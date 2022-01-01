- Home
The Scoop N Scootery
1,607 Reviews
$
112 Massachusetts Ave
Arlington, MA 02474
Signature Sundaes
*NEW* CANNOLIS N' CREAM
Oreo yogurt topped with cannoli cream, crushed cannoli shell, chocolate chips and *NEW* homemade oreo frosting
*NEW* CEREAL KILLA
Campfire smores ice cream topped with strawberries, doughy sugar cookie bites, white chips, marshmallow charms and homemade whipped cream
*NEW* CREAM & SUGAR
Coffee oreo ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, Oreos, fudge and toffee bits.
*NEW* FAT RABBIT
Butter pecan ice cream with a frosted carrot cake core, topped with butterscotch, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting
*NEW* NUTS & BOLTS
Butter pecan ice cream with a pecan pie core, topped with pretzels and caramel frosting
*NEW* REIGN OF TERROR
German chocolate cake ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with a layer of chocolate buttercream frosting, Oreos and homemade whipped cream
*NEW* SWEATER WEATHER
Pumpkin ice cream topped with fresh pumpkin pie, doughy sugar cookie bites, caramel syrup, pie crust and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
*NEW* THAT THICCC BOI
Brownie batter ice cream with a brownie core, topped with chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting
*NEW* THE PUMPKIN DONUT
Pumpkin ice cream topped with fresh pumpkin pie, doughy sugar cookie bites, donut glaze and pumpkin spice sauce.
A LA MODE
Vanilla ice cream topped with freshly baked apple pie with extra thick crust, topped with a drizzle of caramel and homemade whipped cream
BANANA HAMMOCK
Vanilla based ice cream with brownie chunks, caramel swirl and a subtle cashew crunch topped with fresh bananas slices, chocolate syrup and homemade whipped cream
BASIC BECKY
French vanilla yogurt topped with crushed waffle cone, rainbow sprinkles and homemade whipped cream
BEAUREGARDE
Blueberry pie ice cream topped with bananas, blueberries, pie crust and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
BLACK HEART
Chocolate based ice cream with caramel, chocolate cake pieces and a subtle coconut undertone mixed in, topped with fresh strawberries, chocolate fudge, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream
BLUEB
Blueberry pie ice cream mixed with blueberry swirl and pie pieces, topped with fresh blueberries, vanilla pudding and blueberry muffin crumble
BOSTON CREAM
Our ice cream version of the popular donut. Chocolate ice cream with a vanilla pudding core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, fudge and pie crust
BUTTERCREAM DREAM
Peanut Butter Oreo ice cream topped with peanut butter cookies, peanut butter sauce, chocolate chips and chocolate buttercream frosting
BUTTERNUT CRUNCH
Moose tracks yogurt with peanut butter truffles and a fudge ripple mixed in, topped with butterscotch sauce, almonds and homemade whipped cream
CAKE CINNER
Cake batter ice cream with a red velvet core, topped with white chocolate chips and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
CARAMEL CONE CRUNCH
Totally turtle ice cream with caramel, brownie bites and a subtle cashew crunch mixed in, topped with caramel syrup, waffle cone and homemade whipped cream
CHOCOLATE COOKIE CRUMBLE
Cookie dough and oreo yogurt topped with oreos, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream
CHOCOLATE FROSTED CUPCAKE
Campfire s'mores ice cream topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate buttercream frosting, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream.,
CHUCKIE FINSTER
Oreo yogurt topped with chopped brownie bites, caramel syrup, peanut butter sauce and a graham cracker crumble
COFFEE TOFFEE BOMB *CHANGED*
COFFEE OREO ICE CREAM topped with mini marshmallows, caramel syrup and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
COOKIE MONSTER
Cookie dough yogurt topped with oreos, chopped m&ms and homemade whipped cream
CURIOUS GEORGE
Vanilla and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with fresh banana slices, crushed cashews and homemade whipped cream
DEMOGORGON
Chocolate ice cream with a brownie core, topped with oreos, chocolate fudge and chocolate flakes
DIRT
French vanilla and oreo yogurt topped with gummy bears, crushed oreos and chocolate syrup
DOUBLE STUFFED
Oreo yogurt with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING, topped with oreos, fudge and homemade whipped cream
FAINTED PIKACHU
Cake batter and chocolate ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with brownie bites and chocolate fudge
FARMERS MARKET
French vanilla yogurt topped with fresh strawberries and banana slices and homemade whipped cream
FILLING BERRY FLUFFY
Vanilla ice cream with our NEW MARSHMALLOW FLUFF FILLING topped with bananas, strawberries, Nutella sauce and crushed graham crackers
FLUFFERNUTTERD
Peanut butter cup and vanilla ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with mini marshmallows and a peanut butter shell
FLUFFINGTON POST
Vanilla ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, reeses, peanut butter sauce and chocolate flakes
FOUR HORSEMEN
Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a brownie core, topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and fudge
FUDGE JUDY
Vanilla and german chocolate cake ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with cheesecake bites, oreos, fudge and whipped cream
GANNONDORF
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, doughy sugar cookie bites, pie crust and homemade whipped cream
GET BAKED
Cookie Dough Yogurt topped with edible chocolate chip cookie dough, toffee and chocolate buttercream frosting.
GET FLUFFED UP
Chocolate ice cream with a marshmallow fluff and peanut butter sauce core, topped with brownie bites and graham crackers
GOLDEN CALF
Our banana creme pie sundae. French vanilla yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with fresh banana slices, pie crust and homemade whipped cream
GRANDDADDY
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with chocolate chip cookie bites, crushed oreos and homemade whipped cream
GRASSHOPPER
Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with crushed oreos, chocolate chips, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream
GREAT WHITE BUFFALO
Vanilla ice cream topped with chopped twix, caramel and chocolate syrup and peanut butter shell
HAVANA BANANA
Moose tracks yogurt topped with bananas, cannoli cream, nutella sauce and pie crust
HELLA NUTELLA
Totally turtle ice cream with brownie bites, caramel syrup and a subtle cashew crunch. topped with brownie bites, bananas, graham crackers and homemade nutella whipped cream
HOLY CANNOLI
Vanilla ice cream with a cannoli cream filling, topped with cannoli shell, chocolate chips and homemade whipped cream
JELLY BUG
The peanut butter and jelly sundae. Strawberry cheesecake ice cream topped with fresh strawberries, mini marshmallows, peanut butter sauce and crushed graham crackers
KIT KAT
Vanilla ice cream topped with a sea of chopped kit kats and chocolate fudge
MICHELIN MAN
Vanilla ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate fudge and caramel syrup
MINTMALLOW
Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with chocolate sprinkles, mini marshmallows and chocolate syrup
MOCHA CHIP *CHANGED*
COFFE OREO ICE CREAM topped with chocolate chips, chocolate fudge and crushed waffle cones
MURICA
French vanilla yogurt topped with fresh blueberries, slice strawberries and homemade whipped cream
NEW YORK STYLE
Strawberry cheesecake ice cream mixed with cheesecake bites, and topped with NY style cheesecake bites, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream
NUTTIN BETTER
Moose tracks yogurt with a marshmallow fluff and nutella core, topped with bananas, pie crust and homemade whipped cream
OFF PUDDING
Black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding and crushed oreo crumble on top
ORIGINAL
The classic sundae. Vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, almonds and homemade whipped cream
OUT OF STOCK *NEW* GOLDEN HOUR (YO)
French vanilla yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with homemade honey comb, honey and homemade whipped cream
PATTY MAYONNAISE
Cookie dough yogurt with a marshmallow fluff core topped with fresh blueberries, coconut shavings and homemade whipped cream
PB & B
Vanilla ice cream topped with fresh bananas, reeses cups, peanut butter sauce and homemade whipped cream
PEANUT BUTTER BOMB
A peanut butter explosion! Peanut butter cup ice cream topped with reeses cups, peanut butter sauce and a chocolate syrup drizzle
PEANUT BUTTER MUDSLIDE
Peanut butter oreo and peanut butter cup ice cream topped with chocolate fudge, crushed oreos and peanut butter sauce
PHANTOMBERRY
Vanilla and black raspberry cookie swirl ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, white chocolate chips, graham crackers and homemade whipped cream
RED RIDING HOOD
Cookie dough yogurt with a giant double frosted red velvet core, topped with homemade whipped cream
REESES PIECES
Peanut butter cup and vanilla ice cream topped with reeses cups, chocolate sprinkles and homemade whipped cream
ROYAL PURPLE *CHANGED*
BLACK RASPBERRY COOKIE SWIRL ICE CREAM topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, chopped toffee and homemade whipped cream
S'MORE
Vanilla ice cream topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate chips and crushed graham crackers
SALTED BATTER
Totally Turtle ice cream with a CARAMEL FILLING (NEW), topped lots of pretzels, toffee and homemade whipped cream
SCOOBY SNACK
Campfires s'more and totally turtle ice cream with a marshmallow fluff core, topped with rice krispies, Nutella sauce, crushed pretzels and cashews.
SKIPPY da do da DAE
Peanut butter oreo ice cream with a PEANUT BUTTER FILLING (NEW), topped with brownies, fudge and chocolate flakes
SLENDERMAN
Black raspberry cookie swirl and blueberry pie ice cream topped with fresh blueberries, brownie bites and fudge
SMOKEY DA BEAR
Toasted marshmallow ice cream cream with graham cracker and chocolate flake swirl, topped with marshmallow fluff, nutella sauce, brownie bites and chocolate chips
SNICKERDOOD
Vanilla yogurt topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, crushed cinnamon toast crunch and homemade cinnamon whipped cream
STRAWBERRY BLONDE
Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream with a frosted red velvet core, topped with fresh strawberries, graham crackers and cream cheese frosting
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
Strawberry cheesecake and vanilla ice cream topped with fresh strawberries, crushed waffle cone and homemade whipped cream
THE FRENCH REVOLUTION
French vanilla yogurt with a frosted red velvet core, topped with cream cheese frosting, chopped red velvet cookies and homemade whipped cream
THE GARLAND
Campfire smores ice cream topped with marshmallow fluff, frosted rice crispy treats, doughy sugar cookie bites, fudge, graham crackers and whipped cream
THICK MINT
Mint chip and chocolate ice cream topped with brownie bites, fudge and nutella whipped cream
TRACKS N' FLUFF
Moose tracks yogurt with a marshmallow core, topped with mini marshmallows and chocolate fudge
TYRION
Cookie dough yogurt topped with fresh banana slices, crushed waffle cone and cinnamon whipped cream
VANHILLA
VANILLA FROSTED CUPCAKE
Campfire s'mores ice cream topped with doughy sugar cookie bites, vanilla buttercream frosting, rainbow sprinkles and homemade whipped cream.
WHAT THE CREPE
Moose tracks yogurt topped with fresh strawberries, nutella sauce, pie crust and chocolate flakes
Mini Combo
Cookies
COOKIE SNACK PACK
Choose two flavors for your cookie snack pack. You also may choose additional cookies
BAKERZ DOZEN
Select which cookie flavors for your box of 13. You may select additional cookies!
COOKIE PLATTER
Choose 30 cookies for your Cookie Platter. Indicate the quantity of chocolate chip, or red velvet salted toffee, or sugar or peanut butter cookies you would like in your platter!
The Upside Down
Cookie Sandwich
Homemade cookies brought together by a heaping scoop of ice cream. Choose your cookie and flavor of ice cream
Brownie Doublestack
A full brownie sandwich with your choice of ice cream topped with a full whipped cream layer, brownie bites and fudge
Nutella Bowl
Choose your ice cream, your fruit and your crunch and we will prepare your nutella bowl a mile high with your choice of nutella sauce or nutella whipped cream.
Shakes & Floats
CUSTOM SHAKE
Design your milkshake from the ground up. Choose your flavors, mixins and a garnish if you want to mix toppings as you go. Enjoy!
FLOATS
Floats come equipped with a full 16oz cup of vanilla ice cream and the pop of your choice
BLACK RASPBERRY GRAHAM CRACKER SHAKE
Vanilla and black raspberry cookie swirl shake equipped with a graham cracker garnish. Grahams+Shake=<3
SHAKE N BAKE
Cake batter and vanilla ice cream mixed with frosted red velvet cake
PEANUT BUTTER BANANA SHAKE
Vanilla and peanut butter cup ice cream mixed with bananas and peanut butter sauce
VANNOLI SHAKE
Vanilla ice cream mixed with cannoli cream
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Welcome to the online ordering hub. We encourage you to explore our signature sundae menu and customizable options with confidence. Whatever you choose, we'll make it big, beautiful and deliver it right to your door. Please notify us of any food allergies. Thank you!
112 Massachusetts Ave, Arlington, MA 02474