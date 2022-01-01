Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

The Scale House Hardwick

review star

No reviews yet

41 S Main St

Suite #302

Hardwick, VT 05843

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish and Chips
Burger
Wings

Beer - Take Out ONLY

Local Beers - Available only on pickup, with the order of food items.

Alchemist Heady Topper

$7.00

Shots

$5 shot

$5.00

$6 shot

$6.00

$6.50 shot

$6.50

$8 shot

$8.00

Small Plates

Balsamic Roasted Portabella

$12.00

Bread Board

$5.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Calamari Appetizer

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Steamers

$14.00

Szechuan Duck

$14.00

Wings

$12.00+

popcorn shrimp

$13.00

venison sausage

$13.00

Fried Oysters

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Steamed Shrimp

$11.00+

Sandwiches

Burger

$15.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Panini

$15.00

Po Boy

$16.00

Mains

Blackened Salmon

$23.00

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Seafood Newburg

$26.00

duck breast

$27.00

new orleans alfredo

$23.00

Porterhouse

$42.00

Seafood Special

$26.00

Crab stuffed Shrimp

$31.00

Crab stuffed flounder

$31.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00+

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Slaw

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+

Risotto

$6.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Strawberry short cake

$9.00

Lava cake

$9.00

Bryanne Dessert

$11.00

Plain Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Food

Chicken Bites

$7.00

Fish Bites

$7.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kid's Alfredo

$7.00

soup or salad

caesar

$9.00

winter salad

$11.00

roasted tomato

oyster stew

appetizer

Venison sausage

$13.00

Oyster Fritters

$13.00

Rutabaga Casserole

$11.00

Bruchetta

$11.00

Entree

Rabbit Stew

$27.00

Seared Scallops

Leg of Lamb

$31.00

Swordfish

$14.00

Duck

Desert

Creme Anglaise

$11.00

Bread pudding

Cheesecake

Appetizers

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Vegetarian Chili

$7.00

Strawberry Salad

$9.00

Tandoori Shrimp & Scallops

$13.00

Salmon Cakes

$12.00

Entrees

Strawberry Alfredo

$24.00

Seafood Mix Grill

$27.00

Butternut Gnocchi

$24.00

Prime Rib Queen

$27.00

Prime Rib King

$31.00

Desserts

Strawberries with fudge

$11.00

Maple Bacon Cupcake

$9.00

Creme Anglaise

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Cocktails

Love Potion

$10.00

Blood Orange Crush

$12.00

Lemon Rosemary Spritz

$13.00

Black Cherry Sour

$12.00

Chocolate Raspberry Martini

$13.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Order online from The Scale House Come in and enjoy!

Location

41 S Main St, Suite #302, Hardwick, VT 05843

Directions

