GLS

GLS Tap Red

$7.00

GLS Sangiovese

$9.00

GLS Pinot Nero

$10.00

GLS Tempranillo

$10.00

GLS 921 Cab

$9.00

GLS Broadbent

$9.00

GLS Red Sangria

$10.00

GLS Wine Feature

$8.00

GLS Tap White

$7.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Glass Pinot Rose

$8.00

GLS White Sangria

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Tap Sparkling

$7.00

GLS Cuvee

$8.00

Hope Estate Chard

$6.00

Tap Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Tap Verdeo

$8.00

GLS Lambrusco

$8.00

Glass Chef Special

Vino Verde

$7.00

Ruby Port

$9.00

Wine by the BTL

BTL Sangiovese

$29.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Tempranillo

$30.00

BTL 921 Cab

$29.00

BTL Broadbent

$29.00

BTL Wine Feature

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$29.00

BTL Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Rose

$28.00

BTL Cuvee

$28.00

BTL Champagne

$70.00

Btl Hope Estate Chard

$30.00

BTL Lambrusco

$28.00

Corking Fee

$15.00

Chef Special Bottle

Btl Vino Verde

$25.00

Cocktails

Savory Mule

$12.00

Flannel Weather

$12.00

Street Wheels

$12.00

The Stoic

$12.00

Bamboo Nuevo

$12.00

Bolo Tie

$12.00

Coffee N Cigs

$12.00

Undisputed Champ

$12.00

Not Your Rose

$12.00

Pillow Talk

$12.00

Goaltime Exposure

$12.00

Scofflaw

$12.00

Hanky Panky

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Espresso Tini

$12.00

Cosmo

$9.00

COD

$8.00

Margarita

$9.00

Smokey Old Fashioned

$12.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Savory Grain Restaurant and Craft Beer House is Richmond’s top destination for delicious seasonal New American dining, offering a huge variety of draft beers and craft cocktails in a fun, laid-back, warm, and inviting atmosphere.

Website

Location

2043 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

