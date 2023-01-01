Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Saxon Pub

1320 S Lamar

Austin, TX 78704

Order Again

Speed Screen

Topo Chico

$3.70

BTL Alstadt

$5.54

BTL Budweiser

$4.62

BTL Corona

$5.54

BTL Dos Equis

$5.54

BTL Grolsch

$4.62

BTL Lone Star

$3.70

BTL Miller High Life

$3.70

BTL Miller Lite

$4.62

BTL Shiner Bock

$5.54

BTL Stella

$5.54

Crown Royal

$8.31

Jack Daniel’s

$7.39

Jameson

$7.39

Espolon Blanco

$7.39

Z Pepe Reposado

$7.39

Tito’s

$7.39

Well Vodka

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Alstadt Pilsner

$6.47

Austin Amber

$6.47

Austin Eastcider

$6.47

Austin Lager

$6.47

Dos Equis

$6.47

Hoppadillo

$6.47

Guinness

$7.39

Lone Star Draft

$3.69

Love Street

$6.47

McConahaze

$7.39

Modelo

$6.47

Shiner Bock

$6.47

Thirsty Goat

$6.47

Yuengling

$6.47

Draft

Alstadt Pilsner

$6.47

Austin Amber

$6.47

Austin Eastcider

$6.47

Austin Lager

$6.47

Black/Tan Shiner

$7.39

Black/Tan Thirsty

$7.39

Dos Equis

$6.47

Guinness

$7.39

Hoppadillo

$6.47

Lone Star Draft

$3.69

Love Street

$6.47

McConahaze

$7.39

Modelo

$6.47

Shiner Bock

$6.47

Thirsty Goat

$6.47

Yuengling

$6.47

Snake Bite

$7.39

Bottles

BTL AE Seasonal

$5.54

BTL Alstadt

$5.54

BTL Art Car IPA

$5.54

BTL Blue Moon

$5.54

BTL Bud Light

$4.62

BTL Budweiser

$4.62

BTL Carlsberg

$5.54

BTL Celis Seasonal

$5.54

BTL Coors Light

$4.62

BTL Corona

$5.54

BTL Dos Equis

$5.54

BTL Grolsch

$4.62

BTL Hard Top

$6.47

BTL Hi’ Sign

$5.54

BTL Lone Star

$3.70

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.54

BTL Miller High Life

$3.70

BTL Miller Lite

$4.62

BTL Shiner Bock

$5.54

BTL Shiner Seasonal

$5.54

BTL Stella

$5.54

BTL White Claw

$6.47

Vodka

DE Cranberry

$7.39

DE Lemon

$7.39

DE Lime

$7.39

DE Orange

$7.39

DE Peach

$7.39

DE Ruby Red

$7.39

DE Sweet Tea

$7.39

Dripping Springs

$7.39

DS Orange

$7.39

Grey Goose

$9.24

Ketel One

$8.31

Monopolowa

$6.47

Tito’s

$7.39

Van Gogh

$7.39

Well Vodka

$6.00

DBL DE Cranberry

$14.78

DBL DE Lemon

$14.78

DBL DE Lime

$14.78

DBL DE Orange

$14.78

DBL DE Peach

$14.78

DBL DE Ruby Red

$14.78

DBL DE Sweet Tea

$14.78

DBL Dripping Springs

$14.78

DBL DS Orange

$14.78

DBL Grey Goose

$18.48

DBL Ketel One

$16.63

DBL Monopolowa

$12.93

DBL Tito’s

$14.78

DBL Well Vodka

$11.09

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$8.31

Dripping Springs Gin

$7.39

Empress 1908

$9.24

Hendrick’s

$9.24

Still Austin

$7.39

Tanqueray

$7.39

Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$16.63

DBL Dripping Springs Gin

$14.78

DBL Empress 1908

$18.48

DBL Hendrick’s

$18.48

DBL Still Austin

$14.78

DBL Tanqueray

$14.78

DBL Well Gin

$11.09

Rum

Bacardi

$7.39

Captain Morgan

$7.39

Malibu

$7.39

Mount Gay

$7.39

Myer’s

$7.39

Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi

$14.78

DBL Captain Morgan

$14.78

DBL Malibu

$14.78

DBL Mount Gay

$14.78

DBL Myer’s

$14.78

DBL Well Rum

$11.09

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$12.01

Casamigos Reposado

$12.93

Del Maguey Mezcal

$9.24

Don Julio 1942

$36.95

Don Julio Anejo

$13.86

Don Julio Blanco

$12.01

Don Julio Reposado

$12.93

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$9.24

Espolon Blanco

$7.39

Lalo

$12.01

Patron Silver

$12.01

Sauza Hornitos

$7.39

Well Tequila

$6.00

Z Pepe Anejo

$8.31

Z Pepe Reposado

$7.39

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$22.17

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$24.02

DBL Del Maguey Mezcal

$18.48

DBL Don Julio 1942

$73.90

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$25.87

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$22.17

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$24.02

DBL Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$18.48

DBL Espolon Blanco

$14.78

DBL Lalo

$22.17

DBL Patron Silver

$22.17

DBL Sauza Hornitos

$14.78

DBL Well Tequila

$11.09

DBL Z Pepe Anejo

$16.63

DBL Z Pepe Reposado

$14.78

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.09

Blantons

$23.09

Buffalo Trace

$8.31

Bulleit

$8.31

Bulliet Rye

$8.31

Bushmills

$8.31

Crown Royal

$8.31

Jack Daniel’s

$7.39

Jameson

$7.39

Jim Beam

$7.39

Knob Creek

$8.31

Maker’s Mark

$9.24

Milan Rye

$11.09

Nine Banded

$8.31

Rebecca Creek

$7.39

Seagram's 7

$7.39

Treaty Oak

$7.39

Tullymore Dew

$7.39

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$9.24

Woodford Reserve

$9.24

DBL Basil Hayden

$22.17

DBL Blantons

$46.19

DBL Buffalo Trace

$16.63

DBL Bulleit

$16.63

DBL Bulliet Rye

$16.63

DBL Bushmills

$16.63

DBL Crown Royal

$16.63

DBL Jack Daniel’s

$14.78

DBL Jameson

$14.78

DBL Jim Beam

$14.78

DBL Knob Creek

$16.63

DBL Maker’s Mark

$18.48

DBL Nine Banded

$16.63

DBL Rebecca Creek

$14.78

DBL Treaty Oak

$14.78

DBL Tullymore Dew

$14.78

DBL Well Whiskey

$11.09

DBL Wild Turkey

$16.63

DBL Woodford Reserve

$18.48

DBL Milan Rye

$22.17

Scotch

Balvenie

$18.48

Dewar’s

$7.39

Glenfiddich

$12.01

Glenlivet 12

$11.09

JW Black

$9.24

JW Red

$7.39

Lagavulde !6

$25.87

Macallan 12

$15.70

Well Scotch

$6.00

DBL Balvenie

$36.95

DBL Dewar’s

$14.78

DBL Glenfiddich

$24.02

DBL Glenlevit 12

$22.17

DBL JW Black

$18.48

DBL JW Red

$14.78

DBL Lagavuldi 16

$51.73

DBL Macallan 12

$22.17

DBL Well Scotch

$11.09

Liqueurs / Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Aperol

$7.39

Bailey’s

$7.39

Campari

$7.39

Carolan’s

$6.47

Christian Bros Brandy

$8.31

Courvoisier

$11.09

Fireball

$7.39

Grand Marnier

$9.24

Jagermeister

$7.39

Peach Schnapps

$4.62

Rumpleminz

$7.39

Sambuca

$7.39

Skrewball

$7.39

DBL Fireball

$14.78

DBL Skrewball

$14.78

DBL Jagermeister

$14.78

DBL Sambuca

$14.78

DBL Christian Bros Brandy

$16.63

DBL Grand Marnier

$18.48

DBL Courvoisier

$22.17

DBL Aperol

$14.78

DBL Campari

$14.78

DBL Bailey’s

$14.78

DBL Carolan’s

$12.93

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.24

Cocktails

Buttery Nipple

$8.31

Colorado Bulldog

$7.39

Green Tea

$7.39

Irish Coffee

$11.09

Long Island

$7.39

Mexican Candy

$8.31

Negroni

$9.24

StarFuckers

$8.31

Specialty

78704 Fashion

$11.09

Blood Orange Boulevardier

$11.09

Chocolate Espresso Martini

$11.09

Hill Country Sunset

$13.86

Mezcalita

$11.09

No Bad Days

$13.86

SK Aperol

$11.09

SK Campari

$11.09

SK Cranberry

$11.09

SK Dulce

$11.09

SK Ruby

$11.09

So'Laoma

$11.09

Glass

GLS Cabernet

$8.31

GLS Malbec

$8.31

GLS Pinot Noir

$8.31

GLS Chardonnay

$8.31

GLS Pinot Grigio

$8.31

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$8.31

GLS Rose

$8.31

GLS Sparkling Rose

$8.31

GLS Prosecco

$8.31

GLS Brut

$5.54

GLS Mimosa

$3.70

Bottles

BTL Cabernet

$33.26

BTL Malbec

$33.26

BTL Pinot Noir

$33.26

BTL Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$38.00

BTL Elouan Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Lapstolle Red blend

$50.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$60.00

BTL Sequoia Grove Cabernet

$115.00

BTL Belle Glos Clark Pinot Noir

$125.00

BTL Cakebread Cabernet

$185.00

BTL Chardonnay

$33.26

BTL Pinot Grigio

$33.26

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$33.26

BTL Meiomi Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL St. Supery Sauv Blanc

$55.00

BTL Etude Pinot Gris

$60.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay

$110.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$160.00

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$3.70

Coffee

$3.70

Daytripper

$3.70

Free n’ Easy NA IPA

$5.54

Heineken 0.0

$5.54

Juice

$3.70

Lemonade

$3.70

Sodas

$3.70

St. Arnold’s Root Beer

$3.70

Topo Chico

$3.70

Hot Cider

$3.70

Hot Chocolate

$3.70

Merch

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Beanie

$25.00

Women’s V-neck

$25.00

Men’s Crewneck

$25.00

Shhh Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$30.00

Sweater

$40.00

Denim

$45.00

Saxon Pint w/ beer

$4.00

Saxon Pint

$6.00

Koozie

$4.62

Employee BT

$10.00

Employee Sweater

$15.00

Employee Tee

$10.00

Employee LS

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

NO BAD DAYS!

Location

1320 S Lamar, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

