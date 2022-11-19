Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Schooner Restaurant 1507 South Hwy 69

1507 South Hwy 69

Nederland, TX 77627

Deluxe Seafood Gumbo
Deluxe Shrimp & Crab Gumbo
Fr Shr & Catf

Starters

Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.95

Mushrooms stuffed with our Shrimp, Crab & Mushroom stuffing topped with pepper jack cheese

Crab Finger Apt

Crab Finger Apt

$18.95

Fried Crab Claws

Calamari

Calamari

$10.95

Fried Calamari served with marinara sauce

Fried Crab Balls

Fried Crab Balls

$11.95

Our Shrimp & Crab cornbread stuffing rolled into balls and fried

Fried Cheese

Fried Cheese

$10.95

Fried Mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$7.95

Fried Zucchini topped with parmesan cheese served with ranch dressing

Fried Alligator

Fried Alligator

$13.95

Breaded and fried Alligator bites served with cocktail sauce

Stuffed Jalapenos

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.95

Fried Crab Stuffed Jalapenos served with marinara sauce

Fried Boudin Balls (6)

Fried Boudin Balls (6)

$11.95

Breaded and fried boudin balls

BBQ Crabs (12)

BBQ Crabs (12)

$29.95

Our Famous Schooner Style Fried Crabs

BBQ Crabs (6)

BBQ Crabs (6)

$15.95

Our Famous Schooner Style Fried Crabs

Oysters Rockefeller (6)

Oysters Rockefeller (6)

$17.95

(6) Oysters on the 1/2 shell, baked in the oven, topped with our spinach and cheese Rockefeller Sauce

Oyster St. Charles

$17.95

(6) Oysters on the 1/2 shell, baked in the oven, topped with our spicy cheese St. Charles sauce with bacon on top

Schooner Sampler

Schooner Sampler

$19.95

4 Fried Crab Balls, 2 Boudin Balls, 4 Mozarella Cheese Sticks, 4 Stuffed Jalapenos

Crab Cake (1)

Crab Cake (1)

$13.95

(1) Homemade Crab Cake with our chardonnay cream sauce

Crab Cake (2)

Crab Cake (2)

$25.95

(2) Homemade Crab Cakes with our chardonnay cream sauce

Seafood Fondue & Toasties

Seafood Fondue & Toasties

$15.95

Shrimp, Crawfish, Mushrooms baked in our creamy cheese sauce served with our Garlic Toasties

Onion Rings (APPT)

$7.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Gumbo & Soup (TAKE OUT)

Deluxe Shrimp Gumbo

$10.75

Deluxe Shrimp & Crab Gumbo

$10.95
Deluxe Seafood Gumbo

Deluxe Seafood Gumbo

$10.95

Deluxe Crab Gumbo

$10.95

Deluxe Crab & Crawfish Gumbo

$10.95

Deluxe Crawfish Gumbo

$10.95

Deluxe Shrimp & Crawfish Gumbo

$10.95
Deluxe Crawfish Bisque

Deluxe Crawfish Bisque

$10.95