The Savory Grain
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Savory Grain Restaurant and Craft Beer House is Richmond’s top destination for delicious seasonal New American dining, offering a huge variety of draft beers and craft cocktails in a fun, laid-back, warm, and inviting atmosphere.
Location
2043 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23220
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Market on Meadow - 719 N. Meadow Street
No Reviews
719 N. Meadow Street Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurant