The Schooner Restaurant
1507 South Hwy 69
Nederland, TX 77627
1507 South Hwy 69
Nederland, TX 77627
Starters
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms stuffed with our Shrimp, Crab & Mushroom stuffing topped with pepper jack cheese
Crab Finger Apt
Fried Crab Claws
Calamari
Fried Calamari served with marinara sauce
Fried Crab Balls
Our Shrimp & Crab cornbread stuffing rolled into balls and fried
Fried Cheese
Fried Mozzarella served with marinara sauce
Fried Zucchini
Fried Zucchini topped with parmesan cheese served with ranch dressing
Fried Alligator
Breaded and fried Alligator bites served with cocktail sauce
Stuffed Jalapenos
Fried Crab Stuffed Jalapenos served with marinara sauce
Fried Boudin Balls (6)
Breaded and fried boudin balls
BBQ Crabs (12)
Our Famous Schooner Style Fried Crabs
BBQ Crabs (6)
Our Famous Schooner Style Fried Crabs
Oysters Rockefeller (6)
(6) Oysters on the 1/2 shell, baked in the oven, topped with our spinach and cheese Rockefeller Sauce
Oyster St. Charles
(6) Oysters on the 1/2 shell, baked in the oven, topped with our spicy cheese St. Charles sauce with bacon on top
Schooner Sampler
4 Fried Crab Balls, 2 Boudin Balls, 4 Mozarella Cheese Sticks, 4 Stuffed Jalapenos
Crab Cake (1)
(1) Homemade Crab Cake with our chardonnay cream sauce
Crab Cake (2)
(2) Homemade Crab Cakes with our chardonnay cream sauce
Seafood Fondue & Toasties
Shrimp, Crawfish, Mushrooms baked in our creamy cheese sauce served with our Garlic Toasties