The Scoop N Scootery Brighton

794 Reviews

$

360 Washington St

Brighton, MA 02135

Order Again

Popular Items

MINI COMBO

Customize

Customize your own personal sundae. We believe in options, and lots of them. Keep it simple or build a beautiful disaster. all sundaes are created equal here at The Scootery. Go nuts. Whatever you're craving, We will surely deliver.
$5.49
$6.69
$8.79
$11.89

Signature Sundaes

Signature sundaes are combos created by us, over the years, to target your specific flavor interests and enhance the sundae experience. Sometimes you need to leave it to the professionals.
$9.89

Vanilla ice cream topped with freshly baked apple pie with extra thick crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel and homemade whipped cream

$9.79

French vanilla yogurt topped with crushed waffle cone, rainbow sprinkles and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Blueberry pie ice cream topped with bananas, blueberries, pie crust and homemade cinnamon whipped cream

$9.89

Chocolate based ice cream with caramel, chocolate cake pieces and a subtle coconut undertone mixed in, topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate fudge, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Blueberry pie ice cream mixed with blueberry swirl and pie pieces, topped with fresh blueberries, vanilla pudding and blueberry muffin crumble

$9.89

Our ice cream version of the popular donut. Chocolate ice cream with a vanilla pudding core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, fudge and pie crust

$9.99Out of stock

Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting

$9.79

Moose tracks yogurt with peanut butter truffles and a fudge ripple mixed in, topped with butterscotch sauce, almonds and homemade whipped cream

$9.79

Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream

$9.99

Oreo yogurt topped with a thick layer of cannoli cream, chopped cannoli shell, chocolate chips and homemade oreo frosting

$9.79

Totally turtle ice cream with caramel, brownie bites and a subtle cashew crunch mixed in, topped with caramel syrup, waffle cone and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Cookie dough and oreo yogurt topped with oreos, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream

$9.89Out of stock

Campfire s'mores ice cream topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate buttercream frosting, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream.,

$9.89

Oreo yogurt topped with chopped brownie bites, caramel syrup, peanut butter sauce and a graham cracker crumble

$9.89

Cookie dough yogurt topped with oreos, chopped m&ms and homemade whipped cream

CREAM & SUGAR

$9.89
$9.89

Vanilla and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with fresh banana slices, crushed cashews and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes

$9.79

French vanilla and oreo yogurt topped with gummy bears, crushed oreos and chocolate syrup

$9.89

Oreo yogurt with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING, topped with oreos, fudge and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Cake batter and chocolate ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with brownie bites and chocolate fudge

$9.79

French vanilla yogurt topped with fresh strawberries and banana slices and homemade whipped cream

$9.99

Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers

$9.89

Peanut butter cup and vanilla ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with mini marshmallows and a peanut butter shell

$9.89

Vanilla ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, reeses, peanut butter sauce and chocolate flakes

$9.99

Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a brownie core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and fudge

$9.99

French vanilla yogurt with a frosted red velvet core, topped with a layer of cream cheese frosting, chopped red velvet cookies and homemade whipped cream

$9.99

Vanilla and german chocolate cake ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with cheesecake bites, oreos, fudge and whipped cream

$9.89

Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, doughy sugar cookie bites, pie crust and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Chocolate ice cream with a marshmallow fluff and peanut butter sauce core, topped with brownie bites and graham crackers

$9.89

Our banana creme pie sundae. French vanilla yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with fresh banana slices, pie crust and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with crushed oreos, chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Vanilla ice cream topped with chopped twix, caramel and chocolate syrup and peanut butter shell

$9.89

Moose tracks yogurt topped with bananas, cannoli cream, nutella sauce and pie crust

$9.89

Totally turtle ice cream with brownie bites, caramel syrup and a subtle cashew crunch. topped with brownie bites, bananas, graham crackers and homemade nutella whipped cream

$9.89

Vanilla ice cream with a cannoli cream filling, topped with cannoli shell, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

The peanut butter and jelly sundae. Strawberry cheesecake ice cream topped with fresh strawberries, mini marshmallows, peanut butter sauce and crushed graham crackers

$9.69

Vanilla ice cream topped with a sea of chopped kit kats and chocolate fudge

$9.69

Vanilla ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate fudge and caramel syrup

$9.79

Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with chocolate sprinkles, mini marshmallows and chocolate syrup

$9.79

COFFEE OREO ICE CREAM* topped with chocolate chips, chocolate fudge and crushed waffle cones

$9.79

French vanilla yogurt topped with fresh blueberries, slice strawberries and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Strawberry cheesecake ice cream mixed with cheesecake bites, and topped with NY style cheesecake bites, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream

$9.99

Moose tracks yogurt with a marshmallow fluff and nutella core, topped with bananas, pie crust and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding and crushed oreo crumble on top

$9.79

The classic sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, almonds and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Cookie dough yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core topped with fresh blueberries, coconut shavings and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Vanilla ice cream topped with fresh bananas, reeses cups, peanut butter sauce and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

A peanut butter explosion! Peanut butter cup ice cream topped with reeses cups, peanut butter sauce and a chocolate syrup drizzle

$9.89

Peanut butter oreo and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with chocolate fudge, crushed oreos and peanut butter sauce

$9.89

Vanilla and black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, white chocolate chips, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream

$10.19

Pumpkin ice cream topped with fresh pumpkin pie, doughy sugar cookie bites, donut glaze and pumpkin pie spice

$9.69

Cookie dough yogurt with a giant double frosted red velvet core, topped with homemade whipped cream

$9.79

Peanut butter cup and vanilla ice cream topped with reeses cups, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream

$10.09

German Chocolate Cake ice cream with a red velvet core topped with a layer of chocolate frosting, oreos and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

BLACK RASPBERRY COOKIE SWIRL ICE CREAM* topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, chopped toffee and homemade whipped cream

$9.79

Vanilla ice cream topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers

$9.89

Totally Turtle ice cream with a CARAMEL FILLING (NEW), topped lots of pretzels, toffee and homemade whipped cream

$9.89

Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a PEANUT BUTTER FILLING (NEW), topped with brownies, fudge and chocolate flakes

$9.89

Black raspberry cookie swirl and blueberry pie ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, brownie bites and fudge

$9.89

Toasted marshmallow ice cream cream with graham cracker and chocolate flake swirl, topped with marshmallow fluff, nutella sauce, brownie bites and chocolate chips

$9.89

Vanilla yogurt topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, crushed cinnamon toast crunch and homemade cinnamon whipped cream

$9.99

Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with a frosted red velvet cake core, topped with strawberries, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting

$9.89

Strawberry cheesecake and vanilla ice cream topped with fresh strawberries, crushed waffle cone and homemade whipped cream

$10.19

Pumpkin ice cream topped with fresh pumpkin pie, doughy sugar cookie bites, caramel syrup, pie crust and homemade cinnamon whipped cream

$9.99

Campfire smores ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, frosted rice crispy treats, doughy sugar cookie bites, fudge, graham crackers and whipped cream

$9.89

Mint chip and chocolate ice cream topped with brownie bites, fudge and nutella whipped cream

$9.79

Moose tracks yogurt with a marshmallow core, topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate fudge

$9.79

Cookie dough yogurt topped with fresh banana slices, crushed waffle cone and cinnamon whipped cream

VANHILLA

$9.69
$9.89

Campfire smores ice cream topped with homemade doughy sugar cookie bites, a layer of vanilla frosting, rainbow sprinkles and homemade whipped cream

WHAT THE CREPE (YO)

$9.79

Moose tracks yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, nutella sauce, pie crust and chocolate flakes

$9.79

Black raspberry and french vanilla yogurt topped with strawberries, blueberries, toffee and coconut flakes.

Mini Combo

Choose any two mini signature sundaes from our signature sundae menu.
$16.59

Choose any two mini signature sundae from our whole menu!

The Upside Down

Our new experimental menu exploring other avenues of the dessert experience outside the conventional sundae

Brownie Doublestack

$10.15

A full brownie sandwich with your choice of ice cream topped with a full whipped cream layer, brownie bites and fudge

Shakes & Floats

Extra thick milkshakes and floats. With a spoon or through a straw we deliver the goods. Enjoy
$9.29

Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!

$9.29

Floats come equipped with a full 16oz cup of vanilla ice cream and the pop of your choice

BLACK RASPBERRY GRAHAM CRACKER SHAKE

$9.49

Vanilla and black raspberry cookie swirl shake equipped with a graham cracker garnish. Grahams+Shake=<3

$9.49

Cake batter and vanilla ice cream mixed with frosted red velvet cake

$9.49

Vanilla and peanut butter cup ice cream mixed with bananas and peanut butter sauce

VANNOLI SHAKE

$9.49

Vanilla ice cream mixed with cannoli cream

Drinks

$1.50
$1.99
$1.99
$1.99
$1.99
$1.99
$1.99
$1.99
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Welcome to the online ordering hub. We encourage you to explore our signature sundae menu and customizable options with confidence. Whatever you choose, we'll make it big, beautiful and deliver it right to your door. Please notify us of any food allergies. Thank you!

360 Washington St, Brighton, MA 02135

